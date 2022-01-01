Roscoe's imageView gallery
Roscoe's

review star

No reviews yet

$

8105 SE stark st

Portland, OR 97215

Popular Items

Wagyu Burger
FISH Strips
Chicken And Andouille Sausage Jamby

Appetizers

4 Fried Oysters

$7.00

5 Fried Shrimp

$7.00

5 fried shrimp, served with remoulade or cocktail sauce.

Fried Spider Crab

$9.00

Basket Of Fries

$6.00

Cajun seasoned french fries.

1/2 Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Cajun seasoned tots.

1/2 Tots

$4.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00Out of stock

Roasted cauliflower topped with buffalo and bleu cheese crumbles.

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Served with ranch.

Hush Puppies

$7.00

A southern staple!

FISH Strips

$8.50

Cornmeal crusted catfish strips. Served with rémoulade.

FISH Basket

$11.50

Cornmeal crusted catfish strips with choice of cajun fries or tots.

CHICKEN basket

$11.50

Chicken strips with choice of cajun fries or tots.

Mini Dogs

$7.00

Four bacon cheddar mini corndogs served with honey mustard.

Sloppy Fries

$13.00

Fries smothered with brown gravy, cheese, grilled onions, roast beef, and horseradish-mayo.

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cornbread

$2.00

No Cajun

Specials

Oyster On Halfshell

$2.50

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$12.50

Soup Special

$6.00

Vegan spicy bell pepper topped with pecan cream and green onions

Roasted Bell Pepper po-boy

$11.00

Roasted bell peppers, onions and carrots with balsamic vinegar. Served on a po-boy bun w/ Cajun mayo,salad greens,melted mozzarella and tomato. Vegan when served with no cheese or mayo. Comes w/fries or tots

Cheesy Grits And Blackened Shrimp

$13.00

Cheesy grits with blackened shrimp and cornbread.

Gumbo Dog

$9.00

Cheddar bacon sausage with a scoop of gumbo on a toasted poboy bun.

Liege Waffle

$8.00Out of stock

Belgian Dessert waffle topped with a scoop of Vanilla Bean Tillamook ice cream and drizzle with Irish cream toffee

Chicken & Waffles

Regular Syrup Waffle

$13.00

Maple Dijon Waffle

$13.00

Buffalo Bleu Waffle

$14.00

Sliders

With slaw.

Caprese Slider

$7.50

2 Fried green tomato, pesto, and mozzarella sliders.

Blacken Fish Slider

$9.00

2 Blackened catfish sliders with slaw.

Fried Fish Slider

$9.00

2 Cornmeal crusted fried catfish sliders with rémoulade and slaw.

Blacken Chicken Slider

$8.00

2 Blackened chicken sliders with slaw.

Fried Chicken Slider

$8.00

2 Fried chicken sliders with slaw.

Pork Slider

$8.00

2 House-made pulled pork sliders with cheddar and slaw.

Oyster Slider

$9.00

2 Fried oyster sliders with slaw.

Spider Slider

$9.00

2 Soft shell crab sliders with slaw.

Buffalo Shrimp Slider

$9.00

Two buffalo shrimp sliders with bleu cheese slaw.

Salad

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Fried green tomatoes and mozzarella on a bed of pesto.

Blackened Fish Salad

$14.00

Fillet of blackened catfish on bed of spring greens, tomatoes, green pepper, cucumber, and green onion. Served with cornbread.

Fried Fish Salad

$14.00

Fillet of cornmeal crusted fried catfish on a bed of spring greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, and green onion. Served with cornbread.

Blacknd Chick Salad

$13.00

Blackened chicken on a bed of spring greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, and green onion. Served with cornbread.

Chicken Strips Salad

$13.00

Fried chicken strips on a bed of spring greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, and green onion. Served with cornbread.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken on a bed of spring greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, and green onion. Served with cornbread.

Fried Oyster Salad

$14.00

Fried oysters on a bed of spring greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, and green onion. Served with cornbread.

Mixed Greens

$9.50

Spring greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, and green onion. Served with cornbread.

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring greens, tomato, green pepper, cucumber, and green onion.

Salad Dressings:

Bleu cheese, Ranch, Balsamic, Italian, Sherry Vinaigrette or Honey Mustard. Salads are served with cornbread

Burger

Wagyu Burger

$12.00

Kobe beef patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo. Choice of fries or tots

Beyond! Burger

$14.00

It's like meat, but not meat! With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo. Choice is salad, fries or tots

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo. Contains dairy. Choice of fries or tots

Burger add ons:

Cheddar, mozz, bleu cheese- $1.50 Bacon- $1.50 Cajunize- $1.00 Caprese style- $3.00 Avocado- $1.50

Po-Boys

Blackened Fish Po-boy

$14.00

Blackened catfish po-boy with slaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.

Fried Fish Po-Boy

$14.00

Fried catfish po-boy with rémoulade and slaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.

Blackened Chick Po-Boy

$13.50

Blackened chicken po-boy with slaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.

Fried Chickenstrip Po-Boy

$13.50

Fried chicken po-boy with slaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.

Fried Oyster Po-Boy

$14.50

Fried oyster po-boy with slaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.

Fried Buffalo Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.50

Crispy batter fried shrimp with buffalo sauce and blue cheese coleslaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.

Pulled Pork Po-Boy

$13.50

House-made pulled pork po-boy with cheddar, bbq, and slaw. Choice of cajun fries or tots.

Roast Beef Po-Boy

$13.00

Roast beef (cold) po-boy with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo. Choice of fries or tots.

Sloppy 82nd

$13.50

Po-boy filled with roast beef, gravy, grilled onions, cheese, and horseradish mayo. Topped with green onion and tomato. Choice of fries or tots.

Traditional Style

Say "traditional style" to replace slaw with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo on any po-boy.

Gumbo

Bowl Gumbo

$12.00

A large bowl of chicken and andouille sausage gumbo with a scoop of jasmine rice. Topped with green onions. Served with cornbread.

Cup Gumbo

$9.00

A cup of chicken and andouille sausage gumbo with a scoop of jasmine rice. Topped with green onions. Served with cornbread.

Jambalaya

Chicken And Andouille Sausage Jamby

$14.50

Served with cornbread.

Blackened Fish Jambalaya

$14.50

Served with cornbread.

Oysters Jambalaya

$14.50

Served with cornbread.

Shrimp Jambalaya

$15.00

Served with cornbread.

Shrimp/Chicken/Andouille Jamby

$16.50

Served with cornbread.

Fried Tofu Jambalaya

$13.00Out of stock

Served with cornbread.

Veggie Jambalaya

$10.50

Fiery

$1.00

Say "fiery" to add an extra spicy kick to any jambalaya.

Mac

Just the mac

$12.50

Penne pasta tossed in our creamy made-to-order cheese sauce. Topped with diced tomato and green onion. Served with cornbread.

Spicy Mac

$13.00

Just like our regular Mac but with hot-pepper oil and jalapeños. This is SPICY! Served with cornbread.

Caprese Mac

$14.50

Penne pasta tossed in mozzarella and pesto cheese sauce. Topped with fried green tomatoes. Served with cornbread.

SMOKEY mac

$12.50

Penne pasta tossed in smoked mozzarella cheese sauce. Topped with tomatoes and green onions. Served with cornbread.

Mac Add Ons:

Add protein to your Mac- $2.50 Blackened chicken, Grilled chicken, Blackened catfish, Bacon, or Andouille Sausage.

Red Beans & Rice

Bowl Red Beans

$12.00

Bowl of red beans cooked with braised pork served over jasmine rice. Served with cornbread.

Cup Red Beans

$10.00

Cup of red beans cooked with braised pork and served over jasmine rice. Served with cornbread.

Bowl Red Beans W/ Andouille

$14.50

Cup Red Beans W/ Andouille

$12.50

Soup

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Bowl of tomato beer cheese soup with cornbread.

Soup Cup

$6.00

Cup of tomato beer cheese soup with cornbread.

Add Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

Add a pesto grilled cheese sandwich. Great for dipping!

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8105 SE stark st, Portland, OR 97215

Directions

Roscoe's image

