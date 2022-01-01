Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Portland

Portland restaurants that serve yakisoba

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noho's Hawaiian Cafe

4627 NE Fremont St., Portland

Avg 4.6 (798 reviews)
Takeout
Yakisoba Noodles$17.45
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yakisoba$12.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Seasons & Regions Seafood Grill

6660 SW Capitol Hwy, Portland

Avg 4.7 (2974 reviews)
Takeout
*Ginger Lime Salmon Yakisoba$22.90
House spice rubbed salmon fillet w/ Asian vegetables & Yakisoba noodles in soy ginger glaze. Topped w/ pineapple mango salsa & pickled ginger
Gluten Free - Select No noodles / sub rice
Chef's Wine Suggestion: Gruner Veltliner, Weingut Frank, Austria 2020
Yakisoba Noodles image

 

Blossoming Lotus Restaurant

1713 NE 15th Ave., Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yakisoba Noodles$19.00
yakisoba noodles, carrots, mushrooms, cabbage, broccoli, sesame-tamari sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, scallions
