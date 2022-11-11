Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grits n' Gravy

215 SW 6th Avenue

Portland, OR 97204

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Specialties

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.00

Chicken Fried Pork Chop

$17.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.00

Hot Off The Griddle

Pancake Combo

$14.00

Waffle Combo

$14.00

French Toast Combo

$14.00

Short Stack (2 Cakes)

$7.00

Stack (3 Cakes)

$10.00

Waffle

$7.00

Bacon Waffle

$10.00

Rack of French Toast

$10.00

Old School Breakfast

2 Egg Breakfast

$8.00

Small Breakfast

$11.00

Full Size Breakfast

$14.00

Small Turkey Breakfast

$11.00

Full Size Turkey Breakfast

$14.00

Ground Round

$14.00

Bone In Ham Steak

$18.00

Big D's Breakfast

$17.00

Smoked Hot Links

$14.00

Andouille Sausage

$14.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$14.00

Linguica

$14.00

Grits N' Gravy Specialties

SOS Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Country Boy Breakfast

$15.00

Uptown Shrimp N' Grits

$17.00

Downtown Shrimp N' Grits

$17.00

Wings N' Waffle

$17.00

Southern Fried Catfish

$17.00

Southern Fried Trout

$17.00

Omelettes

#1 Linguica Sausage & Cheddar

$14.00

#2 Ultimate Cheese

$14.00

#3 Ham N' Cheddar

$14.00

#4 The Western

$14.00

#5 Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onion & Cheddar

$15.00

#6 Bacon, Pork Sausage & Cheddar

$14.00

#7 Mushroom, Spinach & Swiss

$14.00

#8 Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper & Cheddar

$14.00

#9 Mild Green Chilis & Jack Cheese

$13.00

#10 Shrimp, Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar

$16.00

#11 Ham, Mushroom, Onion & Cheddar

$15.00

#12 Ground Beef, Mushroom, Onion & Bell Pepper

$14.00

#13 Veggie

$14.00

#14 Bacon, Avocado & Cheddar

$15.00

#15 Ground Beef, Green Chilis, Onion & Cheddar

$15.00

#16 Bacon, Mushroom & Swiss

$15.00

#17 Ground Beef, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion & Country Gravy

$14.00

#18 Ground Turkey, Tomato & Swiss

$14.00

#19 Meat N' Cheese

$17.00

#20 Turkey Sausage, Spinach, Mushroom & Jack Cheese

$15.00

#21 Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Mushroom & Swiss

$14.00

#22 Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Onion, Bell Pepper & Jack Cheese

$15.00

#23 Hot Link & Cheddar

$14.00

#24 Andouille & Cheddar

$14.00

#25 Chicken Apple Sausage & Swiss

$14.00

Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Home Fried Potatoes

$5.00

Rice N' Gravy

$5.00

Buttered Grits

$5.00

Side- Fried Grits N' Molasses

$6.00

Side- Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Grilled Onion & Bell Pepper

$1.00

Jalapeno Pepper

$2.00

Side Biscuit

$4.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side French Toast

$4.00

Strawberrries

$4.00

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Bacon (4)

$7.00

Pork Sausage (4)

$6.00

Pork Sausage Patties (2)

$6.00

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$7.00

Side- Hot Link

$7.00

Side- Andouille

$7.00

Side-Linguica

$7.00

Side- 8oz Ground Round

$8.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$7.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$7.00

3 Chicken Wings

$10.00

1 Chicken Wing

$4.00

1 Piece of Catfish

$8.00

1 Piece of Trout

$8.00

1 Piece Chicken Fried Steak

$6.00

1 Piece Chicken Fried Chicken

$6.00

1 Piece Chicken Fried Pork Chop

$6.00

Ham Steak

$6.00

Bone-In Ham Steak

$12.00

Beverage

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Juice

$5.00

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Mexican Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Cafe Du Monde Chicory Coffee

$10.00

P:EAR Fundraiser

Art Print

$100.00

Small Art Print

$50.00

Sticker

$20.00

Cookie Fiend

Cookie

$3.00

Specialty Baked Goods

$4.00

Slice Pie

$6.00

Whole Pie

$30.00

Viva La Free Fundraiser

Poem

$100.00

Large Print

$50.00

Small Print

$25.00

Donation Open

Canvas Open

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
It's nice to be nice!

Location

215 SW 6th Avenue, Portland, OR 97204

