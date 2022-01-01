Kale salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Ball-Z Food Cart
Ball-Z Food Cart
8145 SE 82nd Ave,, Portland
|Kale Salad W/ Chicken balls
|$12.00
Blanched, chopped kale tossed with Wafu dressing, top with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, herbed chicken balls and spicy chili sauce. Complimentary flavors all in one dish.
More about Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland
|Chickpea & Kale Salad
|$14.00
massaged kale, marinated chickpeas, toasted pepitas, avocado, pickled red onions, herbed chevre, dried apricots, lemon-tahini dressing
More about East Glisan Pizza Lounge
PIZZA • SALADS
East Glisan Pizza Lounge
8001 NE Glisan St, Portland
|KALE CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)
|$11.00
Just like our Regular Caesar but with kale plus house cashew Caesar dressing, parm, crouton, pepitas.