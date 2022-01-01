Nigiri in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve nigiri
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
1409 NE Alberta St, Portland
|Nigiri Tuna
|$10.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
|Nigiri Avocado
|$6.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
|Nigiri King Salmon
|$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Nigiri Albacore
|$8.00
Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
|Nigiri Scallop
|$8.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
|Nigiri Sockeye Salmon
|$8.00
Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
SUSHI
Miyamoto
8105 SE Stark St, Portland
|Sake Belly Special Nigiri
|$9.00
|Avocado Nigiri
|$3.00
|Todai Nigiri
|$25.00
“Chef’s choice” daily fresh sushi; served with miso soup.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi SE
310 SE 28th St, Portland
|Nigiri Tuna
|$10.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
|Nigiri Saba
|$7.00
Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
|Nigiri Tamago
|$7.00
Served neat only!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS
Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
404 SW 12th Ave, Portland
|Nigiri Albacore
|$8.00
Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
|Nigiri Shiromi
|$7.00
Yakumi: + yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi
|Nigiri Unagi
|$9.00
Yakumi: + eel sauce, ground sesame
AFURI Izakaya - SE Portland - 923 SE 7th Ave
923 SE 7th ave, Portland
|Nigiri Hotate
|$5.00
|Nigiri O-Toro
|$10.00
Fatty Tuna Belly
|Nigiri Sake
|$5.00
King Salmon,