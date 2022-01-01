Pretzels in Portland

Modern Times [Portland]

630 SE Belmont Street, Portland

Takeout
Soft Swerve: Fudgy Brownie Pretzel-22oz$34.50
Our special projects humans are proud to debut this brand spankin’ new series, inspired by all manners of frozen confection. This inaugural iteration takes notes from a certain Vermont-based creamery, starting with a mega-blend of our heavy-hitting imperial stouts aged in barrels from 7-10 months and finishing with Peruvian and Dominican cocoa nibs, sea salt, brown sugar, Madagascar and Mexican vanilla, and pretzels. If you’re looking for something to curl up with whilst tuning in to your favorite streaming service, this is it.
ABV: 13.9%
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery image

HAMBURGERS

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

5115 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels$9.00
Three Bavarian Pretzels, buttered and salted, served with Pimento Wood Lager Beer Cheese Sauce.
IPA Pretzel image

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (3064 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
IPA Pretzel$11.50
Monterey Jack cheese sauce, Black Butte Porter stone-ground mustard
StormBreaker Brewing image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

StormBreaker Brewing

832 N Beech St., Portland

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pub Pretzel$6.00
Soft Pretzel served with your choice of house made cheese sauce or mustard sauce
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

Shine Distillery & Grill

4232 N Williams Ave, Portland

Avg 4.7 (361 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SOFT PRETZEL$7.00
House-made pretzel with our house bourbon cheese sauce and stone ground mustard
Nepo 42 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Nepo 42

5403 NE 42nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Homemade Pretzel$5.00
Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

10205 SW Washington Square Road, Tigard

Takeout
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
Bavarian Pretzel image

 

Breakside Brewery

1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.9 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Our famously large pretzel served with beer mustard and a smoked gouda and swiss cheese dipping sauce.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

2290 NW Allie Ave., Hillsboro

Takeout
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel image

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
Breakside Brewery image

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Our famously large pretzel served with a smoked gouda and swiss cheese dipping sauce, plus a side of beer mustard
Pretzels image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hopworks Urban Brewery

2944 SE Powell Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.5 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzels$8.00
Hot, fresh baked pretzels with house-made beer cheese sauce.
Pretzel Dog$7.00
Nitrate-Free Nathan’s all-natural beef frank wrapped in a house-made pretzel.
Sasquatch Brewing Co. image

HAMBURGERS

Sasquatch Brewing Co.

6440 Southwest Capitol HWY, Portland

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Pretzel$8.00
Soft house pretzel. Buttered & salted, and served with cheese sauce & honey mustard.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill

829 SE 9th Ave., Portland

Takeout
Oven Baked Soft Pretzel$13.95
One freshly baked jumbo pretzel, buttered and salted. Served with a Jalapeño Jam, Sweet Mustard Sauce and Thirsty Lion’s Signature Beer Cheese Sauce.
