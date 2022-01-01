Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House & Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Popper Burger$17.00
⅓ lb beef patty, Fried Jalapeno, Jalapeno Jam, Goat Cheese, Lettuce, Pickled onion, mayo, on a pub bun
More about Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
Breakside Brewery image

 

Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
stuffed with cheese and chorizo served with ranch
More about Breakside Brewery - NW Slabtown
Item pic

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery - Dekum

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fire Roasted Jalapeno Poppers$10.00
Stuffed with cheese and chorizo served w/ ranch.
More about Breakside Brewery - Dekum
Banner pic

 

Homage Industrial Kitchen

1639 Northwest Marshall Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers (5pc)$11.99
More about Homage Industrial Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Botto’s BBQ

3120 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Jalapeno Popper$3.00
More about Botto’s BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

3940 N Mississippi Ave, Porltand

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Poppers$8.00
Fried jalapeños filled with spicy tuna, spicy salmon & cream cheese (Sub vegan cream cheese for $1) VG
More about Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Huevos Rancheros

Hummus

Shawarma

Sweet Corn

Pretzels

Cheesecake

Tomato Salad

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (614 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston