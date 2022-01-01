Cheeseburgers in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Cheeseburger$7.00
Plain cheeseburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a chocolate chip cookie.
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO image

 

STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO

2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
Burger patty, White Cheddar, Brioche Bun
More about STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
'77 Cheeseburger image

GRILL

Spirit of 77

500 NE MLK Jr Blvd, Portland

Avg 3.5 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
'77 Cheeseburger$14.00
All beef patty, covered in special sauce and shredded iceberg lettuce. American cheese, white onion, dill pickle on a Grand Central bun.
More about Spirit of 77
Cheeseburger image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
The Daily Feast image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Daily Feast

837 SW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Cheeseburger$13.00
Juicy 1/3 lb burger, topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, on a toasty bun, with mayonnaise.
More about The Daily Feast
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant image

 

Blossoming Lotus Restaurant

1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$14.00
lentil-walnut burger, cheese, mixed greens, tomato, pickled red onion & harissa aioli served on a ciabatta bun
More about Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
Cheeseburger image

 

Breakside Brewery

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheeseburger$16.00
1/2 lb local beef patty grilled to your liking, topped with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, your choice of cheese: cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss, or blue cheese. (GF) (GF bun $2)
More about Breakside Brewery
Cheeseburger image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Cheeseburger image

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
More about Grand Central
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
1/2 lb patty, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side
Cheeseburger$12.95
1/2 lb patty with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
More about Bullseye Pub
Breakside Brewery image

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheeseburger$16.00
1/2lb local beef patty grilled to your liking, topped with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, and your choice of cheese. **
More about Breakside Brewery
Cheeseburger image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

