Coconut curry in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve coconut curry

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Curry - Tofu$14.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
Coconut Curry - Shrimp$16.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
Coconut Curry - Chicken$14.50
veggies in yellow curry coconut milk broth served with rice
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave

115 NW 22nd Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Curry Single$11.00
More about Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave
SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Curry Mahi-Mahi Tacos$16.90
Coconut Curry panko breaded fresh Mahi-Mahi on flour tortillas w/ cabbage, jack cheese, pineapple mango salsa, radish, green onion, pickled red onion & ginger mango sauce. Served w/ Spanish rice & chipotle black beans.
Curry Coconut Mahi-Mahi$24.50
Coconut & yellow curry breaded Mahi Mahi w/ stir fried Asian vegetables & sesame ginger glaze. Served w/ coconut almond rice, Pineapple mango salsa & pickled ginger
Coconut Curry Shrimp$14.90
Five Coconut & Thai curry hand breaded jumbo Gulf shrimp w/ Ginger mango dipping sauce, pickled ginger & crispy Yakisoba noodles
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Flying Elephants at Fox Tower

812 SW Park Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coconut Curry Single$11.00
More about Flying Elephants at Fox Tower

