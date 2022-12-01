Restaurant header imageView gallery

TANAKA International Inc.

678 Southwest 12th Avenue

Portland, OR 97205

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries & Curried Aioli
Pork Katsu
Chicken Katsu

BAKED GOODS & DESSERTS

Desserts, Pastries & Breads
Seasonal Quiche

Seasonal Quiche

$6.00

Pâte Brisée, Savory Egg custard, White Cheddar, Ham Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.

Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie

Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Hatcho & Saikyo Miso, Dark Chocolate Chips Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.

Matcha White Chocolate Cookie

Matcha White Chocolate Cookie

$4.00

Matcha, White Chocolate Chips, Yuzu Glaze Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.

Yuzu Meringue Tart

Yuzu Meringue Tart

$8.00

Pate Sucree, Frangipane, Yuzu Curd, Swiss Meringue

Matcha Opera Cake

Matcha Opera Cake

$9.00

Milk Chocolate Feuilletine, White Chocolate Coffee Mousse, Matcha Sponge, Dark Chocolate Glaze

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Toasted Milk Bread Crust, Pumpkin Cheesecake, Whipped Cream, Sugar Cone Tuile

Chocolate Pot de Creme

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$5.00

Chocolate Custard, Passion Fruit Gel, Sour Cream Whip, Gluten Free Chocolate Cookie

Banana Cashew Tart

$8.00

Yuzu Roll Cake

$8.00
Milk Bread

Milk Bread

$5.00

6 Slices of House Made Milk Bread

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Milk Bread, Spiced Custard, Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Miso Croissant

Chocolate Miso Croissant

$5.00

Laminated Pastry, Valrhona Chocolate Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.

Shiro Miso Croissant

Shiro Miso Croissant

$4.00

Laminated Pastry Brushed with Miso Egg Wash Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.

Curry Bun

Curry Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Panko Fried Milk Dough, Japanese Vegetable Curry Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.

Good Coffee Mocha Bun

Good Coffee Mocha Bun

$5.00Out of stock

Good Coffee Whipped Cream, Mocha Crunchy Topping Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Sando

Breakfast Sando

$10.00

Bacon, Egg, American Cheese, Herbed Aioli, Milk Bread

Avocado Tanaka

Avocado Tanaka

$13.00

Avocado Mix with Yuzu, Fried Egg, Sesame, Radish, Shiso

BURGERS

Menchi Katsu

Menchi Katsu

$14.00

Ground Pork and Beef Patty, Cabbage, Karashi Mayo, Fukujinzuke Pickles, Curry Sauce, Milk Bun

Shrimp Katsu

Shrimp Katsu

$14.00

Shrimp Patty, Butter Lettuce, Shishito Ranch, Cilantro Pickles, Milk Bun

Croquette Katsu

Croquette Katsu

$11.00

Potato and Beyond Meat Patty, Cabbage, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Karashi Mayo, Milk Bun

CLASSIC

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$12.00

Pork Loin, Cabbage, Karashi Mayo, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Milk Bread

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$12.00

Chicken Thigh Katsu, Cabbage, Yuzu Egg Salad, Karashi Mayo, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Milk Bread

Rockfish Katsu

Rockfish Katsu

$13.00

Oregon Rockfish, Kale Slaw, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Milk Bread

Eggplant Katsu

Eggplant Katsu

$10.00

Eggplant, Kale Slaw, Karashi Mayo, Pickled Carrots, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Milk Bread

SEASONAL

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$14.00

Nashville Style Hot Chicken Thigh, Butter Lettuce, Shishito Ranch, Cilantro Pickles, Milk Bun

Wagyu Katsu

Wagyu Katsu

$28.00

Wagyu Filet Mignon, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Karashi Mayo, Milk Bread

SIDES

Fries & Curried Aioli

Fries & Curried Aioli

$4.00

Crispy French Fries with Curry Aioli

Kale Slaw

Kale Slaw

$4.00

Mix of Kale, Green Cabbage, Red Onions, CIlantro, Korean Chile Dressing

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00

Mix of Potatoes, Corn, Carrots, Cucumbers, Mustard Dressing

Delicata Squash

Delicata Squash

$4.00

Panko Breaded Delicata Squash Rings with Choice of Sauce

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Portion of our House Salad: Butter Lettuce, Yuzu Vinaigrette, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Radish, Chives

Side Miso Caesar Salad

Side Miso Caesar Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Side Portion of our Miso Caesar: Baby Gem Lettuce, Miso Caesar Dressing, Herbed Croutons

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Rotating soups and stews

Tanaka Combo

Tanaka Combo

$5.00

Choice of one side and one drink!

Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

Side Sauces: 2oz Curry Sauce: 8oz

SMALL

Grilled Miso Caesar Salad

Grilled Miso Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Miso Caesar, Parmesan, Boquerones & Warm Croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Butter Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Radish, Chives, Yuzu Vinaigrette (V, GF)

Grilled Cauliflower

Grilled Cauliflower

$6.00

Grilled Cauliflower, Red Miso and Ginger Marinade, Lemon, Sesame Seeds

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts, Honey Ginger Sauce, Candied Sesame, Togarashi

Katsu Nuggets

Katsu Nuggets

$8.00

Six Chicken Katsu Pieces with Choice of Sauce

Dirty Fries

Dirty Fries

$9.00

Crispy Fries, Confit Pork, Curry Sauce, American Cheese, Fried Shishitos, Cilantro, Togarashi

Coffee

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed milk, House Made Chocolate Ganache and peppermint syrup

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha, Milk of Choice, and a Reduction made from French Lavender Flowers

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Chocolate, steamed milk, house made marshmallow

Latte - Iced

$5.50

16 oz - 2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk, Milk Foam, Ice

Mocha - Iced

$5.75

16oz - 2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Milk, and our House Made Chocolate Ganache

Chai Latte - Iced

$6.00

16oz - Steamed Whole Milk, Milk Foam, Chai Concentrate, Ice

Matcha Latte - Iced

$6.00

16oz - Steamed Whole Milk, Milk Foam, Matcha Concentrate, Ice

Cold Brew

$5.00

16oz - House Made Cold Brew Concentrate over Ice

8 oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

"In House Pour Size" Custom Tanaka Blend

12 oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

Brewed Custom Tanaka Blend from Good Coffee

16 oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

Brewed Custom Tanaka Blend from Good Coffee

8 oz Drip Coffee *DECAF*

$3.00

"In House Pour" Custom Tanaka Decaf Blend

12 oz Drip Coffee *DECAF*

$3.50

Brewed Custom Tanaka Decaf Blend from Good Coffee

16 oz Drip Coffee *DECAF*

$4.00

Brewed Custom Tanaka Decaf Blend from Good Coffee

8 oz Latte

$4.50

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk & Milk Foam

12 oz Latte

$5.00

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk & Milk Foam

16 oz Latte

$5.50

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk & Milk Foam

8 oz Latte Cinnamon

$5.00

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk, Milk Foam and Cinnamon Syrup

12 oz Latte Cinnamon

$5.50

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk, Milk Foam and Cinnamon Syrup

16 oz Latte Cinnamon

$6.00

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk, Milk Foam and Cinnamon Syrup

8 oz Latte Tanaka Vanilla

$5.00

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk, Milk Foam and Vanilla Syrup

12 oz Latte Tanaka Vanilla

$5.50

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk, Milk Foam and Vanilla Syrup

16 oz Latte Tanaka Vanilla

$6.00

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk, Milk Foam and Vanilla Syrup

8 oz Latte Caramel

$5.00

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk, Milk Foam and Caramel Sauce

12 oz Latte Caramel

$5.50

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk, Milk Foam and Caramel Sauce

16 oz Latte Caramel

$6.00

2 Shots Espresso, Steamed Whole Milk, Milk Foam and Caramel Sauce

8 oz Latte Mocha

$5.00

2 Shots Espresso, steamed milk, and our house made chocolate ganache

12 oz Latte Mocha

$5.50

2 Shots Espresso, steamed milk, and our house made chocolate ganache

16 oz Latte Mocha

$6.00

2 Shots Espresso, steamed milk, and our house made chocolate ganache

Cappuccino

$4.50

Double Espresso, and Densely Textured Layer Milk

Espresso

$3.50+

Single Shot, Concentrated, Intense & Balanced

Espresso Double

$4.00

Double Shot, Concentrated, Intense & Balanced

Macchiato

$4.00

Double Espresso marked with a touch of steamed milk

Americano

$4.50

2 Shots Espresso & Hot Water

Cortado

$4.50

NA Beverage

BTL Jarritos Mandarin

BTL Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

12 Ounce

BTL Mexican Sprite

BTL Mexican Sprite

$4.00

12 Ounce

CAN Coke

$3.00

12 Ounce

CAN Diet Coke

$3.00

12 Ounce

Iced Tea Steven Smith Exceptional

$4.00

16 Ounce

Tea

Tea -Sencha

$4.00

Sugimoto Classic Japanese Green Tea

Beer

CAN Sasquatch Woodboy IPA

$8.00

16 Ounce

BTL Asahi Super Dry

$6.00

12 Ounce bottles

Wine

Pinot Noir

$8.00

CAN - Underwood Pinot Gris 375 mL

Rose Bubbles

Rose Bubbles

$8.00

CAN - Underwood Rosé Bubbles Wine 375 mL

Pinot Gris

$8.00

CAN - Underwood Pinot Gris 375 mL

Bubbles

$7.00

Underwood The Bubbles 375 mL

Retail - Market

Jam 4 oz Oregon Pinot Noir Blackberry

Jam 4 oz Oregon Pinot Noir Blackberry

$6.00Out of stock

Jam 8 oz Oregon Pinot Noir Blackberry

$13.00

Jam 4oz Fig

$6.00Out of stock
Pickles - 8 oz Carrot

Pickles - 8 oz Carrot

$6.00

Jam 8 oz Cranberry

$12.00

Retail - Merchandise

Size Small
TANAKA T-Shirt LRG

TANAKA T-Shirt LRG

$25.00
TANAKA T-Shirt XLG

TANAKA T-Shirt XLG

$25.00
TANAKA T-Shirt XXLG

TANAKA T-Shirt XXLG

$25.00
TANAKA T-Shirt XXXLG

TANAKA T-Shirt XXXLG

$25.00
TANAKA Hat Blue

TANAKA Hat Blue

$25.00
TANAKA Hat White

TANAKA Hat White

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Japanese Comfort Food. Inspired by Osaka. Created in Tokyo. Baked in Portland

Location

678 Southwest 12th Avenue, Portland, OR 97205

