Prawns in Portland
Portland restaurants that serve prawns
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland
|Prawn Cutlet
|$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
2424 E Burnside, Portland
|Haba Prawns
|$11.50
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with pickled onions and cilantro (gf)
PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES
Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND
|Coconut Prawns
|$8.25
coconut-panko battered prawns with sweet chili
Thai Square
8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland
|Coconut Prawns (4)
|$12.00
Crispy fried hand breaded prawn with shredder coconut serve with house sweet chili sauce
NOODLES
Esan Thai
3003 SE Division Street, Portland
|AA. Sleeping Prawns
|$10.00
Wonton wrapped prawns, deep-fried.