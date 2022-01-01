Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Pepino's Hawthorne

3832 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$5.25
Griled Shrimp on Warm, Soft Corn Tortillas Topped with Smokey Chipotle Sauce, Fresh Cabbage, Cilantro, Fresh Cucumber and Salsa Fresca
More about Pepino's Hawthorne
Item pic

 

Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.

914 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Taco$5.25
Griled Shrimp on Warm, Soft Corn Tortillas Topped with Smokey Chipotle Sauce, Fresh Cabbage, Cilantro, Fresh Cucumber and Salsa Fresca
More about Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Cajun spiced shrimp, cabbage, and habanero-mango salsa, on a corn tortilla, topped with cotija cheese.
More about Nepo 42
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
*Caribbean Shrimp Tacos$15.90
Ginger lime shrimp, cilantro, cabbage, radish, jack cheese & pineapple mango salsa in flour tortillas. Served w/ lime jalapeño sauce, Spanish rice & black beans
Gluten free - select No flour tortilla / sub corn
Chef's Suggestion: Habanero & Hibiscus Margarita!
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

