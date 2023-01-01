Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Tanaka - Bridgeport Village - 7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD

7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD, TIGARD

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Toasted Egg Salad Sando$8.00
Yuzu Egg Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Karashi Mayo, Milk Bread
More about Tanaka - Bridgeport Village - 7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD
Item pic

 

Tanaka - Southwest - 678 SW 12th Ave

678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Toasted Egg Salad Sando$8.00
Yuzu Egg Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Karashi Mayo, Milk Bread
Egg Salad Sando$8.00
Fluffy Milk Bread, Yuzu Egg Salad, Soft Boiled Whole Eggs
More about Tanaka - Southwest - 678 SW 12th Ave
Item pic

 

PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

7000 BE Airport Way, Concourse C, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Salad Wedge Sandwich$7.25
Organic Whole Wheat Bread and Cage-Free Egg Salad.
More about PDX Cafe C-Portland Coffee Roasters- Located at the end of the C Concourse, next to Gate C17

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Wedge Salad

Shawarma

Rigatoni

Samosa

Panang Curry

Lasagna

Eggplant Parm

Kimchi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (278 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (707 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (171 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (789 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston