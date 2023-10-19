Food (WA)

Ramen ラーメン 拉麵

Garlic Tonkotsu
$16.50

限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium

Tonkotsu Shoyu
$16.50

とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.

Spicy Ramen
$16.50

スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations

Gekikara Super Spicy Ramen
$16.50

激辛ラーメン Our spiciest ramen packing an habanero kick!

Yuzu Shio
$15.50

ゆず塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, and Japanese citrus base, pork, and chicken base

Spicy Chicken Tan Tan
$15.00

スパイシーチキンタンタンTantan ramen is a riff on Chinese dandan noodles. According to ramen lore, its name refers to a type of carrying pole (Dan Dan) used by walking street vendors who noodles to passer-by. With this dish, we follow the tradition by serving the tantan with half the soup when compared to other ramen. The broth has a deep flavor with creamy sesame and mild spice. Toppings: Ground marinated chicken, greens, bamboo shoots, and scallions

Hakata Tonkostsu Shoyu
$16.50

博多とんこつラーメン Traditional ramen from the Hakata region of Japan with a strong, rich pork flavored broth. Topped with succulent pork belly, woodear mushrooms, green onions and sesame seeds

Miso
$15.50

味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.

Chicken Rich
$16.50

鶏白湯ラーメン All-chicken hearty broth with no pork, topped with chicken chashu

Shio
$13.00

塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, bonito, pork and chicken base.

Shoyu
$13.00

醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan

Chicken Shoyu
$13.00

鶏醬油ラーメン A clear broth shoyu ramen topped with chicken chashu

Chicken Shio
$13.00

鶏塩ラーメン Shio ramen topped with chicken chashu. Soup is a blend of pork and chicken

Vegetable Ramen
$15.00

ベジタブルラーメン All-vegetarian shiitake mushroom and kelp stock flavored with miso, sesame, and soy sauce.

Tsukemen Tonkotsu
$15.50

つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking

Tsukemen Shoyu
$15.50

つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking

Tsukemen Chicken
$15.50

つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking

Izakaya (small plates) 下酒菜

Chicken Karaage
$8.00

唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo

Karaage Salad
$12.00

唐揚げサラダ Crispy, juicy Japanese deep-friend chicken on a bed of lettuce greens, cucumber, and tomato

Chicken Wings
$9.00

鶏手羽 Housemade crispy marinated chicken wings topped with a citrusy garlic glazed

Pork Gyoza
$7.00

餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce

Agedashi Tofu
$7.75

揚げ出し豆腐 Deep-fried tofu in hot broth with grated ginger, radish, green onions, and bonito flakes

Spinach Goma-Ae
$7.00

うれん草のごま和え Boiled spinach with sesame dressing

Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
$9.00

たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes

Vegetable Gyoza
$7.00

餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce

Chilled Tofu
$6.00

冷奴 Soft tofu drizzled with a soy sauce dressing or a spicy dressing

Onigiri Tuna Mayo
$6.00

おにぎり（ツナマヨ） Traditional Japanese rice ball. Choose between Bonito or Tuna Mayo

Geso Karaage
$9.50

イカゲソの唐揚げ Traditional deep-fried squid tentacles with Japanese citrus and chili pepper

Prawn Cutlet
$9.00

海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce

Onigiri Bonito
$6.00

おにぎり（おかか） Traditional Japanese rice ball. Choose between two flavors

Japanese Bun
$7.00

ボークバン Japanese pasty bun stuffed with Pork or Chicken

Potato Croquette
$7.00

コロッケ Deep-friend vegetable croquette drizzled with tonkotsu sauce

Gyudon w/egg
$14.00

*Raw Tamago is not included for Togo

Japanese Curry w/ Karaage
$16.00
Kimchi Pork Rice
$13.00Out of stock
Edamame
$5.00

枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt

Rice Dishes ご飯 飯類

Side Rice
$2.75

ライス Side Rice

Large Pork Chashu Don
$12.50

焼き豚丼（大）Kukai signature grilled chashu on a bed of rice drizzled with housemade sauce, and green onions

Small Pork Chashu Don
$8.00

焼き豚丼（小）Kukai signature grilled chashu on a bed of rice drizzled with housemade sauce, and green onions

Large Chicken Chashu Don
$12.50

鶏丼（大） Poached chicken with vegetable, scallions, and drizzled with a light dressing

Small Chicken Chashu Don
$8.00

鶏丼（小） Poached chicken with vegetable, scallions, and drizzled with a light dressing

Karaage Don
$14.00

唐揚げ丼 Everyone’s favorite chicken karaage on a bed of rice, salad greens, tomatoes and drizzled with our special sesame dressing

Karaage Salad
$12.00

唐揚げサラダ Crispy, juicy Japanese deep-friend chicken on a bed of lettuce greens, cucumber, and tomato

Kid's Menu

Kids Shoyu
$5.50
Kids Shio
$5.50
Kids Chicken Don
$5.50
Kids Pork Don
$5.50
Kids Side Rice
$2.00

ライス Side Rice

Kid's Soft Boiled Egg
$1.50
Kids Tuna Onigiri
$2.50
Kids Bonito Onigiri
$2.50
Kids Chicken Karaage
$3.50

ramen kit

Customized Kizuki In-House Ramen Kit
$59.99

Kizuki In-house Ramen Meal Kit -In- Safe, sanitary package fresh noodle x 5 -Sealed Kizuki house made pork Chashu x 5 -Sealed Menma aka Bamboo shoot -Sealed Sweet corn -Sealed Mushrooms -Sealed Naruto Fishcakes -Sealed Roasted Seaweed -Kizuki house made broth x 5 include you choice of, Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Shio broth, Shoyu Broth,Yuzu Shio broth, Chicken Rich broth, Miso broth, and/or Veggie Broth. -Cooking instruction

Kizuki In-House Ramen Kit
$59.99

Kizuki In-house Ramen Meal Kit - In- Safe, sanitary package fresh noodle x 5 - Sealed Kizuki house made pork Chashu x 5 - Sealed Sweet corn - Sealed Woodear Mushroom - Sealed Menma aka Bamboo shoot - Sealed Roasted Seaweed - Kizuki house made broth x 5include, Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Veggie Broth, Spicy broth and Miso Ramen - Cooking instruction - Kizuki house chili paste - Soy Sauce - Utensil kits are available upon request

5 pack Tonkotsu Noodle
$9.95
5 pack Chucka Noodle
$9.95
Ramen Kit for 2
$23.00Out of stock

Kizuki In-house Ramen Meal Kit - In- Safe, sanitary package fresh noodle x 2 - Sealed Kizuki house made pork Chashu x 2 - Sealed Sweet corn - Sealed Woodear Mushroom - Sealed Menma aka Bamboo shoot - Sealed Roasted Seaweed - Kizuki house made broth x 2 include, Garlic Tonkotsu and Shoyu broth - Cooking instruction - Kizuki house chili paste - Soy Sauce - Utensil kits are available upon request

Customized Ramen Kit for 2
$25.00Out of stock

Kizuki In-house Ramen Meal Kit -In- Safe, sanitary package fresh noodle x 2 -Sealed Kizuki house made pork Chashu x 2 -Sealed Menma aka Bamboo shoot -Sealed Sweet corn -Sealed Mushrooms -Sealed Naruto Fishcakes -Sealed Roasted Seaweed -Kizuki house made broth x 5 include you choice of, Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Shio broth, Shoyu Broth,Yuzu Shio broth, Chicken Rich broth, Miso broth, and/or Veggie Broth. -Cooking instruction

Side Toppings

beansprouts
$2.50
chicken chashu
$4.00
corn
$2.50
yasai
$2.50
fish cakes
$2.50
soft boiled egg
$3.00
jalapeno
$2.50
menma
$2.50
pork belly
$4.50
pork chashu
$4.00
scallions
$2.50
seaweed
$2.50
spinach
$2.50
tofu
$2.50
woodear
$2.50
chopped onions
$2.50

Side Sauces

Utensils-Single Set
Gyoza Sauce Side
Chili Paste Side
Spicy Mayo Side
$1.00
Okonomi Sauce
$0.50
Japanese Mayo Side
$1.00
Lemon Wedges
$0.50
Sesame Dressing Side
$1.00
Extra O Hot
$1.00
Miso Spicy Paste Side
$1.00
Mayu Garlic Oil
$0.50
Garlic Habañero Paste Side
$0.50

Drinks

Togo Beverage

Dasani Water
$3.00
Bottled Coke
$3.00
Bottled Diet Coke
$3.00
Bottled Sprite
$3.00
Yuzu Soda
$4.00Out of stock
UCC Green Tea
$4.00Out of stock
Royal Milk Tea
$4.00
Ramune Melon
$4.00
Ramune Original
$4.00Out of stock
Ramune Peach
$4.00
Canned Coke
$3.50
Canned Diet Coke
$3.50
Canned Sprite
$3.50