Fajitas in Portland

Pepino's Hawthorne

3832 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland

Vegan Fajita Plato$10.50
Grilled Fajita Veggies, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole and Chips
Vegan Fajita Burrito$7.15
Fresh Grilled Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Pinto Beans, Mexican Rice, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Tomato Tortilla. Served with Chips.
Fajita Burrito$7.25
Fresh Grilled Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Pinto Beans, Mexican Rice, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Tomato Tortilla. Served with Chips.
Pepino's - 23rd - 914 NW 23rd Ave.

914 NW 23rd Ave., Portland

Fajita Burrito$7.25
Fresh Grilled Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Pinto Beans, Mexican Rice, Monterey Jack Cheese, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Tomato Tortilla. Served with Chips.
Fajitas Plato$10.50
Your Choice of Filling, Grilled Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, Served Over Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Lettuce and Monterey Jack Cheese with Flour Tortillas and Chips
Vegan Fajita Burrito$7.15
Fresh Grilled Onions, Green & Red Bell Peppers, Pinto Beans, Mexican Rice, Salsa Fresca & Guacamole Wrapped in a Tomato Tortilla. Served with Chips.
The Matador - East Portland

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Familia Fajitas for 4$72.00
Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. Four large tortillas per person (16) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers.
Familia Fajitas for 2$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
The Matador - N. Williams PDX

4111 North Williams Avenue, Portland

Familia Fajitas for 2$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
The Matador - NW Portland

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Familia Fajitas for 4$72.00
Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. Four large tortillas per person (16) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers.
Familia Fajitas for 2$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
