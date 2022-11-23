Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fortune 614 SW 11th

review star

No reviews yet

614 SW 11th

Portland, OR 97209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FORTUNE DOUBLE
FORTUNE NACHOS
CHORIZO MAC

Dinner Menu (avail. until 9PM)

CHIPS & GUAC

$9.00

Fried chips, Warm House Made Spicy Queso Blanco

FORTUNE DOUBLE

$16.00

Buttered Bun, Special Sauce, Kosher Pickles, Beefsteak Tomatoes, Iceberg Lettuce, Double Repurposed Impossible Patties, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Onion, Served with Fries

HOUSE FRIES

$7.00

Hand Cut, Twice Fried Russet Potatoes, House Seasoning, House Ranch Dressing

CHORIZO MAC

$10.00

Cavatappi Noodles, Jalapeño Cashew Cheese, Cashew Crumbles, Crispy Jalapeños, Crema, Fresh Parsley.

FORTUNE NACHOS

$14.00

Chili Roasted Jackfruit, House Fried Chips, Queso Blanco, Seasoned Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Smokey Chipotle Salsa, Pickled Onions, Jalapeño Crema, Fresh Jalapeños, Radish, Limes

CHICKPEA SALAD

$11.00

Crisp Block of Iceberg Lettuce, Blue Cheese dressings, Cheery Heirloom Tomatoes, Bacon Pieces, Chopped Red Onion, Fresh Chive, Balsamic Glaze.

CHIPS & SALSA FRESCA

$7.00

CHORIZO TACO

$4.00

FORTUNE BURGER

$14.00

LUAU BURGER

$15.00

Late Night Menu (after 9PM)

FRIES

$7.00

CHIPS & GUAC

$9.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$9.00

FORTUNE NACHOS

$14.00

CHORIZO MAC & CHEESE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A beautiful mid-century tropical inspired bar with food by Plant Based Papi and vibes curated by The Music Trust.

Location

614 SW 11th, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

Gallery
Fortune image
Fortune image
Fortune image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Baker's Mark - NW - NW Pearl
orange starNo Reviews
307 Northwest 10th Avenue Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
Mediterranean Exploration Company (M.E.C.)
orange starNo Reviews
333 NW 13th Ave Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
Pizzicato - Pearl
orange starNo Reviews
1265 NW 10th Ave Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
The Star Portland - 1309 NW Hoyt St
orange starNo Reviews
1309 NW Hoyt St Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
Greenleaf Juice - Pearl District
orange star4.6 • 560
810 NW 12th Ave Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
Cooperativa
orange star4.5 • 31
1250 NW 9th Ave Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston