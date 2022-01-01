Risotto in Portland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Side Risotto image

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Brooklyn Trattoria

4708 NW Bethany Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Side Risotto$10.00
More about Brooklyn Trattoria
Risotto Cakes & Eggs image

PASTRY • CHICKEN

Petite Provence

4834 SE Division St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (988 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
More about Petite Provence
Risotto Cakes & Eggs image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Petite Provence

3420 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.7 (390 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
More about Petite Provence
Risotto Cakes & Eggs image

PASTRY

Petite Provence

1824 NE Alberta St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1659 reviews)
Takeout
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
More about Petite Provence
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
GF Oregon Rockfish Risotto$21.75
Grilled wild Oregon Rockfish fillet w/ vegetable & mushroom risotto, beurre blanc sauce & balsamic vinegar syrup
*Oregon Rockfish Risotto$21.70
Grilled wild Oregon Rockfish w/ vegetable mushroom risotto, beurre blanc sauce, balsamic vinegar syrup & crispy leeks
*Gluten Free - select No flour & No crispy leeks
Chef's Wine Suggestion: Pinot Gris, Scenic Valley Farms, Oregon 2018
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Risotto Cakes & Eggs image

 

La Provence

3434 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland

No reviews yet
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
More about La Provence
Risotto Cakes & Eggs image

 

La Provence & Petite Provence

4834 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.25
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
More about La Provence & Petite Provence

