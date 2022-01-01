Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - East Portland

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
Carne Asada Sandwich$14.50
Grilled marinated steak, caramalized onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo. Served with seasoned French fries.
Ribeye- Carne Asada$21.00
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
More about The Matador - East Portland
Item pic

 

The Matador - N. Williams PDX

4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
Carne Asada Sandwich$14.50
Grilled marinated steak, caramalized onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo. Served with seasoned French fries.
Ribeye- Carne Asada$21.00
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
More about The Matador - N. Williams PDX
Tacovore image

TACOS

Tavacore Portland

3707 NE Fremont St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CARNE ASADA$5.00
Smoked Oregon Grass-Fed Steak with Cilantro, Onion, Arbol Chile Oil & Guacamole
More about Tavacore Portland
Consumer pic

 

Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6

11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#26 - Carne Asada$16.99
The original carne asada grilled and served with rice, beans, guacamole, a serrano pepper, and 4 tortillas.
More about Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - NW Portland

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Sandwich$14.50
Grilled marinated steak, caramalized onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo. Served with seasoned French fries.
Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$21.00
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
Ribeye- Carne Asada$21.00
8oz of marinated skirt steak charbroiled to perfection. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
More about The Matador - NW Portland

Map

