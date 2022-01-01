Mississippi restaurants you'll love
The Sudra
906 N. Fremont, Portland
|Popular items
|Indo-Chinese Soy Chicken and Noodles Plate (GF)
|$15.00
Battered and Fried Before the Butcher Chili Garlic Chicken, Rice Noodles, Onions, Bell Peppers, Carrots and Cabbage
|Cilantro-Garlic Chapati
|$3.00
Flat Brad
|Chickpea Cutlet Plate (GF)
|$13.00
Chickpea Cutlets, Ginger-Molasses Root Vegetables, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tomato Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
StormBreaker Brewing
832 N Beech St., Portland
|Popular items
|Total Rekolsch Single
|$3.25
German Style Kolsch Ale
|Join the Club
|$15.00
Grilled Turkey, pepper bacon, smoked gouda, cranberry aioli, and arugula on texas toast.
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
Fried and tossed with dried cranberries, toasted pecans and a balsamic reduction (V)
SMOKED SALMON
Ecliptic Brewing
825 N Cook St, Portland
|Popular items
|Winter Salad
|$11.00
Curly endive, shaved fennel, pickled red onion, toasted pumpkin seeds, champagne vinaigrette (VG, GF, No nuts)
|Beet Melt
|$13.00
roasted beets, goat cheddar, granny smith apple, pickled red onion, grain mustard aioli, sourdough
|Leek Fritters
|$8.00
Fried caramelized leeks, gruyere cheese dumplings with pickle ranch [v]