Cheeseburgers in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Plain cheeseburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a chocolate chip cookie.
STEEPLEJACK BREWING CO
2400 NE BROADWAY ST, Portland
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.00
Burger patty, White Cheddar, Brioche Bun
GRILL
Spirit of 77
500 NE MLK Jr Blvd, Portland
|'77 Cheeseburger
|$14.00
All beef patty, covered in special sauce and shredded iceberg lettuce. American cheese, white onion, dill pickle on a Grand Central bun.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Daily Feast
837 SW 11th Ave, Portland
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Juicy 1/3 lb burger, topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, on a toasty bun, with mayonnaise.
Blossoming Lotus Restaurant
1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
lentil-walnut burger, cheese, mixed greens, tomato, pickled red onion & harissa aioli served on a ciabatta bun
Breakside Brewery
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
1/2 lb local beef patty grilled to your liking, topped with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, your choice of cheese: cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss, or blue cheese. (GF) (GF bun $2)
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.95
1/2 lb patty, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side
|Cheeseburger
|$12.95
1/2 lb patty with choice of cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle and onions with choice of side.
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
1/2lb local beef patty grilled to your liking, topped with green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo, and your choice of cheese. **
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
829 SE 9th Ave., Portland
|Cheeseburger
|$14.95
1/2 lb. USDA choice lean ground beef patty prepared on a grilled pub bun spread with burger sauce. Served with your choice of cheese, red leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, red onions and pickle chips.
