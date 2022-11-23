- Home
Breakside Brewery NW Slabtown
191 Reviews
$$
1570 NW 22nd Ave
Portland, OR 97210
Guava Sparkler
Fall Apple Ale
Wisco Tavern Beer
Pilsner
Small Guy Summer IPA
Rainbows & Unicorns
Wanderlust IPA
@ Portland IPA
Wanderjack IPA
Breakside IPA
West Coast, Best Coast IPA
32oz West Coast, Best Coast IPA (TOGO only)
West Coast IPA with Strata, Citra, Mosaic, and Nelson-sweet fruit, huge papaya and tropical, intense West Coast goodness. ABV: 7.1%
64oz West Coast, Best Coast IPA (TOGO only)
West Coast IPA with Strata, Citra, Mosaic, and Nelson-sweet fruit, huge papaya and tropical, intense West Coast goodness. ABV: 7.1%
Apothecary IPA
IPA Industrielle
What Rough Beast
Consider the Coconut
32oz Consider the Coconut (TOGO only)
Collab w/ Buoy Brewing (Astoria, OR) Imperial Pumpkin Ale with coconuts- toasted coconut, toffee, bruleed sugar. ABV: 7.2%
64oz Consider the Coconut (TOGO only)
Collab w/ Buoy Brewing (Astoria, OR) Imperial Pumpkin Ale with coconuts- toasted coconut, toffee, bruleed sugar. ABV: 7.2%
*Specials*
Starters
Bavarian Pretzel
Our famously large pretzel served with beer mustard and a smoked gouda and swiss cheese dipping sauce.
Blue Cheese Fries
Waffle fries with blue cheese fondue, blue cheese crumbles, green onions. Add bacon $2
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Caramalized onion, arugula served with a roasted tomato & olive aioli for dipping. *gf
Drumsticks
Tossed in IPA buffalo sauce served with ranch dressing, carrots & celery. (Cannot be made GF)
Hummus
(v) Herb-oiled pita, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, tzatziki. (GF sub corn tortilla chips)
Nachos
Three cheese blend, black beans, nacho cheese sauce, roasted jalapeño, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream. (gluten free w/out cheese sauce)
Jalapeno Poppers
stuffed with cheese and chorizo served with ranch
Small Fries
(contains gluten)
$Pretzel Cheese
Seasonal Roasted Veggies
Sauteed seasonal vegetables. GF
Ranch
Soup & Salad
Brew Salad Full
Mixed greens, superfood seeds, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, nutritional yeast croutons, beer vinaigrette. Add chicken $5 Add ahi tuna $7 Add flank steak $10 (GF w/out croutons)
Side Brew Salad
Caesar Full
Romaine, Reggiano parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons. Add chicken $5 Add tuna $7 Add flank steak $10 (GF w/out croutons)
Side Caesar
Soup Du Jour
Creamy Black Bean Onion, coconut milk *Vegan & Gluten Free*
Steak Salad*
Romaine, flank steak, black beans, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle dressing. (GF) *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheeseburger*
Local beef patty grilled to your liking, topped with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, your choice of cheese: cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss, or blue cheese. (GF bun $2) *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Pepper jack cheese, pepper bacon, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle mayo. (GF) (GF bun $2)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo IPA sauce, ranch, flour tortilla.
Chicken Marinara Sandwich
Fire roasted marinara, 4 cheese blend of swiss, aged white cheddar, parmesan, and gruyere. Demi Baguette. (sauce is vegan/ GF)
Beyond Burger
Vegan burger patty served with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, and veganaise. (GF) (GF bun $2)
Ahi Tuna Sandwich*
Ahi tuna steak seared medium-rare, avocado, mixed greens, sriracha lime vinaigrette, pineapple mango salsa, wasabi aioli. (GF bun $2) *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Steak Sandwich*
Grilled flank steak, blue cheese fondue, arugula, red onion, roasted tomato mayo on a hoagie roll *consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Toasted Italian Grinder
Finocchio, Coppa, Sopressata, red onion, pepperoncini, arugula, beer vinaigrette, roasted tomato & olive aioli on a toasted hoagie roll
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
House made BBQ sauce, cabbage coleslaw, pepperjack, pickled red onion, on a hoagie roll.
Entrees
Carnivore Mac
Cavatappi pasta, vintage white cheddar, gruyere , parmesan, romano, asiago, andouille sausage, bacon, marinated tomatoes and bread crumbs.
Herbivore Mac
Cavatappi pasta, marinated tomatoes, vintage white cheddar, gruyere , parmesan, romano, asiago, asparagus, zucchini, broccolini, bread crumbs.
Omnivore Mac
Cavatappi pasta, marinated tomatoes, vintage white cheddar, gruyere , parmesan, romano, asiago, asparagus, broccolini, zucchini, andouille sausage, bacon, bread crumbs.
Plain Mac
Cavatappi pasta, vintage white cheddar, gruyere , parmesan, romano, asiago, bread crumbs.
Quinoa Bowl
Roasted seasonal vegetables, arugula, butternut squash curry sauce. (v) (gf)
Chicken Tenders
3-piece fried chicken tenders w/ choice of side. Comes with ranch. (Sauces option on the side for dipping)
Kids
Kids Beef Burger
local beef patty, plain and dry burger bun, option to add cheese (gf bun $2)
Kid Butter Noodles
Cavatappi pasta w/butter
Kid Chicken Burger
Grilled chicken burger, plain and dry bun, option to add cheddar (gf bun $2)
Kid Chicken Tenders
Two breaded chicken tenders served with ranch and choice of side.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta w/cheese sauce
Kid Veggie Burger
Field roast veggie patty, plain and dry bun, option to add cheddar+
*consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Non Alcoholic Beer
Wine- Bottle
Kids Drinks
Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Cock' n Bull
Orange Soda
Root Beer
Sprite
Sparkle Hops N/A Seltzer- Citra & Lemon
Pelican Brewing Company’s NEW non-alcoholic, thirst-quenching, hop-infused sparkling water. Designed for our hop-loving flock, Sparkle Hops delivers all the flavor with no alcohol, so you can enjoy bold hops paired with fruit flavors any time of day
22's
Pilsner 22
German Pilsner --grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp ABV: 5%
Wanderlust 22
West Coast IPA --dank, tropical, orange ABV: 6.2%
IPA 22
West Coast IPA --evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter ABV: 6.2%
Salted Caramel Stout 22
Sweet Stout- chocolate, caramel, salt, roast. ABV: 7.2%
Black & Tan 22
Bourbon Barrel-Aged Ale-whiskey highball, sweet caramel, milk chocolate. ABV: 8.4%
LIFE 22
This winter we will release 6 different versions of LIFE, our traditional 9.5% ABV barleywine. Each batch will feature specialty grains from a different maltster. Flavor profile: brandy soaked cherries, candied walnut, caramelized pineapple expanded, & SO MUCH MORE. This beer contains multitudes.
6 packs
Cans
Guava Sparkler 4pk
Lager with Guava- summery, refreshing, guava-lime trip. ABV: 4.5%
Guava Sparkler Single
Pilsner 4pck
German Pilsner -grass, herbal, spicy, bready, crisp ABV: 5.0%
Pilsner Single
Oktoberfest 4pck
Modern German Fest Lager-bready, malty, elegant, hop spice. ABV: 5.6%
Oktoberfest Single
Low Places 4pck
Texas-Style Bock (Roasty Amber Lager)-light caramel, light toast, light milk chocolate. ABV: 4.8 %
Low Places Single
@Portland 4pk
DDH West Coast IPA (Simcoe, Citra, CTZ)-resinous, grapefruit, guava. ABV: 7%
@Portland Single
Wanderlust IPA 4pck
West Coast IPA --dank, tropical, orange ABV: 6.2%
Wanderlust IPA Single
Breakside IPA 4pck
West Coast IPA --evergreen, tropical, balanced, bitter ABV: 6.2%
Breakside IPA Single
Wanderjack IPA 4pck
New West Coast IPA-cantaloupe, citrus, sweet basil, guava. ABV: 7%
Wanderjack Single
What Rough Beast 4pck
New England Style IPA --dank, tropical, juicy, pineapple ABV: 7%
What Rough Beast Single
Barrel Aged
Sours
Archipelagos
Oak-Fermented Farmhouse Ale with Calamansi Lime and Aged Hops- puckering citrus, hop and wood spice, Turkish apricot. ABV: 6.6%
Golden Cluster
Wood-Aged Sour Blonde with Riesling Grapes. apricot, floral, grapey, brisk acid, ABV: 5.3%
Pause For Effect
Blended Sour Ale with Apricot-apricot skin, bright stone fruit, frizzante, orchard. ABV: 6.6%
Turtle Time
Barrel Aged Sour with Cherries. ABV: 9%
Cases
Pilsner bottle case
12 22oz bottles. German-Style Pilsner. 5% ABV
Wanderlust case
12 22oz bottles. West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV
IPA bottle case
12 22oz bottles. West Coast IPA. 6.2% ABV
*SALE* Salted Caramel Stout case!
Sweet Stout- chocolate, caramel, salt, roast. ABV: 6.8%
Cellarbration!
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We make, drink & share beer!
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210