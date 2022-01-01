Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve sashimi

Item pic

 

Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi King Salmon$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Scallop$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Shiromi$17.00
Served neat 5 pcs.
Sashimi Scallop$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Albacore$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Bincho Sashimi$21.00
Albacore Tuna
Sake Belly Sashimi$27.00
Tako Sashimi$27.00
Cooked Octopus
More about Miyamoto
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi SE

310 SE 28th St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi King Salmon$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Coho Salmon$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Shiromi$17.00
Served neat 5 pcs
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland

4627 NE Fremont St., Portland

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
Sashimi Plate$19.95
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi SW 12th

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sashimi Scallop$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Albacore$17.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
Item pic

 

AFURI Izakaya - SE Portland - 923 SE 7th Ave

923 SE 7th ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sashimi Moriawase Small$35.00
Sashimi Chu-Toro$27.00
Medium Fatty Tuna Belly
Sashimi Moriawase Large$70.00
More about AFURI Izakaya - SE Portland - 923 SE 7th Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

3940 N Mississippi Ave, Porltand

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi Dinner$34.00
15pcs, chef's choice. Comes with miso soup, rice and house salad.
Sashimi Flight$16.00
(6 piece chef's choice). Add Quail Egg $2.
Saké Sashimi$15.00
(Salmon) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
More about Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

