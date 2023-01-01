Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado rolls in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve avocado rolls

Item pic

 

KAEDE

8268 Se 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado roll ~Avocado Maki~ (6pc)$7.00
Avocado
More about KAEDE
Item pic

 

Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Roll$7.00
Avocado, seaweed outside
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Roll$8.00
Avocado, seaweed outside
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi SE

310 SE 28th St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Roll$8.00
Avocado, seaweed outside
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi SW 12th

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Avocado Roll$8.00
Avocado Roll$8.00
Avocado, seaweed outside
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
Restaurant banner

 

Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

3940 N Mississippi Ave, Porltand

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Roll$5.00
Avocado, sesame seeds. VG, GF
More about Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

