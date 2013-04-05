Lucky D's
No reviews yet
755 NE burnside
Gresham, OR 97030
Food
Appetizers
Fresh baked bread sticks/beer cheese
Monkey chips
Potato, bacon, cheese sour cream, chives
Li's spring roll
House smoked Manzanita Salmon dip
smoked salmon, assorted crackers
Fresh Oregon Bay Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, cocktail sauce
Crispy Fries
fries w/ choice of seasoning
Deep fried Mushrooms
House Battered Onion Rings
Curly Fries
Tator Tots
Wheeler Bay Crab cakes
Fresh Pacific Dungeness crab, seasoned
Wings/ Half pound
w/veggies, dressing and flavor choice
Wings/Full pound
w/veggies, dressing and flavor choice
The Columbia Nacho
The Columbia Nacho/ half order
The Spud Monkey
The Spud Monkey /Half order
Crab Cakes
Soups/Salads
Fresh house garden salad
Oregon Bay Shrimp Salad
w/ cucumber and hard boiled egg
Cobb salad
Grilled chicken,bacon,egg,tomato,avicado,blue cheese crumble
Honey Crisp Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken, grannysmith/honey crisp apple, canndied wallnuts,celery w/ honey mustard dressing
Chrispy Chicken Salad
crispy chicken, romaine, tomato,egg,onion
Clam Chowder Bowl
Clam Chowder cup
Hungarian Mushroom bowl
Hungarian Mushroom Cup
Chicken Noodle Bowl
Chicken Noodle cup
Desserts
Wraps/Sandwiches
Chicken Chipotli Wrap
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Stormin Norman
Canadian Bacon, provolone,shredded lettuce,tomato,Italian dressing, longbun
The Malibu
Chicken, canadian bacon,Provolone, grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce
BBQ Chicken
Crispy chicken, provolone,onion ring, bbq sauce
The Garibaldi
Dungeness Crab,tillamook cheddar,paprika,chives,Italian dressing ,toasted onion bun
Chicken Salad sandwich
Chicken, celery,green onion, pickle,mayo
Dea's Special
Hot Ham, bacon, swiss, american cheese,horseradish mayo and lettuce on a french roll
Hot Ham and Cheese
ham and american chees on a long bun
Fresh Chicken Deluxe
dredged buttermilk chicken filet with all the fixins and Deas sauce
Turkey bacon Swiss Dip
Deli turkey,bacon, swiss on a chees bun, Ajus w/side mac salad
Chicken Deluxe
French Dip sandwich
Entrees
Sliders
The Duck
pork,Deano's BBQ sauce,pineapple slaw
The beaver
Smoked pulled pork,BBq sauce,chrispy onions
The Viking
Smoked pulled pork,sauteed Jalapenos,pepepr Jack Cheese
The Gresham Gopher
Prime rib, BBq sauce,crispy onion ring, cheddar cheese
Centennial Eagle
Prime rib, provolone, side aujus
The Barlow Bruin
Peppered prime rib, Jalapeno,onion,horseradish mayo,ghostpepper swiss
The Reynolds Raider
Prime rib, basil, thyme, sauteed mushrooms, onions, horseradish mayo, melted swiss
The Douglas Scott
Prim rib, Housemade Shoshu sauce,pineapple and slaw
The CC Ram
Peppered prime rib, bacon,pepperoncini,banana peppers, mozzarella
The Clackamas Calvalier
Pat Lafrida Beef Sliders
Burgers/Dogs
The stadium Style "D"
steamed hotdog, wrapped in foil
The Dea's Dog
Nathans dog,Sliced and fried on toasted bun
The Spicy Jalapeno
Zenners spicy jalepano cheddar dog
The New York Coney
Loaded with american cheese, coney sauce, mustard and onion
New York Coney Double
Double up the Coney
New York Coney Tripple
Triple the Coney
The Ultimate longburger
Made with 1/2 lb signature blend of short rib and chuck beef, oversized house made bun
The Original Longburger
lettuce,tomato, pickle,onions and D's sauce
The Stumpy
Bacon, swill, american cheese and the fixins
The Mushroom Swiss
Beef, sauted mushroom, swiss,onions and Ds sauce
Ranch Burger
Ham, swiss and american chees, BBQ sauce, and the fixins
Gargen Burger
American Cheese and all the fixins
Cheese longburger
Deas special
chicken deluxe
Double Cheeseburger
Double Longburger
Chili Dog
Chili Burger
Kid's menu
Drinks
Energy Drinks
Liquor
Vodka
Well Vodka
Grey Goose
Kettle one
Titos
Monopolva
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smernoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Orange
Deep Eddie Lemon
Deep Eddie Grapfruit
Deep Eddie orange
Stoli
Soda Jerk orange
Soda Jerk rootbeer
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Kettle one
DBL Titos
DBL Monopolva
DBL Smirnoff Strawberry
DBL Smernoff Raspberry
DBL Smirnoff Blueberry
DBL Smirnoff Orange
DBL Deep Eddie Lemon
DBL Deep Eddie Grapfruit
DBL Deep Eddie orange
DBL Stoli
DBL Soda Jerk orange
DBL Soda Jerk rootbeer
Gin
Rum
Well Rum
Monarche 151
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Gold
Sailor Jerry
Meyers
captain Morgan
Malibu
DBL Well Rum
DBL Monarche 151
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Bacardi Gold
DBL Sailor Jerry
DBL Meyers
DBL captain Morgan
DBL Malibu
Tequila
Well Tequila
Jose Quervo
Hornitos Gold
Cazadores Gold
Cazadores Silver
Clase Azul
Patron
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Silver
Casamigos Repo
Casamigos Silver
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Jose Quervo
DBL Hornitos Gold
DBL Cazadores Gold
DBL Cazadores Silver
DBL Clase Azul
DBL Patron
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Don Julio Anejo
DBL Don Julio Silver
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Bullet
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Jameson
Jack daniels
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Pendleton
Southern Comfort
Segrams
Screwball
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Fireball
Jim Beam
Black Velvet
Mcnaughtons
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Bullet
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Bulliet Rye
DBL Blantons
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Jameson
DBL Jack daniels
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Pendleton
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL Segrams
DBL Screwball
DBL Crown
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Fireball
DBL Jim Beam
DBL
DBL Black Velvet
DBL Mcnaughtons
Scotch/Bourbon
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Glen Fiddich
Glen levit 12 yr
Bunnahabain
Dewars White Label
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Louis XIII
Well Brandy
Christain Brothers Brandy
E and J Brandy
Hennessy
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Glen Fiddich
DBL Glen levit 12 yr
DBL Bunnahabain
DBL Dewars White Label
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Louis XIII
DBL Well Brandy
DBL Christain Brothers Brandy
DBL E and J Brandy
DBL Hennessy
Liqueurs/Cordials
Galliano
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Romana Sambvca
Rumple Minze
Grand Marnier
Midori
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Baileys
Tuaca
Yukon Jack
DBL Galliano
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Romana Sambvca
DBL Rumple Minze
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Midori
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Baileys
DBL Tuaca
DBL Yukon Jack
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
AMF
Appletini
B-52
Bay-Breeze
Beautiful
Black Opal
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Brandy Alexander
Buttery Nipple
Cadalac Margarita
Carmeltini
Chocolate cake
Chocolate Martini
Coffee Nudge
Cosmopolitan
Cowboy Coffee
Creamcycle
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Duck Fart
Expresso Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Gin Fizz
Gin Martini
Grasshopper
Green tea
Greyhound
Harry Navel
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb
Jello Shot
Jello Shot 2/5
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchberg Lemonade
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Peppermint Patty
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Snake Bite
Spanish Coffee
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Long Island
Vodka Martini
Washington Apple
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Rum Runner/slushy
Tic Tac
Beer
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
Wine
Red Glass
Red Bottle
White Glass
White Bottle
Champagne
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Cherry Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Dr.Pepper
Fanta Orange
Iced tea
Pink Kamona
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Cranberry
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tonic
Soda
Cock and bull Ginger beer
Red Bull
Milk
Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Apple Juice
Merchandise
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Home of the longburger! Great fun, Great service, Great Food!
