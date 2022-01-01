Yakisoba in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve yakisoba
More about Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
4627 NE Fremont St., Portland
|Yakisoba Noodles
|$17.45
More about Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
SEAFOOD
Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill
6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland
|*Ginger Lime Salmon Yakisoba
|$22.90
House spice rubbed salmon fillet w/ Asian vegetables & Yakisoba noodles in soy ginger glaze. Topped w/ pineapple mango salsa & pickled ginger
Gluten Free - Select No noodles / sub rice
Chef's Wine Suggestion: Gruner Veltliner, Weingut Frank, Austria 2020