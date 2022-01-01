Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Greenleaf Juice PDX Cold-Pressed Juice / Catering

71 Reviews

$

3151 S Moody Ave

Portland, OR 97239

4 juices / day
6 juices / day
5 juices / day

Growlers

Growler

Growler

$34.00

Signature Cleanse

3 juices / day

3 juices / day

$24.00+

$24 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk

4 juices / day

4 juices / day

$32.00+

$32 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk

5 juices / day

5 juices / day

$40.00+

$40 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk

6 juices / day

6 juices / day

$48.00+

$48 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk

7 juices / day

7 juices / day

$56.00+

$56 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk

8 juices / day

8 juices / day

$64.00+

$64 per day, signature selection of cold pressed juices includes a house made cashew milk

Custom Cleanse

3 juices / day

3 juices / day

$24.00+

$24 per day, choose your own selection

4 juices / day

4 juices / day

$32.00+

$32 per day, choose your own selection

5 juices / day

5 juices / day

$40.00+

$40 per day, choose your own selection

6 juices / day

6 juices / day

$48.00+

$48 per day, choose your own selection

7 juices / day

7 juices / day

$56.00+

$56 per day, choose your own selection

8 juices / day

8 juices / day

$64.00+

$64 per day, choose your own selection

9 juices / day

9 juices / day

$72.00+

$72 per day, choose your own selection

10 juices / day

10 juices / day

$80.00+

$80 per day, choose your own selection

11 juices / day

11 juices / day

$88.00+

$88 per day, choose your own selection

12 juices / day

12 juices / day

$96.00+

$96 per day, choose your own selection

Bottled Juice

Greenleaf - BTL

Greenleaf - BTL

$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lime, celery, apple, cucumber

Simple Greens - BTL

Simple Greens - BTL

$8.95

kale, spinach, basil, lemon, celery, cucumber

Green Lemonade - BTL

Green Lemonade - BTL

$8.95

kale, spinach, ginger, lemon, pineapple, pear, cucumber

Sweetleaf - BTL

Sweetleaf - BTL

$8.95

kale, spinach, mint, ginger, lemon, pear, cucumber

Pineapple Express - BTL

Pineapple Express - BTL

$8.95

pineapple, ginger, carrot, orange

Wondrous Punch - BTL

Wondrous Punch - BTL

$8.95

kale, spinach, beet, strawberry, carrot, apple, pear, orange

Bottled Nut Milk

Cashew Milk - BTL

Cashew Milk - BTL

$7.95

cashews, pure maple, cinnamon, salt

Cashew Cold Brew - BTL

Cashew Cold Brew - BTL

$7.95

House Cashew Milk + local cold brew coffee

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:30 am - 5:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3151 S Moody Ave, Portland, OR 97239

Directions

