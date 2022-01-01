Potstickers in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve potstickers
Suki's Bar & Grill
2401 SW 4th Avenue, Portland
|POTSTICKERS
|$9.00
8 pork and cabbage potstickers served
steamed or deep fried. Served with housemade mandu and sweet chili sauces.
Thai Square
8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland
|Pot Sticker (6)
|$7.00
Crispy pork potstickers served with house sweet chili sauce
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
829 SE 9th Ave., Portland
|Sizzlin' Hot Pot Stickers
|$10.95
Golden fried pork and vegetable gyozas served with ponzu sauce.
Esan Thai
3003 SE Division Street, Portland
|PO. Golden Potstickers
|$7.00
|Potsticker Sauce
|$0.50