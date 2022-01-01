Tostadas in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve tostadas
The Matador - East Portland
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Green Chorizo & Watermelon Tostada
|$13.00
These tostadas are a great balance of sweet and savory. The green chorizo is flavored with oregano, cilantro, and epazote along with garlic and cumin.
The Matador - N. Williams PDX
4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland
Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6
11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard
|Tostada
|$3.99
A con crispy hard shell with beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and mexican cheese.
|#12 - Ceviche Tostada
|$5.99
An original and refreshing aperitivo. Shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and carrots all mixed together and served on a crispy hard shell. Hot sauce, lime, and avocado slices on the side to give it the final touch!