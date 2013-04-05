Food

Appetizers

Fresh baked bread sticks/beer cheese

$10.00

Monkey chips

$12.00

Potato, bacon, cheese sour cream, chives

Li's spring roll

$12.00

House smoked Manzanita Salmon dip

$20.00

smoked salmon, assorted crackers

Fresh Oregon Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Shrimp, cocktail sauce

Crispy Fries

$9.00

fries w/ choice of seasoning

Deep fried Mushrooms

$10.00

House Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Curly Fries

$10.00

Tator Tots

$10.00

Wheeler Bay Crab cakes

$22.00

Fresh Pacific Dungeness crab, seasoned

Wings/ Half pound

$12.00

w/veggies, dressing and flavor choice

Wings/Full pound

$18.00

w/veggies, dressing and flavor choice

The Columbia Nacho

$16.00

The Columbia Nacho/ half order

$10.00

The Spud Monkey

$18.00

The Spud Monkey /Half order

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Soups/Salads

Fresh house garden salad

$7.00

Oregon Bay Shrimp Salad

$15.00

w/ cucumber and hard boiled egg

Cobb salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken,bacon,egg,tomato,avicado,blue cheese crumble

Honey Crisp Salad

$16.00

Seasoned grilled chicken, grannysmith/honey crisp apple, canndied wallnuts,celery w/ honey mustard dressing

Chrispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

crispy chicken, romaine, tomato,egg,onion

Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.00

Clam Chowder cup

$6.50

Hungarian Mushroom bowl

$7.00

Hungarian Mushroom Cup

$5.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$7.00

Chicken Noodle cup

$5.00

Desserts

Deas Banana Foster

$14.00

Fresh seasonal berry sundae

$9.00

Seasonal berries/ soft serve

Rockwood Rootbeer float

$9.00

Rootbeer/soft serve

Creamcycle Charger

$9.00

Bruin Bownie Sundae

$9.00

Shakes /regular

$6.50

Shakes/ large

$7.50

ice cream cone regular

$3.50

icecream cone lg

$4.00

Wraps/Sandwiches

Chicken Chipotli Wrap

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Stormin Norman

$17.00

Canadian Bacon, provolone,shredded lettuce,tomato,Italian dressing, longbun

The Malibu

$16.00

Chicken, canadian bacon,Provolone, grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce

BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken, provolone,onion ring, bbq sauce

The Garibaldi

$26.00

Dungeness Crab,tillamook cheddar,paprika,chives,Italian dressing ,toasted onion bun

Chicken Salad sandwich

$15.00

Chicken, celery,green onion, pickle,mayo

Dea's Special

$15.00

Hot Ham, bacon, swiss, american cheese,horseradish mayo and lettuce on a french roll

Hot Ham and Cheese

$15.00

ham and american chees on a long bun

Fresh Chicken Deluxe

$15.00

dredged buttermilk chicken filet with all the fixins and Deas sauce

Turkey bacon Swiss Dip

$15.00

Deli turkey,bacon, swiss on a chees bun, Ajus w/side mac salad

Chicken Deluxe

$15.00

French Dip sandwich

$18.00

Entrees

Bettys Famous Mac n Cheese

$17.00

creamy Tillamock cheese sauce, noodles, breadcrumbs, Paprika, chives

Chicken Strip Basket

$12.95

3 chichen strips/fries choice of dipping sauce

Halibut fish and chips

Out of stock

3 savory pieces/fries, side of slaw

lunch special

$11.00

Sliders

The Duck

$14.00

pork,Deano's BBQ sauce,pineapple slaw

The beaver

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork,BBq sauce,chrispy onions

The Viking

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork,sauteed Jalapenos,pepepr Jack Cheese

The Gresham Gopher

$17.00

Prime rib, BBq sauce,crispy onion ring, cheddar cheese

Centennial Eagle

$17.00

Prime rib, provolone, side aujus

The Barlow Bruin

$17.00

Peppered prime rib, Jalapeno,onion,horseradish mayo,ghostpepper swiss

The Reynolds Raider

$17.00

Prime rib, basil, thyme, sauteed mushrooms, onions, horseradish mayo, melted swiss

The Douglas Scott

$17.00

Prim rib, Housemade Shoshu sauce,pineapple and slaw

The CC Ram

$17.00

Peppered prime rib, bacon,pepperoncini,banana peppers, mozzarella

The Clackamas Calvalier

$17.00

Pat Lafrida Beef Sliders

$17.00

Burgers/Dogs

The stadium Style "D"

$7.00

steamed hotdog, wrapped in foil

The Dea's Dog

$7.00

Nathans dog,Sliced and fried on toasted bun

The Spicy Jalapeno

$7.00

Zenners spicy jalepano cheddar dog

The New York Coney

$10.00

Loaded with american cheese, coney sauce, mustard and onion

New York Coney Double

$12.50

Double up the Coney

New York Coney Tripple

$15.00

Triple the Coney

The Ultimate longburger

$24.00

Made with 1/2 lb signature blend of short rib and chuck beef, oversized house made bun

The Original Longburger

$11.95

lettuce,tomato, pickle,onions and D's sauce

The Stumpy

$13.95

Bacon, swill, american cheese and the fixins

The Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

Beef, sauted mushroom, swiss,onions and Ds sauce

Ranch Burger

$13.00

Ham, swiss and american chees, BBQ sauce, and the fixins

Gargen Burger

$10.95

American Cheese and all the fixins

Cheese longburger

$12.95

Deas special

$13.95

chicken deluxe

$12.95

Double Cheeseburger

$15.45

Double Longburger

$15.45

Chili Dog

$11.95

Chili Burger

$10.45

Kid's menu

kids chicken strip basket

$10.00

corn dog/Fries

$8.50

hot dog/fries

$8.50

short burger/fries

$8.50

grilled cheese/fries

$8.50

Happy Hour

Wings

$10.00

Fries

$4.00

Sliders

$8.00

Potato Skins

$5.00

Drinks

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Pink Kamona

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Energy Drinks

Kickin Kimono

Bomb Poppin

Gofers Blood

Pina Coloda

Berry Blitz

Strawberyy Shortcake

Hawaii 50

Build Your Own

Pucker up

Italian Soda

Italian Kickin Kamono

Strawberry Shortcake

Creamcycle

Build Your Own

Breakfast

Breakfast sandwich

$7.95

Biscuits and gravy

$8.95

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.95

Hashbrown

$1.50

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.25

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle one

$8.00

Titos

$7.50

Monopolva

$7.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$7.00

Smernoff Raspberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Orange

$7.00

Deep Eddie Lemon

$7.50

Deep Eddie Grapfruit

$7.50

Deep Eddie orange

$7.50

Stoli

$7.00

Soda Jerk orange

$7.00

Soda Jerk rootbeer

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.25

DBL Grey Goose

$17.00

DBL Kettle one

$15.00

DBL Titos

$14.00

DBL Monopolva

$13.00

DBL Smirnoff Strawberry

$13.00

DBL Smernoff Raspberry

$13.00

DBL Smirnoff Blueberry

$13.00

DBL Smirnoff Orange

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddie Lemon

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddie Grapfruit

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddie orange

$13.00

DBL Stoli

$13.00

DBL Soda Jerk orange

$13.00

DBL Soda Jerk rootbeer

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.25

Beefeater

$6.75

Bombay Saphire

$7.25

Tanqueray

$7.25

Hendricks

$8.25

DBL Well Gin

$8.25

DBL Beefeater

$13.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.50

DBL Tanqueray

$13.50

DBL Hendricks

$15.50

Rum

Well Rum

$5.25

Monarche 151

$5.75

Bacardi

$6.25

Bacardi Limon

$6.25

Bacardi Gold

$6.25

Sailor Jerry

$6.50

Meyers

$7.25

captain Morgan

$6.75

Malibu

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.25

DBL Monarche 151

$10.50

DBL Bacardi

$11.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$11.50

DBL Bacardi Gold

$11.50

DBL Sailor Jerry

$12.00

DBL Meyers

$13.50

DBL captain Morgan

$12.50

DBL Malibu

$13.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.25

Jose Quervo

$6.00

Hornitos Gold

$7.00

Cazadores Gold

$7.75

Cazadores Silver

$7.75

Clase Azul

$30.00

Patron

$12.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.25

DBL Jose Quervo

$11.00

DBL Hornitos Gold

$13.00

DBL Cazadores Gold

$14.50

DBL Cazadores Silver

$14.50

DBL Clase Azul

$58.00

DBL Patron

$22.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$68.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$27.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$27.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.25

Bullet

$7.50

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.50

Blantons

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jack daniels

$6.25

Makers Mark

$7.25

Wild Turkey

$5.25

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Pendleton

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Segrams

$5.75

Screwball

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Black Velvet

$5.50

Mcnaughtons

$5.25

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.25

DBL Bullet

$14.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$17.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$14.00

DBL Blantons

$22.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Knob Creek

DBL Jameson

$13.00

DBL Jack daniels

$11.50

DBL Makers Mark

$13.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$9.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$23.00

DBL Pendleton

$13.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$11.00

DBL Segrams

$10.50

DBL Screwball

$13.00

DBL Crown

$13.00

DBL Crown Apple

$13.00

DBL Crown Peach

$13.00

DBL Fireball

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Black Velvet

$9.50

DBL Mcnaughtons

$9.50

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$5.25

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Glen Fiddich

$10.25

Glen levit 12 yr

$10.25

Bunnahabain

$14.75

Dewars White Label

$6.75

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.75

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.75

Louis XIII

$450.00

Well Brandy

$5.25

Christain Brothers Brandy

$5.75

E and J Brandy

$5.50

Hennessy

$9.25

DBL Well Scotch

$8.25

DBL Chivas Regal

$15.00

DBL Glen Fiddich

$19.50

DBL Glen levit 12 yr

$19.50

DBL Bunnahabain

$28.50

DBL Dewars White Label

$12.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$16.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$12.50

DBL Louis XIII

DBL Well Brandy

$8.25

DBL Christain Brothers Brandy

$10.50

DBL E and J Brandy

$10.00

DBL Hennessy

$17.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Galliano

$6.25

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Romana Sambvca

$6.00

Rumple Minze

$6.25

Grand Marnier

$7.75

Midori

$5.75

Jagermeister

$6.25

Kahlua

$6.25

Baileys

$7.00

Tuaca

$6.25

Yukon Jack

$6.00

DBL Galliano

$11.50

DBL Aperol

$15.00

DBL Campari

$15.00

DBL Cointreau

$15.00

DBL Drambuie

$15.00

DBL Frangelico

$13.00

DBL Romana Sambvca

$11.00

DBL Rumple Minze

$11.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$14.50

DBL Midori

$10.50

DBL Jagermeister

$11.50

DBL Kahlua

$11.50

DBL Baileys

$13.00

DBL Tuaca

$11.50

DBL Yukon Jack

$11.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

AMF

$8.75

Appletini

B-52

$7.75

Bay-Breeze

$6.25

Beautiful

$8.75

Black Opal

$8.50

Black Russian

$6.25

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Brandy Alexander

$6.25

Buttery Nipple

$6.75

Cadalac Margarita

$9.50

Carmeltini

$6.75

Chocolate cake

$7.25

Chocolate Martini

$7.50

Coffee Nudge

$6.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.75

Cowboy Coffee

Creamcycle

$6.25

Daiquiri

$6.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$6.25

Duck Fart

$7.00

Expresso Martini

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.25

Gibson

$6.25

Gimlet

$6.00

Gin Fizz

$6.00

Gin Martini

$6.75

Grasshopper

$6.00

Green tea

$7.75

Greyhound

$6.25

Harry Navel

$6.25

Hot Buttered Rum

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hurricane

$7.25

Irish Car Bomb

$8.25

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$8.50

Jello Shot

$3.00

Jello Shot 2/5

$5.00

Kamikaze

$7.25

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Lynchberg Lemonade

$7.25

Madras

$6.25

Mai Tai

$6.75

Manhattan

$6.25

Margarita

$7.25

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$7.25

Mojito

$7.25

Moscow Mule

$7.25

Mudslide

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$6.75

Paloma

$6.25

Peppermint Patty

$6.25

Rob Roy

$6.75

Rusty Nail

$9.25

Salty Dog

$6.25

Sazerac

$8.25

Screwdriver

$6.25

Sea Breeze

$6.25

Sex on the Beach

$6.25

Sidecar

$7.50

Snake Bite

$6.25

Spanish Coffee

$7.75

Tequila Sunrise

$6.25

Tom Collins

$6.25

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.75

Vodka Martini

$6.75

Washington Apple

$7.50

Whiskey Smash

$5.75

Whiskey Sour

$5.75

White Russian

$6.75

Rum Runner/slushy

$12.00

Tic Tac

$8.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Boneyard

$5.25

Rotational Cider

$5.25

Coors lite

$4.25

Mac and Jack

$5.25

Hef

$5.25

Buoy Red

$5.25

Migration Patio pale

$5.25

Crux Noisy Boy IPA

$5.25

Crux Pilzner

$5.25

Guinness

$5.75

Bottled Beer

Coors Lite

$4.25

Coors Original

$4.25

Bud

$4.25

Bud light

$4.25

Corona

$4.25

Guiness

$4.25

Mic Ultra

$4.25

Modelo

$4.25

Phreim Pilsner

$4.25

Stella

$4.25

Odouls

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Canned Beer

Ten barrel Pub beer

$4.25

Pilot Rock Porter

$5.25

white claw

$4.25

Wine

Red Glass

GLS Nighthawk Cab

$7.00

GLS Nighthawk Red Blend

$7.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLS Blt red

$9.00

GLS Blt Merlot

$9.00

GLS Kendall Jackson

$9.00

Red Bottle

BTL Nighthawk Cab

$22.00

BTL Nighthawk Red Blend

$22.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$22.00

BTL Blt red

$25.00

BTL Blt Merlot

$27.00

BTL Kendal Jackson

$27.00

White Glass

GLS Nighthawl Buttery Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS Cavit Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Kendal Jackson

$9.00

GLS Blt Reisling

$9.00

GLS Btl Pinot Grigio

$9.00

White Bottle

BTL Nighthawl Buttery Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

BTL Cavit Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL Kendal Jackson

$27.00

BTL Blt Reisling

$25.00

BTL Btl Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Rose

GLS Rose 1

$7.00

GLS Rose 2

$9.00

BTL Rose 1

$20.00

BTL Rose 2

$27.00

Champagne

GLS Brut

$7.00

GLS Wycliffe/Mimosas

$6.00

GLS Maschio Prosecco

$8.00

BTL Brut

$25.00

BTL Wycliffe/Mimosas

$21.00

BTL Veuve

$110.00

BTL Taittinger

$69.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Pink Kamona

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Cock and bull Ginger beer

$4.25

Red Bull

$4.25

Milk

$4.25

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Merchandise

Shirts

basic T shirt

$25.00

Baseball T shirt

$25.00

Hats

black hat

$25.00

white hat

$25.00