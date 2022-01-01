Fish tacos in
Portland
/
Portland
/
Fish Tacos
Portland restaurants that serve fish tacos
GRILL
Spirit of 77
500 NE MLK Jr Blvd, Portland
Avg 3.5
(235 reviews)
Fish Tacos
$10.00
Beer battered cod from Newman's Fish Market. Topped with cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli and a side of fresh salsa.
More about Spirit of 77
Browse other tasty dishes in Portland
Chicken Tenders
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Katsu
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Teriyaki
French Fries
Neighborhoods within Portland to explore
Southeast Portland
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Northeast Portland
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Pearl District
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Southwest Portland
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Industrial District
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
North Portland
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Northwest
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Buckman
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
More near Portland to explore
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Beaverton
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Happy Valley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Gresham
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Salem
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Astoria
No reviews yet
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
The Dalles
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston