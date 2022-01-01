Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

7530 NE MLK Blvd, Portland

Avg 4.4 (853 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Garden Salad$5.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
Large Garden Salad$8.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
More about Sparky's Pizza
Main pic

 

Harlow

505 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Mixed Garden Greens Salad$9.00
garden lettuces, beet spirals, carrot ribbons, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds & lemon ginger dressing on the side
More about Harlow
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

839 SE Belmont St, Portland

Avg 4.1 (669 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Garden Salad$8.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
Small Garden Salad$5.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
More about Sparky's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Harlow SE Hawthorne

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Mixed Garden Greens Salad$9.00
garden lettuces, beet spirals, carrot ribbons, sunflower seeds, hemp seeds & lemon ginger dressing on the side
More about Harlow SE Hawthorne
Milwaukie Pizza Co image

 

Milwaukie Pizza Co

13239 SE McLoughlin, Milwaukie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.00
More about Milwaukie Pizza Co
Item pic

 

Grand Central

808 SE Morrison St., Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$7.95
Spring greens, cherry tomatoes and choice of salad dressing.
More about Grand Central
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Sparky's Pizza

2434 NE MLK Blvd., Portland

Avg 4.4 (478 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Garden Salad$8.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 2-3)
Small Garden Salad$5.00
Spring mix, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes & cheddar cheese (feeds 1-2)
More about Sparky's Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA

Breakside Brewery

820 NE Dekum St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (2120 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Garden Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomato, cucumber, carrot, your choice of dressing on the side
Entree Garden Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, fresh tomato, cucumber, carrot, your choice of dressing
More about Breakside Brewery

