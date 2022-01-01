Pulled pork sandwiches in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about StormBreaker Brewing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
StormBreaker Brewing
832 N Beech St., Portland
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Shredded slow braised pork shoulder, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar and crispy fried onions on a toasted pub bun.
More about Southland Whiskey Kitchen
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Southland Whiskey Kitchen
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue, Portland
|Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Carolina pulled pork Sandwich. topped with slaw and choice of side
More about Breakside Brewery
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$13.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder slathered in house-made chipotle tamarind bbq sauce
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.80
Pork shoulder slow roasted in bacon & onion BBQ sauce on a Brioche bun. Served w/ house made chips, B&B pickles & jalapeno coleslaw
More about Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
2724 SE Ankeny St., Portland
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Slow-roasted pork with house BBQ sauce, creamy slaw and crispy onions. Comes with choice of side.
More about The Observatory
The Observatory
8115 Se Stark St, Portland
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
(choose bourbon bbq or four horsemen chili sauce)
braised carlton farms pork topped with napa cabbage-bell pepper slaw on ciabatta with fries
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
(choose bourbon bbq or four horsemen chili sauce)
braised carlton farms pork topped with napa cabbage-bell pepper slaw on ciabatta with fries