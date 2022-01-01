Sashimi in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve sashimi
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi
|$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
|Sashimi King Salmon
|$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
|Sashimi Scallop
|$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Sashimi Shiromi
|$17.00
Served neat 5 pcs.
|Sashimi Scallop
|$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
|Sashimi Albacore
|$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Bincho Sashimi
|$21.00
Albacore Tuna
|Sake Belly Sashimi
|$27.00
|Tako Sashimi
|$27.00
Cooked Octopus
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi SE
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Sashimi King Salmon
|$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
|Sashimi Coho Salmon
|$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
|Sashimi Shiromi
|$17.00
Served neat 5 pcs
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
4627 NE Fremont St., Portland
|Sashimi Plate
|$19.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
|Sashimi Scallop
|$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
|Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi
|$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
|Sashimi Albacore
|$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
AFURI Izakaya - SE Portland - 923 SE 7th Ave
923 SE 7th ave, Portland
|Sashimi Moriawase Small
|$35.00
|Sashimi Chu-Toro
|$27.00
Medium Fatty Tuna Belly
|Sashimi Moriawase Large
|$70.00
Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave
3940 N Mississippi Ave, Porltand
|Sashimi Dinner
|$34.00
15pcs, chef's choice. Comes with miso soup, rice and house salad.
|Sashimi Flight
|$16.00
(6 piece chef's choice). Add Quail Egg $2.
|Saké Sashimi
|$15.00
(Salmon) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.