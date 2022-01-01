Fajitas in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Pepino's Hawthorne
Pepino's Hawthorne
3832 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland
|Vegan Fajita Plato
|$10.50
Grilled Fajita Veggies, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole and Chips
|Vegan Fajita Burrito
|$7.15
Fresh Grilled Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Pinto Beans, Mexican Rice, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Tomato Tortilla. Served with Chips.
|Fajita Burrito
|$7.25
Fresh Grilled Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Pinto Beans, Mexican Rice, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Tomato Tortilla. Served with Chips.
More about Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.
914 NW 23rd Ave., Portland
|Fajita Burrito
|$7.25
Fresh Grilled Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Pinto Beans, Mexican Rice, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Tomato Tortilla. Served with Chips.
|Fajitas Plato
|$10.50
Your Choice of Filling, Grilled Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Served Over Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Lettuce and Monterey Jack Cheese with Flour Tortillas and Chips
|Vegan Fajita Burrito
|$7.15
Fresh Grilled Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Pinto Beans, Mexican Rice, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Tomato Tortilla. Served with Chips.
More about The Matador - East Portland
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - East Portland
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Familia Fajitas for 4
|$72.00
Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. Four large tortillas per person (16) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers.
|Familia Fajitas for 2
|$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
More about The Matador - N. Williams PDX
The Matador - N. Williams PDX
4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland
|Familia Fajitas for 2
|$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
More about The Matador - NW Portland
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador - NW Portland
1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Familia Fajitas for 4
|$72.00
Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. Four large tortillas per person (16) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers.
|Familia Fajitas for 2
|$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.