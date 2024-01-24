Restaurant info

The copper bar at Market Street Pub has been known to draw hungry Portland State University students, late-night theater crowds and visitors to the nearby Portland Art Museum. An array of international street signs inspire conversation, and two patios (a rarity in Downtown Portland) beckon downtown workers and tourists on clear days. Al Gore himself once told a packed PSU audience that the Market Street Pub is the place to go for a beer. We’ll vote for that! This lively, city-center pub is walking distance to everything downtown from the Portland Farmers Market to the Oregon Historical Society to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

