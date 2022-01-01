Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Portland

Go
Portland restaurants
Toast

Portland restaurants that serve prawns

Item pic

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton

11830 NW Cedar Falls Dr #128, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prawn Cutlet$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Beaverton
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

2424 E Burnside, Portland

Avg 4.2 (1680 reviews)
Takeout
Haba Prawns$11.50
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with pickled onions and cilantro (gf)
More about The Matador
Item pic

PHO • TAPAS • NOODLES

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2ND AVE, PORTLAND

Avg 4.8 (504 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coconut Prawns$8.25
coconut-panko battered prawns with sweet chili
More about Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Thai Square

8601 SE 17th Ave, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coconut Prawns (4)$12.00
Crispy fried hand breaded prawn with shredder coconut serve with house sweet chili sauce
More about Thai Square
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Matador

1438 NW 23rd Ave, Portland

Avg 4.3 (2045 reviews)
Takeout
Haba Prawns$11.50
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, jalapeno corn cake, topped with pickled onions and cilantro (gf)
More about The Matador
Esan Thai image

NOODLES

Esan Thai

3003 SE Division Street, Portland

Avg 4.6 (572 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
AA. Sleeping Prawns$10.00
Wonton wrapped prawns, deep-fried.
More about Esan Thai
The Observatory image

 

The Observatory

8115 Se Stark St, Portland

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Basil and Garlic Prawn Skewers$14.50
basil, chili and garlic prawns, napa cabbage-bell pepper slaw and coconut cashew sauce
More about The Observatory

Browse other tasty dishes in Portland

Kimchi

Thai Fried Rice

Lasagna

Omelettes

Cheesecake

Chicken Katsu

Boneless Wings

Nachos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Portland to explore

Southeast Portland

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northeast Portland

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Pearl District

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Portland

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Buckman

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Portland to explore

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salem

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston