Risotto in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve risotto
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Brooklyn Trattoria
4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland
|Side Risotto
|$10.00
PASTRY • CHICKEN
Petite Provence
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Risotto Cakes & Eggs
|$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Petite Provence
3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Risotto Cakes & Eggs
|$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
PASTRY
Petite Provence
1824 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Risotto Cakes & Eggs
|$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|GF Oregon Rockfish Risotto
|$21.75
Grilled wild Oregon Rockfish fillet w/ vegetable & mushroom risotto, beurre blanc sauce & balsamic vinegar syrup
|*Oregon Rockfish Risotto
|$21.70
Grilled wild Oregon Rockfish w/ vegetable mushroom risotto, beurre blanc sauce, balsamic vinegar syrup & crispy leeks
*Gluten Free - select No flour & No crispy leeks
Chef's Wine Suggestion: Pinot Gris, Scenic Valley Farms, Oregon 2018
La Provence
3434 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland
|Risotto Cakes & Eggs
|$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
La Provence & Petite Provence
4834 SE Division St, Portland
|Risotto Cakes & Eggs
|$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.