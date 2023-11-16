St. Honore Bakery - Broadway
501 Southwest Broadway
Portland, OR 97205
Menu
Entrées
- Jambon Parisien Baguette Sandwich$12.00
Baguette, Dijon mustard butter, Black Forest ham, Emmental cheese, cornichons (French pickles) and lettuce.
- Chicken Crudités Sandwich$12.50
Baguette, oven roasted chicken, tarragon, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, sliced tomatoes, lettuce and hard boiled eggs.
- Brie & Herb Baguette Sandwich$12.00
Baguette, double crème Brie, fresh herbs, frisee green leaves, cucumbers, toasted sliced almonds.
- Brie Bartlett Panini$12.50
Prosciutto ham, brie cheese, caramelized onions and pears, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, roasted garlic, arugula.
- Breakfast Panini$7.50
- Strasbourg Panini$12.50
Alsatian-style Reuben sandwich made with oven-braised ham, Emmental cheese, sauerkraut and a house-made Sauce Picuante (zesty dressing).
- Provence Panini$12.25
- Croque Monsier$13.50
Black forest ham, béchamel sauce and Dijon mustard sandwiched in between brioche bread, grilled with Emmental cheese.
- Turkey & Cheese Croissant$12.85
Sliced turkey breast, Emmental cheese, béchamel sauce and sliced turkey breast
- Oeufs Mimosa Croissant$13.50
- Quiche Jardiniére$13.50
Sautéed mushrooms, leeks and goat cheese savory egg custard baked in a pastry shell.
- Quiche Lorraine$13.50
Savory egg custard baked in a pastry shell with bacon, caramelized onions and Emmental cheese.
- Salade du Chef$12.50
Roasted tarragon chicken salad, Carlton farm smoked ham, Emmental cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, mesclun mixed greens with our house vinaigrette
- Side Salad$3.00
- Roasted Red Beet Salade$12.30
Mesclun mixed greens, oven roasted red beets, Fourme d’Ambert blue cheese, fresh apples and candied walnuts, tossed with our house vinaigrette.
- Tart Tian$13.50
Sautéed mushrooms, leeks and goat cheese savory egg custard baked in a pastry shell.
- Soup Pistou$6.80
- Soup Spicy Chix Chickpea$6.80
- Soup Corn Chowder$6.80
- Soup St. Germain$6.80
- Soup Tomato Bisque$6.80
Pastries
- Butter Croissant$3.75
Fresh out of the oven, flaky and buttery.
- Pain au Chocolat$4.30
A buttery sweet dough filled with chocolate. Available in a mini version.
- Almond Croissant$5.60
Twice-baked croissant with almond cream, topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
- Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$5.60
Twice-baked chocolate croissant with a house-made hazelnut-cocoa paste inside, and topped with roasted hazelnuts. We use locally sourced hazelnuts.
- Cinnamon Cream Cheese Roll$5.10
- Eggnog Bread Pudding$6.65
- Maple Bacon Croissant$6.40
Butter croissant wrapped and baked with bacon and drizzled with a maple icing.
- Pain au Raisins$4.30
Croissant rolled with custard and raisins.
- Normandy Apple Tart$6.65
Rich bread pudding baked in a rum and vanilla flavored custard, topped with apples.
- Chouquette (12ea)$6.20
These baked, airy pastry balls are made with pâte à choux dough and sprinkled with rock sugar. Addictively delicious.
- Kouign-amann$5.40
Flaky and buttery croissant dough, caramelized and finished with sea salt.
- Chausson aux Pommes$5.30
Flaky dough filled with applesauce.
- Mini Viennoiseries$2.75
An assortment of miniature versions of our most popular pastry.
- Brioche Sucrée$4.50
Rich, soft and slightly sweet brioche roll baked with pearl sugar on top.
- Brioche au Chocolat$5.80
A rich and decadent bread made with eggs, butter, and sugar and topped with a chocolate streusel.
- Apricot Tart$6.30
- Pear Tart$7.20
- Rustic Fruit Tart$6.30
Rotating flavors seasonally. Strawberry Rhubarb, Apricot, and Pear. Check with stores for current offering.
- Croustade Cheese$6.70
Flaky pastry shell filled with savory ingredients. Three Flavors: Mushroom, Spinach and Cheese.
- Croustade Mushroom$6.70
Flaky pastry shell filled with savory ingredients. Three Flavors: Mushroom, Spinach and Cheese.
- Croustade Spinach$6.70
Flaky pastry shell filled with savory ingredients. Three Flavors: Mushroom, Spinach and Cheese.
- Blueberry Lemon Danish$5.10
Blueberries, cream cheese and lemon curd filling baked in a croissant pastry shell.
- Pear Danish$5.10
Blueberries, cream cheese and lemon curd filling baked in a croissant pastry shell.
- Friand aux Amandes$3.75
A gluten-free treat made with almond flour, egg whites, butter and flavored with honey.
- Canelé$4.30
Vanilla bean and rum custard baked in a traditional copper tin. Soft and chewy texture. A specialty of the Bordeaux Region.
Mini Viennoserie
Desserts
- Gâteau au Chocolat$6.75
Rich, dense and flourless cake baked with dark chocolate. Gluten-free.
- Gâteau Orange et Gingembre$6.75
Our Orange Ginger Gâteau is flourless cake with ground almonds, ginger and fresh puréed oranges. Gluten and dairy free.
- Chocolate Éclair$6.95
Pâte à choux dough baked and filled with a smooth chocolate custard cream and glazed with chocolate fondant.
- Coffee Éclair$6.95
Pâte à choux dough baked and filled with a smooth coffee custard cream and glazed with coffee fondant.
- Hazelnut Dacquoise$7.30
Milk chocolate caramel ganache, praline butter cream between layers of hazelnut meringue cake.
- Macaron - Blk Currant$3.25
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
- Macaron - Caramel$3.25
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
- Macaron - Passionfruit$3.25
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
- Macaron - Raspberry$3.25
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
- Macaron - Pumpkin$3.25
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
- Macaron - Yuzu$3.25
Almond meringue cookies filled with a variety of flavors.
- Opéra$7.70
Almond sponge cake layered with chocolate ganache and espresso butter cream.
- Saint Honoré$7.30
Puff pastry with a ring of pâte à choux, filled with vanilla custard and topped with whipped cream and cream-filled choux, dipped in caramelized sugar.
- Strawberry Millefeuille (Seasonal)$7.85
Caramelized puff pastry layered with vanilla bean crème mousseline mixed with crashed caramelized sugar.
- Tarte au Citron$6.65
Shortbread crust baked with a layer of almond cream and filled with a smooth lemon custard.
- Mixed Berry Tart (Seasonal)$7.60
Shortbread tart shell baked with a layer of almond cream, filled with a pastry cream and topped with seasonal berries.
- Black Forest$7.70
Flourless chocolate cake baked with almond meal, filled with a Kirsch-flavored crème mousseline. Finished with whipped cream and preserved cherries. Gluten-free.
Bread
- Baguette$3.70
A traditional French bread made with flour, water, salt and yeast.
- Ficelle$3.20
A traditional French bread in smaller size.
- Seeded Ficelle$3.40
Seed-crusted ficelle. Sesame seeds and poppy seeds add texture and nutty flavors.
- Campagne Small$7.10
Country-style, mild sour dough bread made of a blend of wheat and whole wheat flour, water, our natural levain starter, salt and yeast.
- Campagne Large$8.60
Country-style, mild sour dough bread made of a blend of wheat and whole wheat flour, water, our natural levain starter, salt and yeast.
- Céréal Loaf$7.25
A rich and hearty bread made with multi-grain mix that includes wheat, barley, corn, brown rice, rye, triticale, millet, oats and flax seeds.
- Walnut Loaf$7.25
Made with wholewheat flour, walnuts, natural lavain starter and yeast. Great with rich and creamy cheeses.
- Levain Batard$8.10
Football-shaped whole wheat bread made with whole wheat flour and our natural levain starter.
- Miche Banal (half)$7.50
Country-style, mild sour dough bread made of a blend of wheat and whole wheat flour, water, our natural levain starter, salt and yeast.
- Miche Banal (whole)$12.50
Country-style, mild sour dough bread made of a blend of wheat and whole wheat flour, water, our natural levain starter, salt and yeast.
- Couronne$12.00
Roll
- Roll Bacon$2.40
A roll studded with crispy bits of bacon.
- Roll Cereal$2.40
Cracked wheat, oats, rolled rye, yellow polenta, rolled barley, millet, rice bran, wheat germ, and flax seed leavened with our traditional levain.
- Roll Cranberry Hazelnut$2.40
Sweet, dried cranberries and hazelnuts mixed into our Miche Banal™ dough.
- Roll Fendu$2.40
- Roll Nicoise Olive$2.40
Our traditional bread with niçoise olives and rosemary.
- Roll Onion$2.40
Our traditional bread dough flavored with caramelized onions.
- Roll Raisin Fennel$2.40
Rolls of Campagne flavored with fennel seed and plump raisins.
- Roll Walnut$2.40
Made with whole wheat flour and levain with walnuts.
Coffee
- Americano* 12oz$4.00
- Americano* 16oz$4.40
- Cafe au Lait 12 oz*$4.30
- Cafe au Lait 16 oz*$4.80
- Cappuccino 12 oz*$4.90
- Cold Brew 16 oz*$5.35
- Drip Coffee 12 oz*$3.25
- Drip Coffee 16 oz*$3.75
- Latte 12 oz*$4.90
- Latte 16 oz*$6.10
- Mocha 12 oz*$5.50
- Mocha 16 oz*$6.10
- Shot in The Dark 12 oz*$4.20
- Shot in The Dark 16 oz*$4.70
- White Mocha 12 oz*$5.50
- White Mocha 16 oz*$6.10
- Cortado*$5.50
- Espresso*$3.20
- Italiano*$2.50
- Machiato*$4.30
- Hot Chocolate 12oz*$4.25
- Hot Chocolate 16 oz*$4.75
Tea
- Chai Latte 12 oz*$5.50
- Chai Latte 16 oz*$6.10
- Full Leaf Tea$3.95
- Iced Tea-Black$3.95
- Iced Tea-Herbal$3.95
- Autumn Fog$6.10
- English Fog$6.10
- Jasmine Fog$6.10
- Lavender Fog$6.10
- London Fog$6.10
- Portland Fog$6.10
- Special Fog$6.10
- Snow Cap Fog$6.10
- Thin Mint / Winter Fog$6.10
- Matcha Latte 12 oz*$5.50
- Matcha Latte 16 oz*$6.10
- Milk Steamer 12 oz*$3.40
- Milk Steamer 16 oz*$3.90
NA BEV
- Bottle Water$2.60
- Milk 12 oz*$3.40
- Milk 16 oz*$3.90
- Chocolate Milk
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Orange Juice$6.50
- Perrier$3.75
- Polar Cherry$3.50
- Polar Mango$3.50
- Polar Raspberry$3.50
- Bottle Coke$4.00
- Kombucha Jazz Berry$5.50
- Kombucha Blood Orange$5.50
- Kombucha Blueberry$5.50
- Kombucha Dragon Heart$5.50
- Kombucha Ginger$5.50
- Smoothie Vita Sea$6.20
- Smoothie Strawberry$6.20
- Smoothie Tropical$6.20
- Smoothie Mango$6.20
- Lemonade$6.20
Retail
Beer/Wine
Special-Order
Sweet Platters
- Mini Croissant Plater$120.00
An assortment of our mini croissants served on a 18" tray with a dome lid. Great for brunch parties and office meetings. Estimate 2 to 3 pieces per guest.
- Croissant Platter$86.00
Three types of full-size croissants served on a 18" tray with a dome lid. Great for brunch parties and office meetings.
- Chouquette Platter$59.00
10 dozens of our signature snack served on a 18" tray with a dome lid. Baked pastry puffs made with an éclair dough, sprinkled with rock sugar.
Savory Items
Desserts
- Saint Honoré Medium$58.00
Our signature dessert. A flakey pastry base is baked with a ring of pâte a choux éclair dough, filled with a pastry cream and decorated with lightly sweetened whipped cream and caramelized cream puffs filled with a pastry cream.
- Saint Honoré Large$88.00
Our signature dessert. A flakey pastry base is baked with a ring of pâte a choux éclair dough, filled with a pastry cream and decorated with lightly sweetened whipped cream and caramelized cream puffs filled with a pastry cream.
- Petit Four - Mini Opera$37.00
A small, bite-size version of our popular Opera cake. Almond sponge cake layered with chocolate ganache and espresso buttercream. Finished with a piece of edible gold leaf. 12 pieces/set.
- Petit Four - Mini Hazelnut Dacquoise$37.00
A small, bite-size version of our popular Hazelnut Dacquoise. Milk chocolate caramel ganache, praline butter cream between layers of hazelnut meringue cake. 12 pieces/set.
- Gateau au Chocolat Medium$58.00
Rich, dense and flourless chocolate cake made with dark chocolate. We suggest you enjoy this cake as is, or serve with fresh berries and whipped cream or ice cream. Baked without wheat flour.
- Gateau au Chocolat Large$88.00
Rich, dense and flourless chocolate cake made with dark chocolate. We suggest you enjoy this cake as is, or serve with fresh berries and whipped cream or ice cream. Baked without wheat flour.
- Assorted Macarons by the Dozen$37.00
An assortment of our macarons. Comes with a selection of currently offered flavors. Baked without wheat flour.
Pastry Box
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
