Potstickers in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve potstickers

Suki's Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Suki's Bar & Grill

2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4.1 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
POTSTICKERS$9.00
8 pork and cabbage potstickers served
steamed or deep fried. Served with housemade mandu and sweet chili sauces.
More about Suki's Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Thai Square

8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pot Sticker (6)$7.00
Crispy pork potstickers served with house sweet chili sauce
More about Thai Square
Sizzlin' Hot Pot Stickers image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sizzlin' Hot Pot Stickers$10.95
Golden fried pork and vegetable gyozas served with ponzu sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PO. Golden Potstickers$7.00
Potsticker Sauce$0.50
More about Esan Thai
Crispy Potstickers image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

1050 SW 6th Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (1653 reviews)
Crispy Potstickers$11.45
Chicken, Vegetables, Teriyaki Glaze
More about The Melting Pot

