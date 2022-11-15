Vegan
Indian
The Sudra 28th Ave
1,523 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.
Location
28 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blossoming Lotus Cafe - NW 21 Quimby | Portland
4.7 • 89
2122 NW Quimby Street Portland, OR 97210
View restaurant