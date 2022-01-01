Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve tostadas

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador - East Portland

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chorizo & Watermelon Tostada$13.00
These tostadas are a great balance of sweet and savory. The green chorizo is flavored with oregano, cilantro, and epazote along with garlic and cumin.
More about The Matador - East Portland
The Matador - N. Williams PDX

4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Chorizo & Watermelon Tostada$13.00
These tostadas are a great balance of sweet and savory. The green chorizo is flavored with oregano, cilantro, and epazote along with garlic and cumin.
More about The Matador - N. Williams PDX
Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6

11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6, Tigard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tostada$3.99
A con crispy hard shell with beans, your choice of protein, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and mexican cheese.
#12 - Ceviche Tostada$5.99
An original and refreshing aperitivo. Shrimp, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and carrots all mixed together and served on a crispy hard shell. Hot sauce, lime, and avocado slices on the side to give it the final touch!
More about Livi's Taqueria - 11654 Southwest Pacific Highway Unit 6

