Kale salad in Portland

Kale Salad W/ Chicken balls image

 

Ball-Z Food Cart

8145 SE 82nd Ave,, Portland

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad W/ Chicken balls$12.00
Blanched, chopped kale tossed with Wafu dressing, top with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, herbed chicken balls and spicy chili sauce. Complimentary flavors all in one dish.
More about Ball-Z Food Cart
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant image

 

Blossoming Lotus Restaurant

1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chickpea & Kale Salad$14.00
massaged kale, marinated chickpeas, toasted pepitas, avocado, pickled red onions, herbed chevre, dried apricots, lemon-tahini dressing
More about Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
KALE CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options) image

PIZZA • SALADS

East Glisan Pizza Lounge

8001 NE Glisan St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KALE CAESAR SALAD (NUTS! s, gf & v options)$11.00
Just like our Regular Caesar but with kale plus house cashew Caesar dressing, parm, crouton, pepitas.
More about East Glisan Pizza Lounge
Bam Pow image

 

Bam Pow

6025 NE Halsey, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Wow Salad$13.00
Kale tossed with white cheddar, fries, spicy vinaigrette & crispy fried chicken
More about Bam Pow

Map

Map

