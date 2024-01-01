Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice noodles in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve rice noodles

Jade Bistro image

 

Jade Bistro

7912 SE 13th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Rice Noodles$3.00
Coconut Rice Noodle Soup$15.00
More about Jade Bistro
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai - SE Division

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steamed Rice Noodles$3.00
More about Esan Thai - SE Division
Consumer pic

 

Mekha Restaurant

6846 NE Sandy blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
10. Rice Phnom Penh Noodles| Hủ Tiếu Nam Vang$17.95
Your choice of a comforting soup or a dry preparation with chinese celery, chive, lettuce, roasted gàrlic, and shallot. Served with a side of beansprouts, chrysanthemum, lime, garlic sauce, and chili oil
More about Mekha Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Italian Sandwiches

Potstickers

Hibiscus Tea

Arepas

Pad See

Coconut Curry

Mango Sticky Rice

Arugula Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet District

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (397 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1383 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (761 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (836 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston