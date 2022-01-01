Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$27.00
Marinara, melted mozzarella over linguini tossed with tomatoes, basil & garlic
More about Brooklyn Trattoria
Item pic

 

The Humble Dumpling

6050 S Macadam Ave, Ste. A, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan (5)$9.00
It's the savory, sumptuous dumpling you didn't know you were waiting for! Toasty parmesan bits compliment the chicken, mozzarella, and marinara dumplings with big flavor. View of the Italian Riviera not included.
Recommended with our Marinara.
More about The Humble Dumpling

