KEEN KANTEEN

515 NW 13th Ave

Portland, OR 97209

Breakfast

KANTEEN Burrito

$3.50

Cage free eggs, roasted potato, Tillamook sharp white cheddar, flour tortilla, Pico de Gallo, chives

Egg Sando

$3.50

Over medium cage free egg, Vegan sausage, Tillamook yellow cheddar, English muffin, chives

KANTEEN Scramble

$3.50

Cage free eggs, roasted potato, Tillamook sharp white cheddar, Pico de Gallo, chives

Yogui Bowl

$3.75

KANTEEN homemade granola, Nancy's yogurt, seasonal fruit

Steel Cut Oats

$3.75

Bob’s Red Mill steel cut oats, choice of toppings

Avocado Toast

$1.50

Assorted toasts and avocado

Bagel + choice of spread

$2.00

Henry Higgins boiled bagel & choice of spreads

Cottage Cheese

$1.50

10-minute egg

$0.75

Fruit cup

$2.75

Cereal

$2.00

Granola + yogurt

$3.00

Lunch

Great room Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grand Central Bakery breads and Tillamook cheeses, changes daily. +Avocado +Bacon +Tomato + Spinach

Simple Green Salad

$3.00

Organic Arcadian greens, marinated grape tomato, heirloom carrots, English cucumber, lemon vinaigrette

3.50 salad

$3.50

4.00 salad

$4.00

4.50 salad

$4.50

5.00 salad

$5.00

5.50 salad

$5.50

6.00 salad

$6.00

6.50 salad

$6.50

7.00 salad

$7.00

7.50 salad

$7.50

8.00 salad

$8.00

Cup soup

$3.00

Bowl soup

$6.00

Side - Tim’s Kettle Chips

$2.00

Side - Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$2.00

Side - Cookies

$2.00

Baked goods

Chocolate chunk cookies

$1.00

Bananapple muffins

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

