Burgers
Brewpubs & Breweries

Sasquatch Brewery - Hillsdale

1,302 Reviews

$$

6440 Southwest Capitol HWY

Portland, OR 97239

Popular Items

Pub Burger
Hot Honey Chicken
The Clucker

Specials

Cajun Sweet Fries

$10.00

Cajun seasoned sweet potato fries with a side of blue cheese dressing.

Sharables+Small Plates

Fries

$7.00

French fries with fry sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Large, starchy, sweet-tasting, tuberous root vegetables deep-fried and served with fry sauce.

Balsamic Brussels

$10.00

Brussels sautéed with bacon and finished with sweet balsamic glace and roasted hazelnuts. GF

Fried Broccoli

$6.00

Deep-fried broccoli florets, sprinkled with parmesan cheese and served with ranch dressing. Vegetarian, GF

Focaccia Bruschetta

$10.00

House-made focaccia topped with Mama Lil’s peppers, fresh greens + feta cheese. Vegetarian

Soft Pretzel

$8.00

Soft house pretzel. Buttered & salted, and served with cheese sauce & honey mustard.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$15.00

House smoked wings. You choose: Naked, BBQ, Buffalo, or Sweet Cayenne. Comes with a side of blue cheese dressing and veggie sticks.

Soup + Salads

Lemon Chicken Orzo
The Big Salad

The Big Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, carrots and pickled onion with parmesan cheese, & herb croutons. Dressing is served on the side. Vegetarian

Kale's Not Dead

Kale's Not Dead

$13.00

Chopped kale with pickled onion, green apple, cider-cooked raisins, carrot, cherry tomatoes and tossed in house-made green goddess dressing. Vegan, GF

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

It's soup season, y'all! Hungarian Mushroom soup is exactly what you need. And it's vegetarian!

House Chili

$7.00+

House beef chili made with our Cherry on Top stout. Cup or bowl?

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

The Clucker

The Clucker

$13.00

Fried chicken, poppyseed slaw, pickled onion and spicy aioli. Served on a brioche bun.

Hot Honey Chicken

Hot Honey Chicken

$13.00

Fried chicken tossed in a sweet cayenne sauce with pickles and slaw. On a brioche bun.

Josey Wales

$13.00

Crispy fried chicken sandwich coated in buffalo sauce, with honey mustard, pickled fresno peppers, and poppyseed slaw on a brioche bun.

Sandwiches

B.L.A.T.

B.L.A.T.

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado and tomato on house-made focaccia with garlic aioli.

Tofugazi

Tofugazi

$12.00

Fried marinated tofu, tomato jam, pickles, and vegan basil aioli on pub bun. Vegetarian.

Grilled Cheese for Grown Ups

Grilled Cheese for Grown Ups

$13.00

Smoked Gouda, white cheddar, and a tangy red pepper feta spread on focaccia with avocado and tomato. Vegetarian

Lithgow

$13.00

Grilled Buffalo chicken sandwich with avocado, tomato, mixed greens, and garlic aioli, on pub bun.

Athena's Fortune

$13.00

Foccacia toasted, with Green Goddess dressing, green apple, shaved carrot, cucumber and our cider cooked carrots.

Pesto Pollo

$13.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, tomato, spring mix, and balsamic reduction on pub bun.

Burgers

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$13.00

Grass-fed beef patty, dill pickle, lettuce, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese with garlic aioli.

New West

New West

$14.00

6 oz burger patty, house-smoked bacon, fried onion straws, dill pickle and American cheese with True Love BBQ sauce.

Pillar of Autumn

Pillar of Autumn

$20.00

Double American cheeseburger with bacon, dill pickle, lettuce, onion, tomato and garlic aioli.

Old Flame

$14.00

Grass-fed beef patty with house-smoked bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese and lime cilantro crème fraiche.

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$14.00

Grass fed beef, grilled mushrooms, carmelized onion, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato and swiss cheese with garlic aioli.

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible

$13.00

Vegan Impossible burger with avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and vegan basil aioli on ciabatta.

Pastas

Hazy Mac

Hazy Mac

$13.00

Cavatappi noodles in a hazy IPA cheese sauce topped with bread crumbs. Served with garlic bread. Vegetarian

Montage Theory

Montage Theory

$15.00

Cavatappi noodles in a cajun beer-cheese sauce with grilled chicken, bacon and peppers.

Vegan Hazelnut Pesto Pasta

Vegan Hazelnut Pesto Pasta

$14.00

Cavatappi noodles in a basil pesto with sautéed broccoli and toasted hazelnuts. (Pesto contains hazelnuts & cannot be removed) Vegan

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.00

Our Hazy Mac with grilled chicken and buffalo sauce! Topped with bread crumbs and sliced jalapeño.

Sides

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Same as The Big Salad, but y'know, smaller. Dressing is on the side.

Side Poppyseed Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$7.00

100% battered & fried chicken breast tenders. Comes with a side.

Kid Burger

$7.00

Beef patty,american cheese and pickles. Discerning palettes demand simplicity. Comes with a side.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi noodles smothered in our house cheese sauce. Breadcrumbs not included. Comes with a side.

Extra Sauce

side ranch

$0.50

side cheese sauce

$1.00

side blue cheese

$0.50

side balsamic herb vinaigrette

$0.50

side citrus vinaigrette

$0.50

side honey mustard

$0.50

side BBQ sauce

$0.50

side garlic aioli

$0.50

side vegan aioli

$0.50

side spicy aioli

$0.50

side fry sauce

$0.50

side regular mayo

$0.50

side buffalo sauce

$0.50

side Trappey's Hot Sauce

$0.50

side Tabasco

$0.50

side Sriracha

$0.50

Beer 4-Pack

Mouth Pillow - Hazy IPA (4 Pack)

Mouth Pillow - Hazy IPA (4 Pack)

$16.00
Woodboy - NW IPA (4-Pack)

Woodboy - NW IPA (4-Pack)

$16.00

Counter Balance - Dry Hopped Helles Lager (4 pack)

$16.00

It's dry hop season! Counter Balance is dry hopped with Ella hops. Super sessionable at 5.2% abv.

Nova - American Lager (4 - Pack)

Nova - American Lager (4 - Pack)

$14.00

Tip Of The Riceburg - Rice Lager (4-pack)

$16.00

One in a Melon - Watermelon Gose (4-pack)

$16.00

Watermelon gose with coriander, sea sa!t & lime. 4.7%abv

El Dorado - Hazy IPA (4-Pack)

$16.00

Another hop spotlight - this time with El Dorado hops!

Hammerschlagen - Oktoberfest Märzen Lager (4-pack)

$16.00

At Sasquatch we like to say it ain't Fall 'til the hammer drops. Our fest bier is a Märzen lager. Prost! 5.7% abv

System Meltdown - West Coast Double IPA (4-Pack)

$16.00

Citra hops with hints of lemon, pine, mango & grapefruit. About time we had another double IPA. 8.1% abv

Littlefoot - Hazy Session IPA (4-Pack)

$16.00

Keller Whale - Fresh Hop Lager (4-pack)

$16.00

Nightfall on Fuji - Japanese Style Black Lager (4-pack)

$16.00

Journey To The Red Planet - Red Ale (4-pack)

$16.00

Cider 4-Pack

Faith - Dry Apple (4-Pack)

Faith - Dry Apple (4-Pack)

$14.00

Dry / Just apples. 6.6% ABV

Squeeze - Raspberry lemonade (4-Pack)

Squeeze - Raspberry lemonade (4-Pack)

$16.00

Raspberry Lemonade / Little tart, little sweet. 5.5% ABV

True Love - Blackberry & Blueberry (4-Pack)

True Love - Blackberry & Blueberry (4-Pack)

$16.00

A 4-pack of 16oz cans of Blackberry Blueberry Cider

Pom Reader (4-Pack)

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food, Beer, and Cider in SW PDX

Location

6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland, OR 97239

Directions

Sasquatch Brewing Co. image
Sasquatch Brewing Co. image
Sasquatch Brewing Co. image

