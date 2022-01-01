Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

StormBreaker Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

StormBreaker Brewing

832 N Beech St., Portland

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Shredded slow braised pork shoulder, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar and crispy fried onions on a toasted pub bun.
More about StormBreaker Brewing
Southland Whiskey Kitchen image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Southland Whiskey Kitchen

1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland

Avg 4 (902 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Carolina pulled pork Sandwich. topped with slaw and choice of side
More about Southland Whiskey Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder slathered in house-made chipotle tamarind bbq sauce
More about Breakside Brewery
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.80
Pork shoulder slow roasted in bacon & onion BBQ sauce on a Brioche bun. Served w/ house made chips, B&B pickles & jalapeno coleslaw
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Item pic

 

Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer

2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow-roasted pork with house BBQ sauce, creamy slaw and crispy onions. Comes with choice of side.
More about Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
(choose bourbon bbq or four horsemen chili sauce)
braised carlton farms pork topped with napa cabbage-bell pepper slaw on ciabatta with fries
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
(choose bourbon bbq or four horsemen chili sauce)
braised carlton farms pork topped with napa cabbage-bell pepper slaw on ciabatta with fries
More about The Observatory
Clay's Smokehouse image

 

Clay's Smokehouse

2865 SE Division St, Portland

No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
More about Clay's Smokehouse

