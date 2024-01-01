Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Thai salad in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve thai salad

City Thai Cuisine - 6341 SW Capitol Hwy

6341 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Spicy Thai Mango Salad (GF, VG)$13.00
mango, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, cashew nut and spinach tossed in a mild spicy, sweet and savory dressing
Esan Thai - SE Division

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Shrimp Salad$15.00
Shrimp salad with mixed greens, cilantro, cucumber, lemongrass, mint, onion and tomato in house dressing
21. Thai Beef Salad$15.00
Grilled beef salad with cilantro, cucumber, mixed greens, lemongrass, mint, onion, ground toasted rice, and tomatoes in house dressing.
Note: This salad is made to order, therefore dressing can not be served on the side.
Thai Salad$13.00
Thai version of a Cobb salad with tofu, hard boiled eggs, cilantro, cucumber, mixed greens, onions and tomato with sweet peanut dressing.
