Garden salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve garden salad
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland
|Small Garden Salad
|$5.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
|Large Garden Salad
|$8.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
Harlow
505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland
|Organic Mixed Garden Greens Salad
|$9.00
garden lettuces, beet spirals, carrot ribbons, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds & lemon ginger dressing on the side
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
839 SE Belmont St, Portland
|Large Garden Salad
|$8.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
|Small Garden Salad
|$5.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
Harlow SE Hawthorne
3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland
|Organic Mixed Garden Greens Salad
|$9.00
garden lettuces, beet spirals, carrot ribbons, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds & lemon ginger dressing on the side
Grand Central
808 SE Morrison St., Portland
|Garden Salad
|$7.95
Spring greens, cherry tomatoes and choice of salad dressing.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Sparky's Pizza
2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland
|Large Garden Salad
|$8.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
|Small Garden Salad
|$5.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)