Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Main pic

 

Harlow

505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.25
More about Harlow
Consumer pic

 

Harlow SE Hawthorne

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peanut Butter Cookie$2.25
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Harlow SE Hawthorne

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Caesar Salad

Tomato Soup

Salad Bowl

Potstickers

Kimchi

Ceviche

Burritos

Cannolis

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston