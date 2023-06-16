  • Home
alejandro's marisco's Gresham 331 N Main ave

No reviews yet

331 N Main ave

Gresham, OR 97030

Food Menu

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$14.95

Empanadas

$14.95

Calamari

$11.95

Camarones Empanizados

$11.95

Zarandeado

$11.95

Guacamole

$5.95

Shrimp taquitos

$8.95

Seafood

Caldo de Camaron

$12.95

Shrimp soup. Includes celery, tomatoes, and red peppers. Served with your choice of chips or tostada.

Aguachiles

$14.95

Shrimp cooked with onion and lime juice. Mixed with spicy green salsa and sliced cucumber. Topped with avocado slices. Served with your choice of chips or tostada.

Ceviche Tostada

$8.95

Shrimp ceviche on top of a corn tostada. Topped with avocado slices.

Mixed Tostada

$9.95

Shrimp and Octopus ceviche on top of a corn tostada. Topped with avocado slices.

Cocktail

$18.95

Shrimp Cocktail served with Tomatoes Onions Cilantro diced Avocado. Garnished with Cucumber and Lime. Served with your choice of Saltine Crackers or Tostada.

Campechana

$19.95

Seafood mix cocktail served with Tomatoes Onions Cilantro diced Avocado. Garnished with Cucumber and Lime. Served with your choice of Saltine Crackers or Tostada.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.95

For More than One

Molcajete

$24.95

Shrimp, Chicken, Steak, Cactus, Cheese, and Chorizo all served in a molcajete. Served with a ranchero sauce.

Tacos

Shrimp

$3.95

Your choice of Fish, Shrimp, or Pulpo topped withLettuce, Tomatoes, Chipotle Sauce and Tomatoes.

Gobernador

$3.95

Quesabirria

$3.95

Served with Consomme and Curtido.

Surf & Turf

$3.95

Asada & Shrimp topped with Guacamole and Crema.

Pork Belly

$3.95

Pork Belly topped with Curtido and Queso Fresco.

Fish

$3.95

Plates Served with Rice and Salad

Alejandro's Especial

$21.00

Shrimp cooked with sauteed Bell peppers and Onions then dressed with Chipotle sauce, Sour Cream and Cheese, alongside Carne Asada. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Ranchero

$18.95

Shrimp cooked with sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions, Jalapeno and Pico de Gallo. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.

A la Diabla

$18.95

Shrimp cooked with Chile de Arbol dressed with Chipotle sauce. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Al Mojo de Ajo

$18.95

Shrimp cooked with sauteed Garlic. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas

Mojarra

$18.95

Seasoned deep fried Mojarra.Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Filet

$16.95

2 filet, your choice of Tilapia or Salmon ($19.95). Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Salmon

$14.95

Grilled Salmon topped with sauce. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.

Kids Menu (Drink Included)

Chicken Tender and Fries

$9.95

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$9.95

Mini Quesadilla with Rice and Beans

$9.95

Plates Served with Rice and Beans

Enchiladas

$18.95

Enchiladas de Mole

$16.95

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.95

3 Meats Fajitas

$21.00

Pollo Asado

$16.95

Carne Asada

$18.95

Mar y Tierra

$19.95

Drinks Menu

Cerveza Botella

Corona

$5.50

Negra Modelo

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Dos XX

Vinos Blanco

white glass

$7.00

White btl

$20.00

Liquor

Absolut

Absolut Citron

Belvedere

Grey Goose

McCormick

Tito's

Beefeater

Bombay

McCormick

Tanqueray

Bacardi

Bacardi Coconut

Bacardi Mango

Cane Rum

Flor de Cana

Malibu

Monarch

Rumchata

Well Tequila

1800 Anejo

1800 Blanco

1800 Cristalino

1800 Reposado

Casamigos Anejo

Casamigos Blanco

Casamigos Reposado

Cazadores Anejo

Cazadores Blanco

Cazadores Extra Anejo

Cazadores Reposado

Clase Azul Plata

Clase Azul Reposado

Corazon Anejo

Corazon Blanco

Don Julio 1942

Don Julio 70

Don Julio Anejo

Don Julio Blanco

Don Julio Primavera

Don Julio Reposado

El Mayor Anejo

El Mayor Blanco

El Mayor Reposado

El Tesoro Anejo

El Tesoro Blanco

El Tesoro Reposado

Espolon Anejo

Espolon Blanco

Gran Centenario Leyenda

Gran Centenario Anejo

Gran Centenario Plata

Gran Centenario Reposado

Herradura Anejo

Herradura Legend Anejo

Herradura Reposado

Herradura Ultra

Husson's Platinum

Husson's Reposado

Olmeca Alto Anejo

Patron Anejo

Patron Extra Anejo

Patron Roca

Pueblo Magico Plata

Pueblo Magico Reposado

Siete Lenguas Anejo

Siete Lenguas Blanco

Well Whiskey

Angels Envy

Buchanans

Crown Royale

Crown Royale Apple

Fireball

Jack Daniel's

Jack Daniel's Single Barrel

Jameson

Jim Bean

Johnny Walker Blue Label

Maker's Mark

McCormick

Pendeleton Champion Edition

TEQUILA'S CONT.

Olmeca Alto Reposado

Milagro Anejo

1519 Reposado

Lunazul El Humoso

Lunazul Anejo

Lunazul Reposado

Lunazul Blanco

Reserva de la Familia Anejo

Jose Cuervo Plata

Jose Cuervo Reposado

Jose Cuervo Anejo

Cabo Wabo Reposado

El Jimador Silver

El Jimador Reposado

El Jimador Anejo

Camarena Silver

Camarena Reposado

Corralejo Anejo

Corralejo Silver

Corralejo Reposado

Tres Generaciones reposado

Tres Generaciones Platas

Hornitos Anejo

Hornitos Black Barrel

Hornitos Plata

Hornitos Reposado

Tres Generacions Anejo

Casa Dragones Blanco

Well Scotch

Chivas Regal

Amaras

Banhez

Casamigos Mezcal

Creyente

Los Javis

Ojo de Tigere

Union Uno

Amaretto Di Saronno

Ancho Reyes

Aperol

Blue Caracao

Campari

Cointreu

Creme de Cacao

Island Punch

Kahlua

Licor 43

Melon

Orange Caracao

Pucker Watermelon

Santa Clara Rompope