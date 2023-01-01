Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve samosa

The Chomp - 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave

3200 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Samosa$7.00
Potato with Curry power stuffed in Puff Wrap
More about The Chomp - 3200 SE Milwaukie Ave
Norah

3801 SE Belmont St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Samosa (gf)$9.00
massaman curry, potato, three sisters masa, lime aioli
More about Norah
The Sudra - 28th Ave

28 NE 28th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Potato Samosas Chaat (2)$12.00
with Chickpea Masala, Soy Yogurt, Tomato, Tamarind and Green Chutney
Side - Potato Samosa$5.00
Side - Paneer Samosa$5.00
More about The Sudra - 28th Ave
The Sudra - Mississippi

906 N. Fremont, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side - Paneer Samosa$5.00
Potato Samosas Chaat (2)$12.00
with Chickpea Masala, Soy Yogurt, Tomato, Tamarind and Green Chutney
Side - Potato Samosa$5.00
More about The Sudra - Mississippi

Map

Map

