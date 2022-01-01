Shrimp tacos in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Pepino's Hawthorne
3832 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
Griled Shrimp on Warm, Soft Corn Tortillas Topped with Smokey Chipotle Sauce, Fresh Cabbage, Cilantro, Fresh Cucumber and Salsa Fresca
Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
914 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
Griled Shrimp on Warm, Soft Corn Tortillas Topped with Smokey Chipotle Sauce, Fresh Cabbage, Cilantro, Fresh Cucumber and Salsa Fresca
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Cajun spiced shrimp, cabbage, and habanero-mango salsa, on a corn tortilla, topped with cotija cheese.
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|*Caribbean Shrimp Tacos
|$15.90
Ginger lime shrimp, cilantro, cabbage, radish, jack cheese & pineapple mango salsa in flour tortillas. Served w/ lime jalapeño sauce, Spanish rice & black beans
Gluten free - select No flour tortilla / sub corn
Chef's Suggestion: Habanero & Hibiscus Margarita!