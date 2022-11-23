Breakside Brewery imageView gallery

Breakside Brewery NW Slabtown

191 Reviews

$$

1570 NW 22nd Ave

Portland, OR 97210

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger*
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tenders

Guava Sparkler

32oz Guava Sparkler (TOGO only)

32oz Guava Sparkler (TOGO only)

$12.00Out of stock

Lager with Guava- summery, refreshing, guava-lime trip. ABV: 4.5%

64oz Guava Sparkler (TOGO only)

64oz Guava Sparkler (TOGO only)

$21.00Out of stock

Lager with Guava- summery, refreshing, guava-lime trip. ABV: 4.5%

Fall Apple Ale

32oz Fall Apple Ale (TOGO only)

32oz Fall Apple Ale (TOGO only)

$11.00Out of stock

Amber ale with apples- apples, baking spice, sweet malt, cool Autumn days. ABV: 5.6%

64oz Fall Apple Ale (TOGO only)

64oz Fall Apple Ale (TOGO only)

$21.00

Amber Ale w/Apples- apples, baking spice, sweet malt, cool Autumn days ABV: 5.6%

Wisco Tavern Beer

32oz Wisco Tavern Beer (TOGO only)

32oz Wisco Tavern Beer (TOGO only)

$11.00Out of stock

Cream Ale- pink grapefruit, ripe tangerine, cotton candy. ABV: 5.6%

64oz Wisco Tavern Beer(TOGO only)

64oz Wisco Tavern Beer(TOGO only)

$21.00

Cream Ale- pink grapefruit, ripe tangerine, cotton candy. ABV: 5.6%

Pilsner

32oz Pilsner (TOGO ONLY)

32oz Pilsner (TOGO ONLY)

$12.00Out of stock

German Pilsner-grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp ABV:5%

64oz Pilsner (TOGO ONLY)

64oz Pilsner (TOGO ONLY)

$21.00

German Pilsner-grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp ABV:5%

Small Guy Summer IPA

32oz Small Guy (TOGO only)

32oz Small Guy (TOGO only)

$12.00Out of stock

Summer IPA with Citra and Strata-mandarin orange, Meyer lemon, field of flowers, pomelo. ABV: 5%

64oz Small Guy (TOGO only)

64oz Small Guy (TOGO only)

$21.00

Summer IPA with Citra and Strata-mandarin orange, Meyer lemon, field of flowers, pomelo. ABV: 5%

Rainbows & Unicorns

32oz Rainbows & Unicorns (TOGO only)

32oz Rainbows & Unicorns (TOGO only)

$11.00Out of stock

Session IPA -peach, breakfast cereal, pineapple, juicy fruit ABV: 5.5%

64oz Rainbows & Unicorns (TOGO only)

64oz Rainbows & Unicorns (TOGO only)

$21.00

Session IPA- peach, breakfast cereal, pineapple, juicy fruit ABV: 5.5%

Wanderlust IPA

32oz Wanderlust (TOGO only)

32oz Wanderlust (TOGO only)

$12.00Out of stock

West Coast IPA- dank, tropical, orange ABV: 6.2%

64oz Wanderlust (TOGO only)

64oz Wanderlust (TOGO only)

$21.00

West Coast IPA- dank, tropical, orange ABV: 6.2%

@ Portland IPA

32oz @Portland IPA (TOGO only)

32oz @Portland IPA (TOGO only)

$14.00Out of stock

DDH West Coast IPA (Simcoe, Citra, CTZ)-resinous, grapefruit, guava ABV: 7%

64oz @Portland IPA (TOGO only)

64oz @Portland IPA (TOGO only)

$24.00

DDH West Coast IPA (Simcoe, Citra, CTZ)-resinous, grapefruit, guava ABV: 7%

Wanderjack IPA

32oz WanderJack (TOGO only)

32oz WanderJack (TOGO only)

$14.00Out of stock

New West Coast IPA-canteloupe, citrus, sweet basil, guava. ABV: 7.1%

64oz WanderJack (TOGO only)

64oz WanderJack (TOGO only)

$24.00

New West Coast IPA - cantaloupe, citrus, sweet basil, guava. ABV: 7.1%

Breakside IPA

32oz Breakside IPA (TOGO only)

32oz Breakside IPA (TOGO only)

$12.00Out of stock

West Coast IPA - evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter ABV: 6.2%

64oz Breakside IPA (TOGO only)

64oz Breakside IPA (TOGO only)

$21.00

West Coast IPA - evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter ABV: 6.2%

West Coast, Best Coast IPA

32oz West Coast, Best Coast IPA (TOGO only)

32oz West Coast, Best Coast IPA (TOGO only)

$14.00Out of stock

West Coast IPA with Strata, Citra, Mosaic, and Nelson-sweet fruit, huge papaya and tropical, intense West Coast goodness. ABV: 7.1%

64oz West Coast, Best Coast IPA (TOGO only)

64oz West Coast, Best Coast IPA (TOGO only)

$24.00

West Coast IPA with Strata, Citra, Mosaic, and Nelson-sweet fruit, huge papaya and tropical, intense West Coast goodness. ABV: 7.1%

Apothecary IPA

32oz Apothecary IPA (TOGO ONLY)

32oz Apothecary IPA (TOGO ONLY)

$11.00Out of stock

India Pale Ale w/ Juniper & Bontanicals- orange peel, light juniper, herbaceous. ABV: 6.0%

64oz Apothecary IPA ( TOGO ONLY)

64oz Apothecary IPA ( TOGO ONLY)

$21.00

India Pale Ale w/ Juniper & Bontanicals- orange peel, light juniper, herbaceous. ABV: 6.0%

IPA Industrielle

32oz IPA Industrielle (TOGO only)

32oz IPA Industrielle (TOGO only)

$14.00Out of stock

Modern West Coast IPA- underripe peach, grapefruit pith, passionfruit, Fruit Stripe gum. ABV: 6%

64oz IPA Industrielle (TOGO only)

64oz IPA Industrielle (TOGO only)

$24.00

Modern West Coast IPA- underripe peach, grapefruit pith, passionfruit, Fruit Stripe gum. ABV: 6%

What Rough Beast

32oz What Rough Beast (TOGO only)

32oz What Rough Beast (TOGO only)

$14.00Out of stock

New England Style IPA --dank, tropical, juicy, pineapple ABV: 7%

64oz What Rough Beast (TOGO only)

64oz What Rough Beast (TOGO only)

$24.00

New England Style IPA --dank, tropical, juicy, pineapple ABV: 7%

Consider the Coconut

32oz Consider the Coconut (TOGO only)

32oz Consider the Coconut (TOGO only)

$14.00Out of stock

Collab w/ Buoy Brewing (Astoria, OR) Imperial Pumpkin Ale with coconuts- toasted coconut, toffee, bruleed sugar. ABV: 7.2%

64oz Consider the Coconut (TOGO only)

64oz Consider the Coconut (TOGO only)

$24.00

Collab w/ Buoy Brewing (Astoria, OR) Imperial Pumpkin Ale with coconuts- toasted coconut, toffee, bruleed sugar. ABV: 7.2%

*Specials*

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked chicken breast, cranberry sauce, herbed cream cheese, arugula, red onion on a hoagie roll

Starters

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$14.00

Our famously large pretzel served with beer mustard and a smoked gouda and swiss cheese dipping sauce.

Blue Cheese Fries

Blue Cheese Fries

$12.00

Waffle fries with blue cheese fondue, blue cheese crumbles, green onions. Add bacon $2

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Caramalized onion, arugula served with a roasted tomato & olive aioli for dipping. *gf

Drumsticks

Drumsticks

$5.00+

Tossed in IPA buffalo sauce served with ranch dressing, carrots & celery. (Cannot be made GF)

Hummus

Hummus

$12.00

(v) Herb-oiled pita, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, tzatziki. (GF sub corn tortilla chips)

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

Three cheese blend, black beans, nacho cheese sauce, roasted jalapeño, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. (gluten free w/out cheese sauce)

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00+

stuffed with cheese and chorizo served with ranch

Small Fries

Small Fries

$6.00

(contains gluten)

$Pretzel Cheese

$3.00

Seasonal Roasted Veggies

$6.00

Sauteed seasonal vegetables. GF

Ranch

$1.00

Soup & Salad

Brew Salad Full

Brew Salad Full

$10.00

Mixed greens, superfood seeds, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, nutritional yeast croutons, beer vinaigrette. Add chicken $5 Add ahi tuna $7 Add flank steak $10 (GF w/out croutons)

Side Brew Salad

$6.00
Caesar Full

Caesar Full

$10.00

Romaine, Reggiano parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons. Add chicken $5 Add tuna $7 Add flank steak $10 (GF w/out croutons)

Side Caesar

$6.00

Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Creamy Black Bean Onion, coconut milk *Vegan & Gluten Free*

Steak Salad*

Steak Salad*

$16.00

Romaine, flank steak, black beans, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle dressing. (GF) *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger*

Cheeseburger*

$16.00

Local beef patty grilled to your liking, topped with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, your choice of cheese: cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss, or blue cheese. (GF bun $2) *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Pepper jack cheese, pepper bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo. (GF) (GF bun $2)

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.

Chicken Marinara Sandwich

$16.00

Fire roasted marinara, 4 cheese blend of swiss, aged white cheddar, parmesan, and gruyere. Demi Baguette. (sauce is vegan/ GF)

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$17.00

Vegan burger patty served with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, and veganaise. (GF) (GF bun $2)

Ahi Tuna Sandwich*

Ahi Tuna Sandwich*

$16.00

Ahi tuna steak seared medium-rare, avocado, mixed greens, sriracha lime vinaigrette, pineapple mango salsa, wasabi aioli. (GF bun $2) *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Steak Sandwich*

$20.00

Grilled flank steak, blue cheese fondue, arugula, red onion, roasted tomato mayo on a hoagie roll *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Toasted Italian Grinder

$18.00

Finocchio, Coppa, Sopressata, red onion, pepperoncini, arugula, beer vinaigrette, roasted tomato & olive aioli on a toasted hoagie roll

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

House made BBQ sauce, cabbage coleslaw, pepperjack, pickled red onion, on a hoagie roll.

Entrees

Carnivore Mac

Carnivore Mac

$17.00

Cavatappi pasta, vintage white cheddar, gruyere , parmesan, romano, asiago, andouille sausage, bacon, marinated tomatoes and bread crumbs.

Herbivore Mac

Herbivore Mac

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta, marinated tomatoes, vintage white cheddar, gruyere , parmesan, romano, asiago, asparagus, zucchini, broccolini, bread crumbs.

Omnivore Mac

Omnivore Mac

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta, marinated tomatoes, vintage white cheddar, gruyere , parmesan, romano, asiago, asparagus, broccolini, zucchini, andouille sausage, bacon, bread crumbs.

Plain Mac

Plain Mac

$15.00

Cavatappi pasta, vintage white cheddar, gruyere , parmesan, romano, asiago, bread crumbs.

Quinoa Bowl

$16.00

Roasted seasonal vegetables, arugula, butternut squash curry sauce. (v) (gf)

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

3-piece fried chicken tenders w/ choice of side. Comes with ranch. (Sauces option on the side for dipping)

Kids

Kids Beef Burger

$8.00

local beef patty, plain and dry burger bun, option to add cheese (gf bun $2)

Kid Butter Noodles

$8.00

Cavatappi pasta w/butter

Kid Chicken Burger

$8.00

Grilled chicken burger, plain and dry bun, option to add cheddar (gf bun $2)

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Two breaded chicken tenders served with ranch and choice of side.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Cavatappi pasta w/cheese sauce

Kid Veggie Burger

$8.00

Field roast veggie patty, plain and dry bun, option to add cheddar+

Desserts

Pretzurros

Pretzurros

$10.00

Cinnamon sugar dusted pretzels, chocolate and caramel sauce.

*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Non Alcoholic Beer

Best Day N/A Kolsch

$6.00

Best Day Brewing Co. Non-Alcoholic Kolsch-style ale. Made with a combo of Cologne and Pilsner malts and Hallertau Hops.

Wine- Bottle

Bottle Erath Pinot Gris

Bottle Erath Pinot Gris

$30.00

Bottle Chosen Family Chardonnay

$48.00
Bottle Columbia Cabernet Sauvingon

Bottle Columbia Cabernet Sauvingon

$30.00
Bottle Alit Pinot Noir

Bottle Alit Pinot Noir

$42.00

Alit Winery Dundee Oregon

Bottle Argyle Brut

Bottle Argyle Brut

$45.00

Kids Drinks

Kid Coke

$2.50

Kid Diet Coke

$2.50

Kid Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Kid Rootbeer

$2.50

Kid Orange Soda

$2.50

Kid Sprite

$2.50

Kid Lemonade

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Cock' n Bull

Orange Soda

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sparkle Hops N/A Seltzer- Citra & Lemon

$3.00

Pelican Brewing Company’s NEW non-alcoholic, thirst-quenching, hop-infused sparkling water. Designed for our hop-loving flock, Sparkle Hops delivers all the flavor with no alcohol, so you can enjoy bold hops paired with fruit flavors any time of day

22's

Pilsner 22

Pilsner 22

$5.00

German Pilsner --grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp ABV: 5%

Wanderlust 22

Wanderlust 22

$5.00

West Coast IPA --dank, tropical, orange ABV: 6.2%

IPA 22

IPA 22

$5.00

West Coast IPA --evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter ABV: 6.2%

Salted Caramel Stout 22

Salted Caramel Stout 22

$6.00

Sweet Stout- chocolate, caramel, salt, roast. ABV: 7.2%

Black & Tan 22

Black & Tan 22

$6.00

Bourbon Barrel-Aged Ale-whiskey highball, sweet caramel, milk chocolate. ABV: 8.4%

LIFE 22

$6.00

This winter we will release 6 different versions of LIFE, our traditional 9.5% ABV barleywine. Each batch will feature specialty grains from a different maltster. Flavor profile: brandy soaked cherries, candied walnut, caramelized pineapple expanded, & SO MUCH MORE. This beer contains multitudes.

6 packs

True Gold 6pk

True Gold 6pk

$11.00

West Coast golden ale --crisp, tropical, sweet malt ABV: 5.1%

Stay West 6pk

Stay West 6pk

$12.00

Classic West Coast IPA --mango, pineapple, grapefruit, evergreen kinda dreamy ABV: 7%

Rainbows 6pk

Rainbows 6pk

$12.00

Session IPA --peach, breakfast cereal, pineapple, juicy fruit ABV: 5.1%

Cans

Guava Sparkler 4pk

Guava Sparkler 4pk

$14.00

Lager with Guava- summery, refreshing, guava-lime trip. ABV: 4.5%

Guava Sparkler Single

Guava Sparkler Single

$5.50
Pilsner 4pck

Pilsner 4pck

$13.00

German Pilsner -grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp ABV: 5.0%

Pilsner Single

Pilsner Single

$4.00

Oktoberfest 4pck

$10.00

Modern German Fest Lager-bready, malty, elegant, hop spice. ABV: 5.6%

Oktoberfest Single

$4.00

Low Places 4pck

$10.00

Texas-Style Bock (Roasty Amber Lager)-light caramel, light toast, light milk chocolate. ABV: 4.8 %

Low Places Single

$4.00
@Portland 4pk

@Portland 4pk

$13.00

DDH West Coast IPA (Simcoe, Citra, CTZ)-resinous, grapefruit, guava. ABV: 7%

@Portland Single

@Portland Single

$4.50
Wanderlust IPA 4pck

Wanderlust IPA 4pck

$13.00

West Coast IPA --dank, tropical, orange ABV: 6.2%

Wanderlust IPA Single

Wanderlust IPA Single

$4.00
Breakside IPA 4pck

Breakside IPA 4pck

$13.00

West Coast IPA --evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter ABV: 6.2%

Breakside IPA Single

Breakside IPA Single

$4.00
Wanderjack IPA 4pck

Wanderjack IPA 4pck

$14.00

New West Coast IPA-cantaloupe, citrus, sweet basil, guava. ABV: 7%

Wanderjack Single

Wanderjack Single

$5.50
What Rough Beast 4pck

What Rough Beast 4pck

$14.00

New England Style IPA --dank, tropical, juicy, pineapple ABV: 7%

What Rough Beast Single

What Rough Beast Single

$5.00

Barrel Aged

Bellwether

Bellwether

$10.00

Gin Barrel-Aged Sour Double Wit--botanical, lime, tart, spicy ABV: 8.4%

Sweet Creature of Bombast

$16.00

Imperial Stout aged in Old Fitzgerald Bourbon Barrels- hazelnut, fudgy, toasted malt, spirituous. ABV: 12.3%

Sours

Archipelagos

Archipelagos

$15.00

Oak-Fermented Farmhouse Ale with Calamansi Lime and Aged Hops- puckering citrus, hop and wood spice, Turkish apricot. ABV: 6.6%

Golden Cluster

Golden Cluster

$15.00

Wood-Aged Sour Blonde with Riesling Grapes. apricot, floral, grapey, brisk acid, ABV: 5.3%

Pause For Effect

Pause For Effect

$15.00

Blended Sour Ale with Apricot-apricot skin, bright stone fruit, frizzante, orchard. ABV: 6.6%

Turtle Time

Turtle Time

$15.00

Barrel Aged Sour with Cherries. ABV: 9%

Cases

Pilsner bottle case

$35.00Out of stock

12 22oz bottles. German-Style Pilsner. 5% ABV

Wanderlust case

$40.00Out of stock

12 22oz bottles. West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

IPA bottle case

$40.00Out of stock

12 22oz bottles. West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV

*SALE* Salted Caramel Stout case!

$45.00Out of stock

Sweet Stout- chocolate, caramel, salt, roast. ABV: 6.8%

Cellarbration!

Cellarbration Case 1

$155.00

12- 22oz Bottles of our 2021 Vintage Barrel Aged Stouts! 4x Space Music- Imperial Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout 4x Cute Metal- Imperial Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout with Chocolate & Vanilla 4x Dark Cabaret- Bourbon Barrel Aged Stout

Cellarbration Case 2

$155.00

Glassware/Growlers

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00
Glass Growler (empty)

Glass Growler (empty)

$6.00

Hydro 64 Growler (empty)

$45.00

choice of color

Pink Hydro Growler

$45.00

Miscellaneous

Koozie

Koozie

$3.00Out of stock
Paddle Bottle Opener

Paddle Bottle Opener

$4.00

Dog collar

$15.00

Black Breakside Blanket

$35.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We make, drink & share beer!

Website

Location

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210

Directions

Gallery
Breakside Brewery image

