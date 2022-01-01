Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Portland

Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve tuna salad

Cooperativa image

PASTA

Cooperativa

1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Conserva Salad$14.00
Olive Oil Poached Wild Caught Tuna, Heirloom Bean Salad with Farm Vegetables
More about Cooperativa
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Southpark Seafood

901 SW. Salmon St., Portland

Avg 4.3 (3580 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ahi Tuna Poke Salad$22.00
mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, radish, white soy, hazelnut, sesame
More about Southpark Seafood
Item pic

 

Flying Elephants at Fox Tower

812 SW Park Avenue, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Albacore Tuna Salad$8.00
(dairy-free) Tuna, mayonnaise, tomato, pickle and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications.
More about Flying Elephants at Fox Tower
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

49 Beach Hut Deli

12436 SW Main St, Tigard

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about 49 Beach Hut Deli

