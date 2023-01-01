Samosa in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve samosa
The Chomp - 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave
3200 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland
|Thai Samosa
|$7.00
Potato with Curry power stuffed in Puff Wrap
Norah
3801 SE Belmont St., Portland
|Samosa (gf)
|$9.00
massaman curry, potato, three sisters masa, lime aioli
The Sudra - 28th Ave
28 NE 28th Ave, Portland
|Potato Samosas Chaat (2)
|$12.00
with Chickpea Masala, Soy Yogurt, Tomato, Tamarind and Green Chutney
|Side - Potato Samosa
|$5.00
|Side - Paneer Samosa
|$5.00