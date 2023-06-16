alejandro's marisco's Gresham 331 N Main ave
No reviews yet
331 N Main ave
Gresham, OR 97030
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
Seafood
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup. Includes celery, tomatoes, and red peppers. Served with your choice of chips or tostada.
Aguachiles
Shrimp cooked with onion and lime juice. Mixed with spicy green salsa and sliced cucumber. Topped with avocado slices. Served with your choice of chips or tostada.
Ceviche Tostada
Shrimp ceviche on top of a corn tostada. Topped with avocado slices.
Mixed Tostada
Shrimp and Octopus ceviche on top of a corn tostada. Topped with avocado slices.
Cocktail
Shrimp Cocktail served with Tomatoes Onions Cilantro diced Avocado. Garnished with Cucumber and Lime. Served with your choice of Saltine Crackers or Tostada.
Campechana
Seafood mix cocktail served with Tomatoes Onions Cilantro diced Avocado. Garnished with Cucumber and Lime. Served with your choice of Saltine Crackers or Tostada.
Shrimp Quesadilla
For More than One
Tacos
Shrimp
Your choice of Fish, Shrimp, or Pulpo topped withLettuce, Tomatoes, Chipotle Sauce and Tomatoes.
Gobernador
Quesabirria
Served with Consomme and Curtido.
Surf & Turf
Asada & Shrimp topped with Guacamole and Crema.
Pork Belly
Pork Belly topped with Curtido and Queso Fresco.
Fish
Plates Served with Rice and Salad
Alejandro's Especial
Shrimp cooked with sauteed Bell peppers and Onions then dressed with Chipotle sauce, Sour Cream and Cheese, alongside Carne Asada. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.
Ranchero
Shrimp cooked with sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions, Jalapeno and Pico de Gallo. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.
A la Diabla
Shrimp cooked with Chile de Arbol dressed with Chipotle sauce. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.
Al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp cooked with sauteed Garlic. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas
Mojarra
Seasoned deep fried Mojarra.Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.
Filet
2 filet, your choice of Tilapia or Salmon ($19.95). Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.
Salmon
Grilled Salmon topped with sauce. Your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas.