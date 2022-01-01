Restaurant header imageView gallery

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House 210 NW 11th Ave

3,064 Reviews

$$

210 NW 11th Ave

Portland, OR 97209

Popular Items

Pub Burger
IPA Pretzel
Kids Mac & Cheese

Small Plates

Brewery Board

Brewery Board

$16.00

Local cheeses, meats, Black Butte Porter stone-ground mustard, pickled vegetables, dried fruits, housemade breads STONE FRUIT ALLERGY

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$17.00

Smoked whole wings. Choice of Buffalo or Mango-Habanero sauce, ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side.

Housemade Sausage

Housemade Sausage

$13.75

Rotating Housemade Sausage with accompaniments

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts, Jubelale Beer Gastrique, Parmesan

Butternut Squash Dip & Chips

Butternut Squash Dip & Chips

$11.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, Cherry-Pepita Mole, Local Fata Morgana cheese, Cilantro, Lime, Corn Tortilla Chips

IPA Pretzel

IPA Pretzel

$12.00

Monterey Jack cheese sauce, Black Butte Porter stone-ground mustard

Pretzel Cheese (No Pretzel)

$6.50

Pretzel No Cheese

$5.50
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$11.00

House-cut kennebec potatoes, orange-rosemary aioli, manchego cheese

Fries

Fries

$6.00

Hand-cut Kennebec potatoes, lightly salted.

Artisan Bread

Artisan Bread

$3.00

House-made artisan bread, butter balls

Salads & Soups

Served with artisan bread DAIRY, GLUTEN (bread)
Honey Mustard Chicken Pecan Salad

Honey Mustard Chicken Pecan Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, smoked chicken, candied pecans, cherry tomatoes, cheddar, honey mustard dressing

Truffle Caesar Salad*

Truffle Caesar Salad*

$16.00

Romaine, mixed greens, parmesan, truffle potato chips, housemade Caesar dressing DAIRY, EGGS, ANCHOVIES

Beets & Burrata Salad

Beets & Burrata Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, Roasted Beets, Burrata Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Nut & Seed Granola (contains wheat, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pepitas, sesame, honey) NUTS, GLUTEN, DAIRY

House Salad - Large*

House Salad - Large*

$12.00

Mixed greens, seasonal garnishes (carrot, shaved fennel, cucumber), choice of dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese, Hopped Buttermilk, Caesar, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, O&V

House Salad - Small*

House Salad - Small*

$8.00

Mixed greens, seasonal garnishes (carrot, shaved fennel, cucumber), choice of dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette, Blue Cheese, Hopped Buttermilk, Caesar, White Balsamic Vinaigrette, O&V

Cup - Bisque

Cup - Bisque

$7.00

Served with artisan bread

Bowl - Bisque

Bowl - Bisque

$10.00

Served with artisan bread DAIRY, GLUTEN (bread)

Cup - Soup of the day

$7.00

Served with artisan bread

Bowl - Soup of the day

$10.00

Served with artisan bread

1/2 Caesar Salad*

1/2 Caesar Salad*

$9.00

Romaine, mixed greens, parmesan, truffle potato chips, Caesar dressing DAIRY, EGGS, SEAFOOD

Cup - Chili/Chowder

$8.00Out of stock

Bowl - Chili/Chowder

$14.00Out of stock

Burgers & Sandwiches

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$17.75

Two quarter-pound Oregon Valley Natural grass-fed beef patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, beer-brined pickles, fry sauce, housemade bun 

Elk Burger

Elk Burger

$18.75

Third-pound Durham Ranch elk patty, Gruyère, blue cheese, mixed greens, garlic-IPA sauce, housemade bun, beer-brined pickles

Peanut Butter Belly Burger

$21.00

1/3# Beef Patty, Cheddar, Housemade Bun, Peanut Butter, Maple-Chipotle Pork Belly, Smothered Onions, and Beer Brined Pickles (on the side) GLUTEN, DAIRY, NUTS

Quinoa Sandwich

Quinoa Sandwich

$16.75

SouthWest Quinoa-Chickpea patty, cheddar, lettuce, red onion, chipotle sauce (vegan), housemade focaccia 

Pub Favorites

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$17.50

Fresh radiatori pasta, white cheddar and Black Butte Porter cream sauce, Stout-caramelized onions, spinach 

Wild Alaskan Coho

Wild Alaskan Coho

$27.00

Fish & Family salmon fillet, dill spatzle, mushrooms, spinach, mustard cream sauce, lemon

Steak Frites*

Steak Frites*

$33.00

7oz Cedar River flat iron, pub fries, chimichurri, feta

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$21.00

Spicy Nashville-style fried chicken breasts, housemade sourdough waffle, provolone, bacon, honey butter, marionberry-maple syrup

Ribeye*

Ribeye*

$47.00

16oz Cedar River Ranch Ribeye, Roasted Garlic-Three Cheese Mashed Potatoes, Sautéed Vegetables, Truffle Herb Butter DAIRY

Mushroom Casarecce

$21.00

Locally Made Casarecce Noodles, Mushrooms, Stout Caramelized Onions, Cream Sauce, Fresh Herbs, Parmesan GLUTEN, DAIRY

Desserts

Marionberry Cobbler

Marionberry Cobbler

$9.00

Local marionberries, candied ginger biscuit, served warm with cream cheese ice cream

Cookie Pie

Cookie Pie

$9.00

deep dish chocolate chunk cookie, vanilla ice cream, beer caramel, espresso fudge sauce

Mayan Chocolate Torte*

Mayan Chocolate Torte*

$9.00

Flourless chocolate torte (hints of cayenne and cinnamon), whipped cream and espresso fudge sauce *gluten free as is*

Apple Tarte Tatin

Apple Tarte Tatin

$9.00

apple pastry, cinnamon-brown sugar ice cream, beer caramel, pecans

Maple Cream Puff

Maple Cream Puff

$9.00

graham craquelin filled with maple mascarpone, cranberry orange compote, whipped cream, maple candy

Kids

All kids meals come with choice of side and a small drink
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Quarter-pound grass-fed beef patty, cheddar, housemade bun, choice of side

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Fresh pasta, cheddar cheese sauce, choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Housemade bread, cheddar, choice of side

Kids Fried Chicken

Kids Fried Chicken

$9.00

Fried chicken breast, choice of side

Kids Salmon*

Kids Salmon*

$9.00

Seared wild salmon, choice of side

Kids Smoked Chicken

Kids Smoked Chicken

$7.00

Smoked chicken breast, choice of side

Kids Buttered Noodles

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Fresh pasta, butter, choice of side

Kids Snack Plate

Kids Snack Plate

$7.00

Cheddar cheese, artisan bread, peanut butter, choice of side

6pk Cans To-Go

Black Butte Porter 6pk Cans

Black Butte Porter 6pk Cans

$9.50
Fresh Haze IPA 6pk Can

Fresh Haze IPA 6pk Can

$11.50
Fresh Squeezed IPA 6pk Cans

Fresh Squeezed IPA 6pk Cans

$11.50
Haze Tron IIPA 6pk Cans

Haze Tron IIPA 6pk Cans

$11.50
King Crispy Pilsner 6pk Cans

King Crispy Pilsner 6pk Cans

$9.50
Mirror Pond Pale Ale 6pk Cans

Mirror Pond Pale Ale 6pk Cans

$9.50

N/A Black Butte

$9.50
N/A Irish Dark 6pk

N/A Irish Dark 6pk

$6.00
12pk Twilight Cans

12pk Twilight Cans

$18.50
Red Chair 6pk Cans

Red Chair 6pk Cans

$9.50
Squeezy Rider IPA 6pk Cans

Squeezy Rider IPA 6pk Cans

$11.50
Wowza! Hazy Pale 6pk Cans

Wowza! Hazy Pale 6pk Cans

$9.50

6pk Bottles To-Go

Fresh Squeezed IPA 6pk Bottles

Fresh Squeezed IPA 6pk Bottles

$11.50
Black Butte Porter 6pk Bottles

Black Butte Porter 6pk Bottles

$9.50
Mirror Pond Pale Ale 6pk Bottles

Mirror Pond Pale Ale 6pk Bottles

$9.50
Royal Fresh IIPA 6pk Bottles

Royal Fresh IIPA 6pk Bottles

$11.50
Inversion IPA 6pk Bottles

Inversion IPA 6pk Bottles

$9.50Out of stock
Obsidian Stout 6pk Bottles

Obsidian Stout 6pk Bottles

$9.50
Jubelale 6pk Bottles

Jubelale 6pk Bottles

$9.50
Red Chair 6pk Bottles

Red Chair 6pk Bottles

$9.50Out of stock

Tall Boy Cans To-Go

Da Shootz! Pilsner Tall Boy Can

Da Shootz! Pilsner Tall Boy Can

$3.75
Fresh Haze IPA Tall Boy Can

Fresh Haze IPA Tall Boy Can

$4.00Out of stock
Let's Bee Homies Tall Boy Can

Let's Bee Homies Tall Boy Can

$4.00
Fresh Squeezed IPA Tall

Fresh Squeezed IPA Tall

$4.00
Royal Fresh IIPA Tall Boy Can

Royal Fresh IIPA Tall Boy Can

$4.00

22oz Reserve Beers To-Go

Black Butte 22

Black Butte 22

$45.00
Black Butte 24

Black Butte 24

$45.00
Black Butte 25

Black Butte 25

$45.00
Black Butte 26

Black Butte 26

$35.00
Black Butte 27

Black Butte 27

$28.00
Black Butte 31

Black Butte 31

$18.00
Black Butte Cubed 2018

Black Butte Cubed 2018

$19.00
Black Butte Cubed 2020

Black Butte Cubed 2020

$19.00
The Abyss 2013

The Abyss 2013

$25.00
The Abyss 2014

The Abyss 2014

$25.00
The Abyss 2015

The Abyss 2015

$21.00
The Abyss 2016

The Abyss 2016

$21.00
The Abyss 2018

The Abyss 2018

$18.00
The Abyss Old World

The Abyss Old World

$25.00
The Abyss Port

The Abyss Port

$25.00
The Dissident 2014

The Dissident 2014

$25.00
The Dissident 2015

The Dissident 2015

$23.00
The Dissident 2017

The Dissident 2017

$18.00
The Dissident 2018

The Dissident 2018

$15.00
The Dissident 2019

The Dissident 2019

$15.00

500ml Reserve Beers To-Go

Ages 2018

Ages 2018

$15.00
Ages 2019

Ages 2019

$15.00
Ages 2020

Ages 2020

$15.00
Black Butte Cubed '18

Black Butte Cubed '18

$19.00
Black Butte Cubed '20

Black Butte Cubed '20

$19.00
Blue Butterfly

Blue Butterfly

$12.00
Cultural Diversity

Cultural Diversity

$12.00
Dissident - Boysenberry

Dissident - Boysenberry

$16.00
Dissident - Marionberry

Dissident - Marionberry

$16.00
Dissident - Peach

Dissident - Peach

$16.00
Dissident Brett

Dissident Brett

$15.00
Dissident - 2018

Dissident - 2018

$15.00
Dissident - 2019

Dissident - 2019

$15.00
Family Tree Apple Sour

Family Tree Apple Sour

$15.00
Family Tree Nectarine Sour

Family Tree Nectarine Sour

$15.00
Freyja

Freyja

$15.00
Historic Oregon Super Juice

Historic Oregon Super Juice

$15.00
Home at Port

Home at Port

$15.00
Home at Port Dark Cherry

Home at Port Dark Cherry

$15.00
Planete Plum

Planete Plum

$15.00
South Sister

South Sister

$15.00
Tempranillo Flanders

Tempranillo Flanders

$15.00
Tumalo Kreik

Tumalo Kreik

$15.00
Wasp Nest

Wasp Nest

$12.00
Black is Beautiful

Black is Beautiful

$15.00

Cider

Rev Nat's Viva La Pineapple

$6.00Out of stock

Rev. Nat's Apple Spice

$6.00

Cocktails & Mocktails

Cocktail Special

$14.00
To-Go DBL Old Fashioned

To-Go DBL Old Fashioned

$18.00

Evan Williams Black Label, Demerara sugar, Angostura Bitters, orange twist

To-Go DBL PF Margarita

To-Go DBL PF Margarita

$18.00

Cazadores Tequila Blanco, habanero-passion fruit purée, lime, Tajin

To-Go PF Margarita

To-Go PF Margarita

$12.00

Cazadores Tequila Blanco, habanero-passion fruit purée, lime, Tajin

To-Go Single Old Fashioned

To-Go Single Old Fashioned

$12.00

Evan Williams Black Label, Demerara sugar, Angostura Bitters, orange twist

Wine

Bubbles

Bubbles

$12.00

Aromatic notes of tropical fruit and pineapple, lead to a starfruit, creamsicle and citrus finish

Pinot Gris

Pinot Gris

$12.00

Notes of papaya and melon on the nose, lead to a full body white wine, that lifts at the finish

Rosé

$12.00
Rosé Bubbles

Rosé Bubbles

$12.00

Fresh red berries fill the nose with pink starburst, watermelon, juicy pink lady apples hitting the palate

CBD Soda

BYD Tropical CBD

$6.00

BYD Lemon Ginger CBD

$6.00

BYD Passion-Orange CBD

$6.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Soda

$3.75
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
MB Lemonade

MB Lemonade

$6.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.75
Juice

Juice

$4.00

N/A Black Butte

$4.00

Soda H2O / No Charge

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Pub’s distinct Northwest style brings a taste of Central Oregon to the heart of Portland and is a popular destination for great beer, delicious food and a relaxed urban atmosphere. The brew pub’s 26 taps feature Deschutes mainstays plus a selection of seasonal and experimental beers developed and brewed on site exclusively for the Portland pub by our brewers. Led by Executive Chef Jill Ramseier, our talented culinary team creates classic pub food taken to the next level. Matching our brewers’ passion, they create dishes from scratch with the best possible local ingredients.

Location

210 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House image
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House image
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House image

