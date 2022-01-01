Carne asada in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve carne asada
The Matador - East Portland
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Skirt Steak- Carne Asada
|$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
|Carne Asada Sandwich
|$14.50
Grilled marinated steak, caramalized onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo. Served with seasoned French fries.
|Ribeye- Carne Asada
|$21.00
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
The Matador - N. Williams PDX
4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland
Tavacore Portland
3707 NE Fremont St, Portland
|CARNE ASADA
|$5.00
Smoked Oregon Grass-Fed Steak with Cilantro, Onion, Arbol Chile Oil & Guacamole
Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard
|#26 - Carne Asada
|$16.99
The original carne asada grilled and served with rice, beans, guacamole, a serrano pepper, and 4 tortillas.
The Matador - NW Portland
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
