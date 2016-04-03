Restaurant header imageView gallery
Kay's Bar

609 Reviews

$

6903 SE Milwaukie Ave

Portland, OR 97202

Derby Nachos
Fries
Classic Deluxe

Appetizers

Derby Nachos

Derby Nachos

$10.00

Magic-dusted tortilla chips topped with black beans, nacho cheese, diced onion, jalapeño, tomato, & sour cream.

Bridge City Nachos

$13.00

Chips & Guacamole

$6.00

Burgers & Wraps

Classic Deluxe

$6.00+

¼ beef patty with pickle, diced onion, and American cheese.

Kays Burger

$10.00

7oz hand-formed beef burger with garlic herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickled onions. Add bacon or avocado $2

Blackened Jalapeno Burger

$9.00+

1/4 lb. blackened beef patty with jalapeno, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, & verde mayo. Single or Double.

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$14.00

A Beyond meat burger patty with vegan burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & pickled onions on a GF toasted bun.

The Governor Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic herb mayo wrapped up in a grilled tortilla.

BLT Wrap

$10.00

Bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, garlic herb mayo wrapped in a grilled tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, bleu cheese dressing, & bleu cheese crumbles wrapped up in a grilled tortilla.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Colorado-style pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pickles, & slaw on a toasted bun.

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, diced tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, roasted red pepper, & choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Hearts of romaine, parmesan, garlic toast, & lemon. Dressing served on side for take out.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, tomato, & roasted red peppers served with your choice of dressing.

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Hand-cut fries tossed in salt and rosemary served with ketchup and your choice of one other dipping sauce: BBQ, buffalo, ranch, bleu cheese, garlic herb mayo, fry sauce V+.

Sauce Sides

Sauce Sides

Pick your poison.

Extras

Misc. Sides of Things.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Since 1934

Website

Location

6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Directions

