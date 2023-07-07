Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Abuela Chona Empanadas

No reviews yet

770 West Burnside Street

Portland, OR 97209

Popular Items

Veggie Empanada with spinach, shredded carrots, Italian cheeses, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Lean ground beef, shredded carrots, potatoes, eggs, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and Abuela's classic spice mix wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Deli sliced ham and two types of American Cheddar cheese wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Food

Empanada

Our own custom Argentine Chorizo sausage mixed with sweet potatoes, sweet peppers and mild spices

Cheese, corn, and onion empanada wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Faux meat empanada with green veggies, shredded carrots, Italian cheeses, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Veggie Empanada with spinach, shredded carrots, Italian cheeses, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Deli sliced ham and two types of American Cheddar cheese wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Lean ground beef, shredded carrots, green olives, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and Abuela's classic spice mix with a Central American twist, all wrapped in our scratch-baked shells

Shredded chicken breast, carrots, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Lean ground beef, shredded carrots, potatoes, eggs, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and Abuela's classic spice mix wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells

Combo Plate

Combination plate with two empanadas, papas, and chimichurri

Sides

Waffle fries with seasoning

Argentinian sandwich pastry made from maizena flour, dulce de leche and shredded coconut

Homemade organic chimichurri sauce from fresh local ingredients. Best with beef empanadas, salty french fries, steak, chicken, pork chops, or simply serve with salty corn chips while drinking your favorite Oregon Pinot Noir! Mild to moderate spice which grows with age

Drinks

Soda

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Argentine empanadas, chimichurri, and desserts.

Website

Location

770 West Burnside Street, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

