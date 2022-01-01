Chicken parmesan in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Chicken Parmesan
|$27.00
Marinara, melted mozzarella over linguini tossed with tomatoes, basil & garlic
The Humble Dumpling
6050 S Macadam Ave, Ste. A, Portland
|Chicken Parmesan (5)
|$9.00
It's the savory, sumptuous dumpling you didn't know you were waiting for! Toasty parmesan bits compliment the chicken, mozzarella, and marinara dumplings with big flavor. View of the Italian Riviera not included.
Recommended with our Marinara.