Pretzels in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Modern Times [Portland]
Modern Times [Portland]
630 SE Belmont Street, Portland
|Soft Swerve: Fudgy Brownie Pretzel-22oz
|$34.50
Our special projects humans are proud to debut this brand spankin’ new series, inspired by all manners of frozen confection. This inaugural iteration takes notes from a certain Vermont-based creamery, starting with a mega-blend of our heavy-hitting imperial stouts aged in barrels from 7-10 months and finishing with Peruvian and Dominican cocoa nibs, sea salt, brown sugar, Madagascar and Mexican vanilla, and pretzels. If you’re looking for something to curl up with whilst tuning in to your favorite streaming service, this is it.
ABV: 13.9%
More about Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
HAMBURGERS
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland
|Pretzels
|$9.00
Three Bavarian Pretzels, buttered and salted, served with Pimento Wood Lager Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland
|IPA Pretzel
|$11.50
Monterey Jack cheese sauce, Black Butte Porter stone-ground mustard
More about StormBreaker Brewing
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
StormBreaker Brewing
832 N Beech St., Portland
|Pub Pretzel
|$6.00
Soft Pretzel served with your choice of house made cheese sauce or mustard sauce
More about Shine Distillery & Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES
Shine Distillery & Grill
4232 N Williams Ave, Portland
|SOFT PRETZEL
|$7.00
House-made pretzel with our house bourbon cheese sauce and stone ground mustard
More about Nepo 42
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Nepo 42
5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland
|Homemade Pretzel
|$5.00
Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about Breakside Brewery
Breakside Brewery
1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
Our famously large pretzel served with beer mustard and a smoked gouda and swiss cheese dipping sauce.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about Grand Central
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
More about Breakside Brewery
PIZZA
Breakside Brewery
820 NE Dekum St, Portland
|Giant Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
Our famously large pretzel served with a smoked gouda and swiss cheese dipping sauce, plus a side of beer mustard
More about Hopworks Urban Brewery
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hopworks Urban Brewery
2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland
|Pretzels
|$8.00
Hot, fresh baked pretzels with house-made beer cheese sauce.
|Pretzel Dog
|$7.00
Nitrate-Free Nathan’s all-natural beef frank wrapped in a house-made pretzel.
More about Sasquatch Brewing Co.
HAMBURGERS
Sasquatch Brewing Co.
6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland
|Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
Soft house pretzel. Buttered & salted, and served with cheese sauce & honey mustard.
More about Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
829 SE 9th Ave., Portland
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
|Oven Baked Soft Pretzel
|$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.