Pork chops in Portland

Reverend's BBQ
7712 SE 13th Ave, Portland
|Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$13.95
Carolina Chopped Pork with Chopped Slaw, Zucchini Pickles and Mayo. Comes with choice of one side.
|Carolina-Style Chopped Pork Shoulder Plate
|$16.49
Pork Shoulder Smoked, Chopped, Tossed with Spicy Vinegar Sauce and Seasoning Dust. Choice of 1 Side.
|Chopped Pork Shoulder
|$0.00
Carolina-Style Chopped Pork Seasoned with Spicy Vinegar Sauce and Dusted with Shake. (Try it with the Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce!)