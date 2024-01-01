Thai salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve thai salad
More about City Thai Cuisine - 6341 SW Capitol Hwy
City Thai Cuisine - 6341 SW Capitol Hwy
6341 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|Spicy Thai Mango Salad (GF, VG)
|$13.00
mango, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, cashew nut and spinach tossed in a mild spicy, sweet and savory dressing
More about Esan Thai - SE Division
NOODLES
Esan Thai - SE Division
3003 SE Division Street, Portland
|Thai Shrimp Salad
|$15.00
Shrimp salad with mixed greens, cilantro, cucumber, lemongrass, mint, onion and tomato in house dressing
|21. Thai Beef Salad
|$15.00
Grilled beef salad with cilantro, cucumber, mixed greens, lemongrass, mint, onion, ground toasted rice, and tomatoes in house dressing.
Note: This salad is made to order, therefore dressing can not be served on the side.
|Thai Salad
|$13.00
Thai version of a Cobb salad with tofu, hard boiled eggs, cilantro, cucumber, mixed greens, onions and tomato with sweet peanut dressing.