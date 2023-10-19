Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Uptown 33 Northwest 23rd Place
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.
Location
33 Northwest 23rd Drive, Portland, OR 97210
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave
No Reviews
115 NW 22nd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurant
The Pharmacy - 2100 Northwest Glisan Street
No Reviews
2100 Northwest Glisan Street Portland, OR 97210
View restaurant