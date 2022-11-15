Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ate-Oh-Ate Burnside

2454 E Burnside St.

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Teri Chicken
Korean Chicken
Katsu Chicken

Plates

Classic Hawaiian Plate Lunch - Choice of protein, 2 scoops rice, choice of creamy mac salad or green salad with creamy sesame-shoyu vinaigrette (Gluten-Free vinaigrette available).
Teri Chicken

Teri Chicken

$14.95

Grilled Boneless Thighs with Teriyaki Sauce

Korean Chicken

Korean Chicken

$15.95

Grilled Boneless Thighs with Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Won Bok Kimchi. Served with Steamed Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Kalua Pig & Cabbage

Kalua Pig & Cabbage

$14.95

Pork Shoulder Slow Roasted in Banana Leaves with Steamed Cabbage. Comes with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad. We recommend the Chile Pepper Vinegar Water with this dish.

Shoyu Chicken

Shoyu Chicken

$15.95

Boneless Chicken Thighs Braised in Soy, Brown Sugar, Ginger and Star Anise. Served over Rice with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad.

Kal-Bi

Kal-Bi

$22.95

Grilled Thin Cut Beef Short Ribs in Korean Marinade. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Katsu Chicken

Katsu Chicken

$15.95

Panko-Crusted Chicken Cutlets Fried & Served with House Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing.

Katsu Pork

Katsu Pork

$15.95

Panko-Crusted Pork Cutlets Fried & Served with House Katsu Sauce. Served with Rice and Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing.

Grilled Teriyaki Tofu

Grilled Teriyaki Tofu

$14.95

Surata Tofu Marinated in Teriyaki & Grilled. Served with Rice and Choice of Macaroni Salad or Green Salad Korean Style Adds Spicy Sweet Korean Sauce and Kimchi. Vegetarian

Bowls

Curry Bowl

Curry Bowl

$11.95

Sweet Potato, Carrots, Onions and Kale in Japanese Curry Sauce with Steamed Rice. Vegetarian. Add Fried Chicken or Pork Cutlet or Grilled Tofu for $4.00

Big Salad

Big Salad

$13.95

Greens, Cabbage, Carrot, Daikon and Choice of Chicken, Kalua Pig, Fried Chicken or Pork Cutlets or Grilled Tofu, Served with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing (G-F Dressing Available)

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$15.95Out of stock

Rice, Hamburger Patty, 2 Eggs Over Easy And Shiitake Brown Gravy over Steamed Rice

Fried Rice Bowl

Fried Rice Bowl

$12.95

Fried Rice with Onion, Carrots, Celery & Sesame Oil and Choice of Spam, Portuguese Sausage or Tofu. Add Fried Egg or Kimchi For Extra Onolicious!

Sandwiches

All of our sandwiches are served on griddled Grand Central Bakery Potato Buns and come with a side order of our Creamy Macaroni Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing (G-F Dressing Available)
Kalua Pig Sandwich

Kalua Pig Sandwich

$13.25

Kalua Pig & Cabbage with Mayo on Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing

Aina Burger

Aina Burger

$14.95

Hamburger topped with Crispy Pork Belly, Kimchi Relish, Shredded Iceberg, Shaved Sweet Onion, Spicy Mayo on a Griddled Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.95

Topped with Tillamook Cheddar, Shredded Iceberg, Shaved Sweet Onion, Ketchup and Mayo on a Griddled Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Teriyaki Tofu Sandwich

Teriyaki Tofu Sandwich

$13.25

Surata Tofu Marinated and Grilled with Shredded Iceberg, Shaved Sweet Onion, Spicy Mayo on a Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Macaroni Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Shoyu Chicken Sandwich

Shoyu Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Tender Shoyu Chicken Thigh with Creamy Cabbage & Pineapple Slaw and Spicy Mayo on Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Katsu Sandwich

Katsu Sandwich

$13.25

Choice of Panko Crusted Pork Or Chicken Cutlet with Shredded Iceberg, Shaved Sweet Onion, Mayo & Katsu Sauce on Toasted Potato Bun. Served with Choice of Mac Salad or Green Salad with Creamy Sesame-Shoyu Dressing.

Sides

Equivalent to 4 orders
Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi

$4.95

Rice, Fried Spam, Egg and Furikake Layered and Wrapped in Nori

Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$3.95

Classic Hawaiian Style Creamy Mac Salad with Cabbage, Carrot, Grated Sweet Onion and Hard Boiled Egg

Kimchi

$3.25

Our housemade Won-bok Kimchi - cabbage, daikon, Korean chili powder

Side of Steamed Rice

$3.45

2 scoops rice

Green Salad

Green Salad

$3.95

Greens, Cabbage, Carrots, Daikon Radish. Comes with Creamy Sesame Shoyu Dressing. G-F Pineapple Vinaigrette Available.

Pineapple-Cabbage Slaw

Pineapple-Cabbage Slaw

$3.45

Side of Creamy and Sweet Pineapple Cabbage Slaw

Cup of Vegetable Curry

$4.45

Cup of our Japanese Vegetable Curry

Family Macaroni Salad (4)

$14.00

Desserts

Butter Mochi

Butter Mochi

$4.95

Classic Hawaiian Dessert. Sweet Rice Flour, Coconut Milk, Eggs and Butter Baked Into A Delicious Chewy Treat

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock
Cock N' Bull Ginger Beer

Cock N' Bull Ginger Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Beer - Bottles & Cans

Kirin 25oz Can

Kirin 25oz Can

$5.00
Kona Brewing Big Wave Golden Ale 19 oz Bottle

Kona Brewing Big Wave Golden Ale 19 oz Bottle

$5.00
Kone Brewing Hanalei IPA 12oz Bottle

Kone Brewing Hanalei IPA 12oz Bottle

$4.50Out of stock
Apple Outlaw Pineapple Cider

Apple Outlaw Pineapple Cider

$6.00
Kona Brewing Longboard Lager 12oz

Kona Brewing Longboard Lager 12oz

$4.00Out of stock
Maui Brewing Coconut Hiwa Porter

Maui Brewing Coconut Hiwa Porter

$4.00
Occidental Pilsner 16oz Can

Occidental Pilsner 16oz Can

$4.50
Stiegl Radler 12oz

Stiegl Radler 12oz

$3.25
Great Notion IPA 16oz Can

Great Notion IPA 16oz Can

$7.00Out of stock
Great Notion Hazy/Sour 16oz Can

Great Notion Hazy/Sour 16oz Can

$7.00

Hard Seltzer

$4.00

To-Go Cocktails

Take some delicious cocktails home! Must be prepared to show ID on pickup. Limit 2 per Plate, Bowl or Sandwich
To-Go Mai Tai

To-Go Mai Tai

$10.00Out of stock

Myers’s Dark Rum, Cruzan Light Rum, Orange Curacao, Orgeat, FreshLime Juice - 8 (Limit 2 per person)

To-Go Pina Colada

$10.00Out of stock

Monopolowa Vodka, Passion-Orange-Guava Juice , Pineapple Wedge

To-Go Chinese Sombrero Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Sauza Silver Tequila, Li Hing Mui Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice, Orange Curacao, Rocks, Salted Rim

Sauces

Grab a squeeze bottle of our delicious sauces so you can get saucy to your heart's delight. Sauce everything!
Teriyaki Sauce Squeeze Bottle

Teriyaki Sauce Squeeze Bottle

$7.00Out of stock

Grab a bottle of our "Broke Da Mouth" Teriyaki Sauce. Soy, Brown Sugar, Ginger, Garlic, Sherry, Sesame Oil

Squeeze Bottle of Creamy Sesame Shoyu Salad Dressing

Squeeze Bottle of Creamy Sesame Shoyu Salad Dressing

$7.00Out of stock

Grab a bottle of our onolicious Sesame-Shoyu Salad Dressing. Mayo, Sour Cream, Soy, Rice Wine Vinegar, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Lemon, Sugar, Corn Syrup

T-Shirts

- 100% combed ringspun cotton fine jersey - 4.3 oz. - fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage - 1x1 baby rib-knit set in collar - Sideseamed
Men's Shirts

Men's Shirts

$16.00
Women's Shirts

Women's Shirts

$16.00

Hats

Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy some of Portland's best Hawaiian food. Classic Hawaiian Plate Lunch at it's finest - most plates come with two scoop rice and some of our famous creamy mac salad. So ono!

Location

2454 E Burnside St., Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside image
Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside image
Ate-Oh-Ate - Burnside image

