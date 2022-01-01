Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve sliders

Roscoe's image

 

Roscoe's

8105 SE stark st, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Shrimp Slider$9.00
Two buffalo shrimp sliders with bleu cheese slaw.
Blacken Chicken Slider$8.00
2 Blackened chicken sliders with slaw.
Fried Fish Slider$9.00
2 Cornmeal crusted fried catfish sliders with rémoulade and slaw.
More about Roscoe's
Item pic

 

Ball-Z Food Cart

8145 SE 82nd Ave,, Portland

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Sliders With Fries$9.00
This is the sliders you don’t want to pass up. Serve with your choice of Italian meatballs or Herbed chicken balls pan- seared onions and bell peppers, select sauces made in-house, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, and freshly cut fries.
More about Ball-Z Food Cart
Item pic

 

BeezWings - Downtown

326 SW Broadway, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kari Kari Slider$12.00
A pair of sweet island rolls topped with pork or brisket, & covered in our savory Kari Kari Peanut sauce. Served with fries or rice.
More about BeezWings - Downtown
10 Barrel Brewing image

 

10 Barrel Brewing- Portland

1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Alabama Chicken Sliders$10.00
Bay Shrimp Sliders$8.00
More about 10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
Bullseye Pub image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Bullseye Pub

4835 SW Pomona St, Portland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Bullseye Sliders$12.00
(3) Sliders with choice of smoked brisket or pulled pork, BBQ sauce, tomato, cheddar cheese and grilled onions
More about Bullseye Pub
Crab Slider image

FRENCH FRIES

Hey Love - 920 E Burnside St.

920 E Burnside St, Portland

Avg 4.6 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Slider$8.00
Crispy Fried Soft Shell Crab, Pickled Ginger & Passion Fruit Cream Cheese, Cabbage & Cilantro Slaw, Pickled Jalapenos, Hawaiian Roll. *Contains
Shellfish, Garlic, Gluten, Dairy
More about Hey Love - 920 E Burnside St.
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland

4627 NE Fremont St., Portland

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
Ono Chicken Sliders$9.95
Kalua Pork Sliders$10.95
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
Rotigo image

 

Rotigo

1514 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
CHICKEN SLIDERS$14.00
SPICY CHICKEN SLIDERS$14.00
with garlic oil, pickled red onion, baby arugula + vegan mayo on brioche bun, smoky blue cheese.
2 per order!
More about Rotigo
Item pic

 

Bella's Italian Bakery & Market

9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.6 (377 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Slider$6.00
Herb Frittata, Provolone Cheese, Olympia Provisions Salami Cotto, and Calabrian Chili Mayo on a toasted sesame sea salt roll
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Green Tomato & BBQ Pork Sliders$12.50
Cajun Corn meal & Panko breaded heirloom green tomato & bacon BBQ pork on slider buns w/ jack cheese, Cajun remoulade sauce Served w/ B&B pickles
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
Tiny Bubble Room image

 

Tiny Bubble Room

2025 N Lombard St, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slider pulled pork$8.00
2 Sliders with cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, Carolina gold BBQ sauce
Slider FGT$8.00
2 sliders with lettuce, basil aioli, pickled red onion.
Buffalo Sliders$8.00
More about Tiny Bubble Room

