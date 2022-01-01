Jalapeno poppers in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Jalapeno Popper Burger
|$17.00
⅓ lb beef patty, Fried Jalapeno, Jalapeno Jam, Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Pickled onion, mayo, on a pub bun
More about Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown
Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$10.00
stuffed with cheese and chorizo served with ranch
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery - Dekum
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Fire Roasted Jalapeno Poppers
|$10.00
Stuffed with cheese and chorizo served w/ ranch.
More about Homage Industrial Kitchen
Homage Industrial Kitchen
1639 Northwest Marshall Street, Portland
|Jalapeno Poppers (5pc)
|$11.99