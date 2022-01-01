Tuna salad in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve tuna salad
PASTA
Cooperativa
1250 NW 9th Ave, Portland
|Tuna Conserva Salad
|$14.00
Olive Oil Poached Wild Caught Tuna, Heirloom Bean Salad with Farm Vegetables
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Southpark Seafood
901 SW. Salmon St., Portland
|Ahi Tuna Poke Salad
|$22.00
mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, radish, white soy, hazelnut, sesame
Flying Elephants at Fox Tower
812 SW Park Avenue, Portland
|Albacore Tuna Salad
|$8.00
(dairy-free) Tuna, mayonnaise, tomato, pickle and lettuce on multigrain bread. Please no substitutions or modifications.