Greenleaf Juice Pearl District

560 Reviews

$

810 NW 12th Ave

Portland, OR 97209

Acai Bowls

Sunrise

Sunrise

$11.95

Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, banana, strawberry, shredded coconut, chia seeds

Soma

Soma

$11.95

Blended: acai, almond butter, blueberries, banana, kale, orange juice / Topped with: granola, banana, cacao nibs, shredded coconut, cashews, mape syrup, cinnamon

Blue Majik

Blue Majik

$11.95

Blended: E3 Live (spirulina extract), mango, banana, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, shredded coconut. chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries

Dragon

Dragon

$11.95

Blended: dragon fruit, banana, strawberries, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, coconut oil, coconut shreds, pneapple, cashews, strawberries

Juice

Greenleaf

Greenleaf

$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lime, celery, apple, cucumber

Simple Greens

Simple Greens

$8.95

kale, spinach, basil, lemon, celery, cucumber

Green Lemonade

Green Lemonade

$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lemon, pineapple, pear, cucumber

Sweetleaf

Sweetleaf

$8.95

kale, spinach, mint, ginger, lemon, pear, cucumber

Wondrous Punch

Wondrous Punch

$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, strawberry, carrot, apple, pear, orange

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express

$8.95

pineapple, ginger, carrot, orange

Morning After

Morning After

$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, orange, strawberry, celery, carrot

Turmeric Sunshine

Turmeric Sunshine

$8.95

turmeric, lemon, carrot, orange, beet, kale

Smoothies

Almond Berry

Almond Berry

$8.95

banana, blueberry, strawberry, almond butter, protein powder, almonds, cashew milk

Berry Fix

Berry Fix

$7.95

blueberry, strawberry, banana, orange juice

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$8.95

E3 live (spirulina extract), banana, mango, pineapple, baby spinach, coconut oil, cashew milk

Dragon Berry

Dragon Berry

$8.95

dragonfruit, banana, strawberry, pineapple, coconut oil, cashew milk

Green Being

Green Being

$7.95

baby spinach, lemon, banana, pineapple, ginger, apple-kale juice

Green Solution +

Green Solution +

$8.95

banana, lime, baby spinach, almond butter, hemp seeds, coconut oil, apple-kale juice

Maca Cacao

Maca Cacao

$8.95

banana, cacao, almond butter, maca, oats, maple syrup, cinnamon, cold brew coffee

Oatmeal Bowls

Morning Berries

Morning Berries

$9.25

oats, chia seeds, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, strawberry, blueberry, maple, cinnamon

Banana Coconut

Banana Coconut

$9.25

oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, shredded coconut, cacao nibs, maple syrup, cinnamon

Apple Cinnamon

Apple Cinnamon

$9.25

oats, almond butter, cashew milk / Topped with: granola, banana, apple, hemp seeds, maple syrup, cinnamon

Grain Bowls

Southwest

Southwest

$10.75Out of stock

Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, black beans, avocado, tomato, cilantro, chia seeds, hemp seeds. Served with Spicy Cilantro dressing

Mediterrenan

Mediterrenan

$10.75Out of stock

Ancient Grains (quinoa, buckwheat, long grain black wild rice) topped with baby spinach, roasted chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, red onion. Served with Garlic Basil Dressing

Shots

Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass

$5.95

wheatgrass

Zen

Zen

$4.95

ginger, lemon, cayenne

Tiger's Blood

Tiger's Blood

$4.95

ginger, lemon, beet, cayenne

Blue Ginger

Blue Ginger

$4.95

ginger, pineapple, E3 live (spirulina extract)

ACV

ACV

$4.95Out of stock

Signature apple cider vinegar, lemon

Bottled Juice

Greenleaf Bottle

Greenleaf Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Simple Greens Bottle

Simple Greens Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Green Lemonade Bottle

Green Lemonade Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Sweetleaf Bottle

Sweetleaf Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Pineapple Express Bottle

Pineapple Express Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Wondrous Punch Bottle

Wondrous Punch Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Cashew Milk Bottle

Cashew Milk Bottle

$8.95Out of stock
Cashew Cold Brew Bottle

Cashew Cold Brew Bottle

$8.95Out of stock

Custom Drinks

Custom Juice

Custom Juice

$8.95
Custom Smoothie

Custom Smoothie

$7.95

Other Drinks

Coconut Water

$2.95

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.95

Hot Drinks

Hot Cacao

$7.95

Cashew milk, maca, cacao powder, coconut oil, maple steamed hot topped with cinnamon

Apple Cashew Spice

$7.95

Juiced apple, kale, and ginger mixed with cashew milk and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon.

Golden Milk Latte

$7.95

Turmeric and pear juice, mixed with cashew milk, pure maple syrup, coconut oil and steamed hot. Topped with cinnamon

Hot Lemony Sip-It

$8.95

Retail Items

Power Bite

$3.75

almond butter, coconut, cacao, chia seeds, cinnamon, coconut oil, salt, maple

Sochatti Chocolate Pouch

$2.50

True Essence Nectar

$9.95

Signature ACV

$16.75

Bada Bean Bada Boom

$3.50

Plant Snacks Cassava Root Chips

$3.50

youlovefruit snacks

$3.50

Elderberry Syrup

$14.95Out of stock

Pro-Chi Lentil Crunch Simply Salted

$4.75

vegan

The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame

$2.25

non GMO, V, GF, Keto

Go Raw Sprouted Organic Seeds

$2.25Out of stock

Organic, non GMO, V, GF

Fresh Bellies

$4.00

non GMO, V, GF

Brami Italian Snacking Lupini Beans

$2.25

non GMO, V, GF, prebiotic

Mustache Munchies Crackers

$2.25

Organic, non GMO, V, GF

Protein Puck - Plant-Based Protein Bars

$3.50

non GMO, V, GF

Mavuno Harvest Organic Fruit Bites

$3.00

Organic, non GMO, V, GF

Plant Snacks Plant Thins

$4.00

non GMO, V, GF

Just Water - Liter

$4.00
Just Date Syrup

Just Date Syrup

$9.00

Greenleaf Sticker

$3.00

Seasonal Items

Elderberry Smoothie

Elderberry Smoothie

$9.95

dragonfruit, elderberry, banana, strawberry, almond butter, coconut oil, coconut water

Elderberry Smoothie Bowl

$12.95

Blended: dragonfruit, elderberry, banana, strawberry, coconut oil, almond butter, and coconut water / Topped with: granola, shredded coconut, chia seeds, blueberries, cacao nibs

Mixed Bean

$9.75Out of stock

Bean Mix (black, red kidney, chickpeas), red onion, celery, jalapeno. Mixed with spicy cilantro dressing.

Harvest Grain Salad

$10.75

Ancient grains, spinach, red onion, apple, shredded beet, shredded carrot, roasted chickpeas, mustard vinaigrette

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

810 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

