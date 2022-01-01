Sliders in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve sliders
More about Roscoe's
Roscoe's
8105 SE stark st, Portland
|Buffalo Shrimp Slider
|$9.00
Two buffalo shrimp sliders with bleu cheese slaw.
|Blacken Chicken Slider
|$8.00
2 Blackened chicken sliders with slaw.
|Fried Fish Slider
|$9.00
2 Cornmeal crusted fried catfish sliders with rémoulade and slaw.
More about Ball-Z Food Cart
Ball-Z Food Cart
8145 SE 82nd Ave,, Portland
|Sliders With Fries
|$9.00
This is the sliders you don’t want to pass up. Serve with your choice of Italian meatballs or Herbed chicken balls pan- seared onions and bell peppers, select sauces made in-house, Parmiggiano Reggiano cheese, and freshly cut fries.
More about BeezWings - Downtown
BeezWings - Downtown
326 SW Broadway, Portland
|Kari Kari Slider
|$12.00
A pair of sweet island rolls topped with pork or brisket, & covered in our savory Kari Kari Peanut sauce. Served with fries or rice.
More about 10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
1411 Northwest Flanders Street, Portland
|Alabama Chicken Sliders
|$10.00
|Bay Shrimp Sliders
|$8.00
More about Bullseye Pub
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Bullseye Pub
4835 SW Pomona St, Portland
|Bullseye Sliders
|$12.00
(3) Sliders with choice of smoked brisket or pulled pork, BBQ sauce, tomato, cheddar cheese and grilled onions
More about Hey Love - 920 E Burnside St.
FRENCH FRIES
Hey Love - 920 E Burnside St.
920 E Burnside St, Portland
|Crab Slider
|$8.00
Crispy Fried Soft Shell Crab, Pickled Ginger & Passion Fruit Cream Cheese, Cabbage & Cilantro Slaw, Pickled Jalapenos, Hawaiian Roll. *Contains
Shellfish, Garlic, Gluten, Dairy
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
4627 NE Fremont St., Portland
|Ono Chicken Sliders
|$9.95
|Kalua Pork Sliders
|$10.95
More about Rotigo
Rotigo
1514 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$14.00
|SPICY CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$14.00
with garlic oil, pickled red onion, baby arugula + vegan mayo on brioche bun, smoky blue cheese.
2 per order!
More about Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
Bella's Italian Bakery & Market
9119 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland
|Breakfast Slider
|$6.00
Herb Frittata, Provolone Cheese, Olympia Provisions Salami Cotto, and Calabrian Chili Mayo on a toasted sesame sea salt roll
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Fried Green Tomato & BBQ Pork Sliders
|$12.50
Cajun Corn meal & Panko breaded heirloom green tomato & bacon BBQ pork on slider buns w/ jack cheese, Cajun remoulade sauce Served w/ B&B pickles