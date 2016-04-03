Burgers
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
Kay's Bar
609 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Since 1934
Location
6903 SE Milwaukie Ave, Portland, OR 97202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flying Elephants at South Waterfront - 2730 S Moody Avenue
No Reviews
2730 S Moody Avenue Portland, OR 97201
View restaurant