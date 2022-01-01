Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nigiri in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve nigiri

Item pic

 

Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta

1409 NE Alberta St, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nigiri Tuna$10.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Avocado$6.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri King Salmon$9.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Avg 4.8 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Nigiri Albacore$8.00
Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Scallop$8.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Sockeye Salmon$8.00
Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
Miyamoto image

SUSHI

Miyamoto

8105 SE Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Sake Belly Special Nigiri$9.00
Avocado Nigiri$3.00
Todai Nigiri$25.00
“Chef’s choice” daily fresh sushi; served with miso soup.
More about Miyamoto
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi SE

310 SE 28th St, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2470 reviews)
Takeout
Nigiri Tuna$10.00
Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Saba$7.00
Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Tamago$7.00
Served neat only!
More about Bamboo Sushi SE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS

Bamboo Sushi SW 12th

404 SW 12th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.6 (858 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nigiri Albacore$8.00
Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Shiromi$7.00
Yakumi: + yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi
Nigiri Unagi$9.00
Yakumi: + eel sauce, ground sesame
More about Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
Item pic

 

AFURI Izakaya - SE Portland - 923 SE 7th Ave

923 SE 7th ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nigiri Hotate$5.00
Nigiri O-Toro$10.00
Fatty Tuna Belly
Nigiri Sake$5.00
King Salmon,
More about AFURI Izakaya - SE Portland - 923 SE 7th Ave
Restaurant banner

 

Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

3940 N Mississippi Ave, Porltand

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared sake Nigiri$0.00
Ikura Nigiri$7.00
(Salmon Roe) GF. Add Quail Egg $2.
Nigiri Flight$10.00
(3 piece your choice). Add Quail Egg $2.
More about Uchu Sushi - 3940 N Mississippi Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Hot Chocolate

Fried Pickles

Tiramisu

Mango Sticky Rice

Tacos

Thai Coffee

Garlic Bread

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (982 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (218 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (614 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston