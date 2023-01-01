Egg salad sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Tanaka - Bridgeport Village - 7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD
7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD, TIGARD
|Toasted Egg Salad Sando
|$8.00
Yuzu Egg Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Karashi Mayo, Milk Bread
Tanaka - Southwest - 678 SW 12th Ave
678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland
|Toasted Egg Salad Sando
|$8.00
Yuzu Egg Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Karashi Mayo, Milk Bread
|Egg Salad Sando
|$8.00
Fluffy Milk Bread, Yuzu Egg Salad, Soft Boiled Whole Eggs
PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17
7000 BE Airport Way, Concourse C, Portland
|Egg Salad Wedge Sandwich
|$7.25
Organic Whole Wheat Bread and Cage-Free Egg Salad.