Asian Thai Bistro 120 NORTH MAIN avenue

review star

No reviews yet

120 NORTH MAIN avenue

Gresham, OR 97030

Order Again

Popular Items

N1 Pad Thai
A2 Fresh Roll
N3 Drunken Noodles

Appetizer

A1 Potsticker

$5.50

Lightly deep-fried chicken & vegetable dumplings

A2 Fresh Roll

$6.50

Fresh salad rolls with bean sprouts, carrot, mint, fresh lettuce, and rice noodles in rice paper, served with peanut sauce

A3 Fried Spring Roll

$7.00

Deep-fried vegetables and glass noodles in egg roll wrap with sweet & sour sauce

A4 Fried Tofu

$8.00

Thai-style deep fried tofu with sweet & sour sauce and ground peanuts

A5 Chicken Skewers

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated with curry powder and Thai herbs, served with peanut sauce

A6 Thai Fish Cake

$10.00

Fried fish cakes served with sweet-chili cucumber sauce

A7 Fried Calamari

$11.00

Lightly-battered deep-fried calamari with spicy mayonnaise

A8 Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Shrimp deep fried in tempura batter coated with coconut flakes and mixed salad with sweet & sour sauce

A9 Blanket Shrimp

$9.00

Thai-style deep-fried shrimp egg rolls with sweet-chili sauce

A10 Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

Deep-fried hand-breaded mixed vegetables with sweet & sour sauce

A11 Crab Wonton

$9.00

Wontons stuffed with imitation crab, green onions, cream cheese, and fried to a crispy brown. Served with our house made sweet & sour sauce

A12 Chicken Curry Puff

$10.00

Deep-fried pastry filled with chicken, potato and curry powder

Soup

S1 TomYum Cup

$7.00+

Spicy and sour lemongrass soup with Thai herbs, Kaffir leaves, tomato, mushroom and onion

S1 TomYum Bowl

$14.00

Spicy and sour lemongrass soup with galangal root, Kaffir leaves, mushroom, onion and coconut milk

S2 Tom Kha Cup

$7.00

Spicy and sour lemongrass soup with galangal root, Kaffir leaves, mushroom, onion and coconut milk

S2 Tom Kha Bowl

$14.00

Spicy and sour lemongrass soup with galangal root, Kaffir leaves, mushroom, onion and coconut milk

S3 Tofu Soup Cup

$7.00+

Soft tofu, seaweed, spinach, broccoli, scallions and cilantro in clear broth soup

S3 Tofu Soup Bowl

$7.00+

Soft tofu, seaweed, spinach, broccoli, scallions and cilantro in clear broth soup

S4 Wonton Soup

$8.00+

Shrimp wonton, shrimp, bean sprouts, spinach, scallions and cilantro in clear broth soup

S5 Beef Noodle Soup

$12.00

Rice noodles with beef meatball, sliced beef, bean sprouts, scallions, and cilantro in beef broth

Salad

Y1 House Salad

$10.00

Tomato, cucumber, onion, shallots, spring mix, bean sprouts and boiled egg with peanut sauce dressing

Y2 Papaya Salad

$11.00

Shredded green papaya, Thai chili, garlic, tomato and peanuts with spicy lime dressing

Y3 Glass Noodles Salad

$14.00

Glass noodle, choice of chicken or pork, onion, peanut, cilantro, tomato, celery with lime dressing

Y4 Lemongrass Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with lemongrass, tomato, cucumber, onion, spring mix, cilantro, fresh mint and ground roasted rice with spicy lime dressing

Y5 Spicy Beef salad

$16.00

Grilled beef with tomato, cucumber, onion, spring mix, cilantro, fresh mint, and ground roasted rice with spicy lime dressing

Y6 Laab

$16.00

Ground chicken or pork with onion, cilantro, fresh mint, and ground roasted rice with lime dressing

Y7 Jumbo Prawn Salad

$18.00

Grilled jumbo prawn, tomato, lemongrass, cucumber, onion, spring mix, Cilantro, fresh mint, and sweet chili paste with spicy lime dressing

Y8 Seafood salad

$18.00

Jumbo prawns, sea scallops, calamari, mussels, tomato, lemongrass, spring mix, cucumber, onion, cilantro, mint, sweet chili paste with spicy lime dressing

Stir Fries

P1 Spicy Basil

$14.00

Stir-fried meat with fresh chili, green beans, onion, bell pepper and basil

P2 Red Angry Devil

$14.00

Cashew nuts, onion, bell pepper, water chestnuts, carrots, spicy roasted chili

P3 Sweet and Sour

$14.00

Fresh pineapple, onion, bell pepper, tomato, mushroom, cucumber

P4 Cashew Veggies Combo

$14.00

Cashew nuts, broccoli, zucchini, onion, bell pepper, tomato, mushroom and bamboo shoots

P5 Fresh Ginger

$14.00

Fresh ginger, onions, bell pepper, mushrooms and soy bean paste

P6 Spicy Eggplant

$14.00

Eggplant, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves in sweet roasted chili sauce

P7 Spicy Green Bean

$14.00

Fresh green beans, bell peppers in spicy garlic and ginger sauce

P8 Pra Ram

$14.00

Stir-fried broccoli, cabbage, carrot, spinach and peanut sauce

P9 Garlic

$14.00

Broccoli, carrot and celery in a garlic and oyster sauce

Curries

C1 Red Curry

$14.00

Eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil leaves in red curry

C2 Green Curry

$14.00

Eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper and basil leaves in red curry

C3 Yellow Curry

$14.00

Purple yam, carrot, onion and bell pepper in coconut and yellow curry

C4 Mussamun Curry

$14.00

purple yam, carrot, onion, and peanuts in Mussaman curry

C5 Panang Curry

$14.00

Green beans, bell pepper and basil in Panang curry

C6 Pumpkin Curry

$14.00

Pumpkin, bell pepper and basil in red curry

C7 Pineapple Curry

$14.00

Fresh pineapple, tomato, bell pepper and peas in red curry

Noodles

N1 Pad Thai

$14.00

Pan-fried rice noodles with meat, bean sprouts, scallions and egg in Pad Thai Sauce, top with ground peanut

N2 Sweet Soy Noodles

$14.00

Rice noodles with meat, egg, broccoli and garlic

N3 Drunken Noodles

$14.00

Wide, flat rice noodles with meat, onion, bell pepper, tomato, mushrooms, egg, bean sprouts, basil leaves and fresh chili

N4 House Curry Noodles

$14.00

Rice noodles topped with meat in red curry, peanut sauce, bell pepper and mixed vegetables

N5 Yakisaba Noodles

$14.00

Pan-fried egg noodles with bean sprouts, green onion, carrot, mushrooms and green cabbage

N6 Pan Fried Curry Noodles

$14.00

Pan-fried rice noodles with egg, mixed vegetables, raisin, fresh pineapple, cashews and curry powder

N7 Spicy Noodles Soup

$15.00

Rice noodles in hot and spicy broth with bean sprouts, ground pork, shrimps, scallions and ground peanut

N8 Lad Nah

$14.00

Wide, flat rice noodles with meat, broccoli, carrots in a Thai gravy sauce

N9 Pad Woon Sen

$14.00

Pan-Fried glass noodle, egg, onion, shitake mushroom, carrot, cabbage, tomato, celery, baby corn

N10 Pad Gai

$14.00

Pan fried wide, flat rice noodles with meat, onion, egg, and iceberg lettuce

Fried Rice

R1 Simply Fried Rice

$14.00

Pan-fried rice with choice of meat, egg, onion, tomato and broccoli

R2 Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Pan-fried rice with choice of meat, egg, onions, bell pepper, mushroom, tomato and basil

R3 Asian Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Pan-fried rice with shrimp, chicken, pineapple, tomato, raisin, egg, cashews, Madras curry powder, and mixed vegetables

R4 Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Pan-fried rice with crab meat, egg, and mixed vegetables

House Specials

SP1 Lemongrass Chicken

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast with lemongrass, served on bed of steamed broccoli, spinach, carrot, cabbage and peanut sauce

SP2 Honey Roasted Pork

$15.00

Slow-cooked pork in honey and Thai herbs served with Shiitake mushroom, broccoli, carrot, boiled egg and rice

SP3 Valcono Beef

$16.00

Sautee selected beef in chef’s stir-fry sauce with onion, bell pepper, tomato, and fresh pineapple

SP4 Peanut Pumpkin Beef Curry

$16.50

Stewed chunks of beef in Mussamun curry with pumpkin, purple yam, carrot onion, peanuts, and bell pepper

SP5 Chu Chee Catfish

$16.00

Fried catfish with fresh green beans, chili paste, bell pepper, asparagus and lime leaf

SP6 Catfish Green Curry

$16.00

Catfish fillet in green curry with eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and sweet basil leaves

SP7 Three Flavored Fish

$16.00

Battered Tilapia or Halibut on bed of fresh pineapple, tomato, onion, bell pepper and zuchini topped with crispy basil and spicy sweet & sour sauce

SP8 Asparagus Panang Curry

$18.00

Grilled jumbo prawn or salmon fillet with green asparagus, green beans topped with Panang curry sauce

SP9 Tangerine Duck

$17.00

Boneless, roasted duck topped with tangerine sauce and steamed vegetables

SP10 Thai BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Half chicken marinated with lemongrass, garlic, cilantro, pepper served with rice, spicy tamarind sauce and sweet & sour sauce

SP11 Orange Chicken

$14.00

Fried battered chicken, tossed in a tangy orange sauce, served with steamed rice

SP12 Mango Delight

$18.00

Jumbo prawn, bell pepper, onion, cashew nut, carrot, mango in sweet chili sauce and top with crispy basil

SP13 Teriyaki Chicken

$14.50

Side Order

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Rice Noodle

$1.50

Steamed Veggies

$3.00

Eggs Noodles

$2.50

Teriyaki sauce

$1.00

Curry sauce

$2.00

Mango Sweet Rice

$7.00

Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Coffe

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Regular Ice tea

$2.50

Thai Ice Tea SM

$3.00

Thai Ice Tea LG

$4.00

Thai Ice Coffee SM

$3.00

Thai Ice Coffee LG

$4.00

Mango Juice

$2.50

Fresh Lime Soda

$3.00

Ice Green Tea SM

$3.50

Ice Green Tea LG

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Homemade Fresh Thai Food

120 NORTH MAIN avenue, Gresham, OR 97030

