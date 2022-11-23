Restaurant header imageView gallery

Von Ebert Brewing - Beaverton

11800 NW Cedar Falls Dr #110

Portland, OR 97229

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Cheese

Pies

BYO

$18.00

4 Toppings of your choice

Cheese

Cheese

$13.00
Chicken+Bacon+Ricotta

Chicken+Bacon+Ricotta

$18.00

White Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Garlic, Lemony Ricotta

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$16.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Capicola, Pineapple

Italian

Italian

$17.00

Aged Provolone, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Mama Lil's Peppers topped with Arugula

Modern Margherita (V)

Modern Margherita (V)

$16.50

Basil Pesto, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan

Salami

Salami

$16.50

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, Salami, Ricotta, Roasted Red Peppers, Drizzled with Spicy Honey

Sausage+Peppers

Sausage+Peppers

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Mama Lil's Peppers, Shaved Onions

Veggie Supreme (V)

Veggie Supreme (V)

$16.50

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Onion, Olive, Mama Lil's Peppers

Featured Slice

Deep Cuts by VEB

$1.00

Our take on a thick sliced, Detroit Style

Snacks

Giant Pretzel (V)

Giant Pretzel (V)

$14.75

Honey Mustard + Stone Ground Mustard

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Six Wings + Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Cheesy Garlic Bread (V)

Cheesy Garlic Bread (V)

$7.50

Garlic, Mozzarella + Ranch for Dipping

Greens

VEB Haus Salad (V/GF)

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Avocado, Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Pumpkin Seeds + Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Garden Salad (V)

$7.50

Romaine Lettuce, Carrot, Red Onion + Tomato

Caesar Salad*

$10.50

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Parmesan, Torn Croutons + Caesar Dressing

Sandwich

Pesto Italian

Pesto Italian

$15.50

Canadian Bacon, Salami, Provolone, Olive Pesto Spread on House Made Focaccia

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Spicy Honey

$0.75

Tomato Sauce

$0.75

White Sauce

$1.25

Basil Pesto

$1.25

To-Go Beer

4-Pack Agostini

4-Pack Agostini

$15.90
4-Pack Schwarzbier

4-Pack Schwarzbier

$15.90
4-Pack Volatile Substance

4-Pack Volatile Substance

$18.90

Can Agostini Pils

$4.10

Can Schwarzbier

$4.10

Can Volatile Substance

$5.60Out of stock

Channel Capacity

$13.60

Foudre-aged farmhouse lager with Brettanomyces,. Lemon pith, earthy coconut, light toasty oak. 2021 Oregon Beer Awards-BRONZE-Belgian Beers,

Wermut

Wermut

$13.60

Mixed-culture, oak-aged gruit inspired by herbal Vermouth (lime candy, honey lemon Riccola, oak warmth) -8.9%

Retail

Beanie

Beanie

$30.00

Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Taproom and Pizzeria! Outdoor seating, TV's for viewing sporting events. Family Friendly!

11800 NW Cedar Falls Dr #110, Portland, OR 97229

