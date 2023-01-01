Coconut curry in Portland
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Coconut Curry - Tofu
|$14.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
|Coconut Curry - Shrimp
|$16.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
|Coconut Curry - Chicken
|$14.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave
115 NW 22nd Avenue, Portland
|Coconut Curry Single
|$11.00
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Coconut Curry Mahi-Mahi Tacos
|$16.90
Coconut Curry panko breaded fresh Mahi-Mahi on flour tortillas w/ cabbage, jack cheese, pineapple mango salsa, radish, green onion, pickled red onion & ginger mango sauce. Served w/ Spanish rice & chipotle black beans.
|Curry Coconut Mahi-Mahi
|$24.50
Coconut & yellow curry breaded Mahi Mahi w/ stir fried Asian vegetables & sesame ginger glaze. Served w/ coconut almond rice, Pineapple mango salsa & pickled ginger
|Coconut Curry Shrimp
|$14.90
Five Coconut & Thai curry hand breaded jumbo Gulf shrimp w/ Ginger mango dipping sauce, pickled ginger & crispy Yakisoba noodles